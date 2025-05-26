Nothing To See Here

Video Of The Day

Consequences For The World Of The Holocaust Narrative (Part 2 of 2) (59:54)

by Father James Mawdsley

https://rumble.com/v6tw4bp-consequences-for-the-world-of-the-holocaust-narrative-by-father-james-mawds.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Holocaust Revisionism

An Excellent And In-Depth Video Series On The Holocaust Fraud And Jewish Lies

by Father James Mawdsley

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Holocaust-Revisionism-by-Father-James-Mawdsley



First Do Harm: The Hidden Epidemic Of Doctor-Induced Deaths

Iatrogenic Medical Death is the Top Killer in the World

Across this glorious earth plane, the top three takers of human life are not what the television doctors keep telling you. Yeah, it’s actually them: the modern medical cult. So much for the Hippocratic oath. Ischaemic heart disease removes about eighteen million souls every year, cancer now claims roughly ten million lives annually, and preventable harm delivered inside clinics and hospitals.

by Amandha Dawn Vollmer

https://amandhavollmer.substack.com/p/first-do-harm-the-hidden-epidemic



Is Nature Mechanical? (35:32)

The Big Questions In Science Module 2

Since the 17th century, the sciences have been based on the assumption that nature is machine-like; mechanical. It is made up of parts that work together mindlessly: the whole is not more than the sum of its parts. In this module, Rupert Sheldrake explores the machine model that science has been and continues to be enraptured with and why, contrasting it against an animist perspective and holistic view, tracing it back to French philosopher René Descartes and its entanglements with religion, ultimately arriving at the fact that nature as machine can only be a metaphor, and not the whole truth.

by Rupert Sheldrake

https://rupertsheldrake.substack.com/p/is-nature-mechanical



shrinking the world (text and videos)

reversing the zoom diaspora

tell me what you notice about these two videos. this: and this: i’ll give you a hint: yup. all these videos which are entirely AI generated from simple text prompts. this is not even sophisticated stuff anymore. it’s a children’s toy. here’s a bunch more if you want to run down the rabbit hole. some are far more sophisticated than the ones above. and again, this is a publically available toy. imagine what the high-end tools are like… this is not future tech, it’s nowtech (and not even cutting edge nowtech.) you cannot tell what’s real or fake.

by el gato malo

https://boriquagato.substack.com/p/will-ai-shrink-the-world



Are You Falling For The Oldest Trick In Tyranny’s Playbook? (Show Links and Video 27:33)

They call it “just this once.” But that’s how it always begins. One unconstitutional act becomes a precedent – and suddenly, lawless power becomes routine. From Tacitus to Paine, Dickinson to Washington, history has screamed the warning: precedent is how tyranny becomes law. In this episode, we trace the oldest trick in the tyrant’s playbook – and why free people must resist it before it’s too late.

by Michael Boldin and The Tenth Amendment Center

https://blog.tenthamendmentcenter.com/2025/04/are-you-falling-for-the-oldest-trick-in-tyrannys-playbook



The Mossad Running American Propaganda

In a video released on Twitter, Gyorgy Schwartz stated emphatically he does NOT believe in God and everything he does whether initiating coups or wars – he does ‘for money’. Nothing less.

by Helena Glass

https://helenaglass.substack.com/p/the-mossad-running-american-propaganda



Homage To James Forrestal (2:30)

Vocals by Alfred Inscoe

Written by DC Dave

Video by BuelahMan

https://www.bitchute.com/video/hbA5xjZWwqzW



Now Comes The Hard Part

The whole point of the status quo is to keep everyone happy (or at least onboard) with the least amount of noticeable sacrifice (and the resulting political friction).

by Charles Hugh Smith

https://charleshughsmith.substack.com/p/now-comes-the-hard-part



Poem Of The Day

Without Deception



The ladder of success

With cut out steps

Leads you nowhere

Without deception



by Mark R. Elsis



May 26, 1981

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes



Book Of The Day

World Without Cancer

The Story Of Vitamin B 17

Mr. Griffin marshals the evidence that cancer is a deficiency disease like scurvy or pellagra aggravated by the lack of an essential food compound in modem mans diet. That substance is vitamin B17. In its purified form developed for cancer therapy, it is known as Laetrile. Why has orthodox medicine waged war against this non drug approach? The author contends that the answer is to be found, not in science, but in politics and is based upon the hidden economic and power agenda of those who dominate the medical establishment. This is a new edition of the book. It is the most complete and authoritative treatise ever produced on Laetrile. It explains the theory by which Laetrile is believed to work. Case histories are included.

by G. Edward Griffin

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Books



Apricot Seeds

https://www.apricotpower.com/store



Music Of The Day

On May 26, 1979, 'Sunday Girl' gave Blondie their second UK No.1 hit single. The track was taken from the group's 'Parallel Lines', which went on to become the biggest selling album of 1979.

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Music-Of-The-Day



Website Of The Day

Indi

My name is Indrajit Samarajiva and I'm a writer. The themes I generally write about are collapse (because I can both observe it and my country is generally ahead of the dismal curve), White Empire (what I call the American empire which has all the old colonizers as vassals), philosophy, politics, parenting, and whatever goes through my head. If you dig deep enough you'll find my opinions on these changing and they'll probably keep changing. I'm in a very long process of figuring things out and I don't think that ever ends, but I'm happy to intersect with you on your path, even if we don't agree on everything (we won't).

https://Indi.ca



