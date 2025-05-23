May 23, 2025, 20 Posts Published And Archived. The Men Who Stole The World (And Got Away With It) by Benoît Bringer (54:54)
The Men Who Stole The World (And Got Away With It) (54:54)
by Benoît Bringer
https://rumble.com/v6tredh-the-men-who-stole-the-world-and-got-away-with-it-by-benot-bringer.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
The Race Toward Digitization, AI, And A Fully Controlled Digital Monetary System Is In High Gear, And Signals The Death Of Freedom
Technology itself is not evil, but in the hands of those who seek total power and control; those rulers and their voluntary accomplices in government who are politicians of any and every stripe, including their corporate sponsors, technology becomes a weapon of mass destruction.
by Gary D. Barnett
https://garydbarnett.substack.com/p/the-race-toward-digitization-ai-and
ACH (2589) Dr. Peter Hammond – The Real Story Of The Communist Plan Of Genocide Against Whites In South Africa (Audio 1:09:41)
by Andrew Carrington Hitchcock
https://andrewcarringtonhitchcock.com/2025/05/20/ach-2589-dr-peter-hammond-the-real-story-of-the-communist-plan-of-genocide-against-whites-in-south-africa
Sic Transit Gloria Mundi
The inexorable decline of the American Empire has arrived at an Imperial Paradox. It must either fight a war and die, or not fight a war and die.
by William Schryver
https://imetatronink.substack.com/p/sic-transit-gloria-mundi
“Hitler Never Wanted War With Britain, And He Never Wanted A World War.” (4:22)
by Pat Buchanan
https://x.com/pastuncensored/status/1913800512740220969
Taking A Close Look At The DC Shootings Of A Young Couple Outside The Capital Jewish Museum: It May Mean Nothing But One Missing Piece Shocked Me
It’s Your Fault, By The Way. Pitchfork Rhetoric Explodes On Cue, And One US Politician Wants Us To Get Back To “Nuking” Our Enemies, Like We Did In WW2
by Celia Farber
https://celiafarber.substack.com/p/taking-a-close-look-at-the-dc-shootings
“For Your Safety” – The Lie That Destroys Liberty
From ancient empires to modern regimes, the story never changes: every government knows nothing expands power faster than fear. Fear is the tool, the trigger, the weapon – and it’s always the excuse for crushing liberty. In this episode, you’ll hear warnings from Founders, revolutionaries, and the great thinkers they learned from about how fear and the promise of safety are used to justify power, silence dissent, and lay the groundwork for oppression.
by Tenth Amendment Center
https://rumble.com/v6tojyn-for-your-safety-the-lie-that-destroys-liberty.html
Weaponized Aid: Wall Street, Zionists, And Ex-CIA Operatives Take Over Gaza Relief
With over half a million people in Gaza on the brink of starvation and aid groups warning of an “imminent famine,” Israel has agreed to allow a token number of relief trucks into the besieged enclave.
by Robert Inlakesh
https://www.mintpressnews.com/weaponized-aid-wall-street-israel-gaza-relief/289830
"Men were weighed by their dollars,
measures gauged by their dollars;
life was auctioneered, appraised,
put up, and knocked down for its dollars."
Charles Dickens
The Rise And Fall Of The Jewish Gangster In America
This book tracks the rise and fall of an underworld culture that bred some of America's greatest racketeers, bootleggers, gamblers, and professional killers, examining the careers of such high-profile figures as Meyer Lansky and Benjamin Bugsy Siegel.
by Albert Fried
On May 23, 1970, The Beatles 12th and final studio album 'Let It Be' produced by Phil Spector, started a three week run at No.1 on the UK chart, featuring 'The Long And Winding Road', 'Across The Universe' and the title track.
Rachel Blevins
Rachel Blevins is an independent journalist who is passionate about pursuing truth and questioning establishment narratives.
https://RachelBlevins.Substack.com
