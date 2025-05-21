The Satanic Genocide Of Palestinian Children By Jews

How One Company Secretly Poisoned The Planet (54:08)

The CIA’s Goal Is To Create A “Depleted Population Of Compliant Zombies” So A Narrow Capitalist Elite Can Rob And Exploit, According To former Carter White House Official And NASA Whistleblower

Richard C. Cook is a retired U.S. federal analyst who served with the Carter White House, NASA, and the U.S. Treasury and as an aide to U.S. Congressman Dennis Kucinich (D-OH). He has just published a thoughtful book, Our Country Then and Now, which provides a sweeping economic history of the U.S. intermeshed with his own family history.

by Jeremy Kuzmarov

https://covertactionmagazine.com/2024/10/03/the-cias-goal-is-to-create-a-depleted-population-of-compliant-zombies-so-a-narrow-capitalist-elite-can-rob-and-exploit-according-to-former-carter-white-house-official-and-n



Trump’s Gaza “Freedom Zone”, AI Neural Enslavement And Diddy’s Trial Theatre (1:09:14)

The Trump-Netanyahu “fallout” was classic Talmudic theatre, fake tension to keep the base distracted while Trump quietly greenlights a plan to erase Gaza and dump a million Palestinians into Libya. Behind the scenes, the AI neural enslavement grid is live: DARPA brain chips, injectable nanotech, fertility-wrecking vaccines, and chatbot-induced spiritual possession are all rolling out in sync. And just when the rituals couldn’t get more obvious, Diddy’s trial theatre leaks sex magic, blackmail ops, and Thelemic occultism cleaned up by none other than Comey’s daughter. You’re not watching justice, you’re watching the next season of global control.

by EyesIsWatchin #182

https://www.bitchute.com/video/SYbKNFaWjvcn



From Dust Bowl To Life: Time To Regenerate Our Nation From The Ground Up

A wall of dust rose over the heartland of Illinois, claiming lives and reminding us: When we abuse the soil, our safety and security suffer. Regenerative Organic Agriculture is the path forward.

by Elizabeth Kucinich

https://kucinichreport.substack.com/p/from-dust-bowl-to-life-time-to-regenerate



Trump Now 2nd Most Important American (1:18:14)

FFWN “New Pope” Special With E. Michael Jones

https://rumble.com/v6ti83x-trump-now-2nd-most-important-american-ffwn-new-pope-special-with-e.-michael.html?mref=wrdkl&mrefc=7



The Day Freedom Ends

In 1776, the Americans had a wonderful new idea for a republic in which each state (a common word for “country” in those days) would exist independently of the others, whilst a federal government would be in place to provide a few additional services, such as the creation of a common currency and joint protection from foreign invasion.

by Jeff Thomas

https://internationalman.com/articles/the-day-freedom-ends



Pariah State (4:53)

Vocals by Alfred Inscoe

Written by DC Dave

Video by BuelahMan

https://www.bitchute.com/video/Ap46jEeAQ4No



"Our country is in danger, but not to be despaired of.

Our enemies are numerous and powerful;

but we have many friends,

determining to be free,

and heaven and earth will aid the resolution.

On you depend the fortunes of America.

You are to decide the important question,

on which rest the happiness and liberty of millions yet unborn.

Act worthy of yourselves."

Dr. Joseph Warren

Small Is Beautiful

Economics As If People Mattered

Small Is Beautiful is Oxford-trained economist E. F. Schumacher’s classic call for the end of excessive consumption. Schumacher inspired such movements as “Buy Locally” and “Fair Trade,” while voicing strong opposition to “casino capitalism” and wasteful corporate behemoths. Named one of the Times Literary Supplement’s 100 Most Influential Books Since World War II, Small Is Beautiful presents eminently logical arguments for building our economies around the needs of communities, not corporations.

by E. F. Schumacher

On May 21, 1971, Marvin Gaye released his celebrated 11th studio album, What’s Going On. The concept album, which revolved around the bittersweet homecoming of a Vietnam vet, delivered pointed social commentary about inequality in America. A landmark title, What’s Going On marked a turning point in Gaye’s career, finding the “Prince of Motown” swapping upbeat singles for honest and introspective lyricism. Considered to be one of the greatest albums of all time, the LP was met with broad critical acclaim and commercial success, remaining on the Billboard 200 for more than a year and spawning several hit singles, including the title track, “Mercy Mercy Me,” and “Inner City Blues (Make Me Wanna Holler).”

Palestine Bookshelf

Reading and learning about what has really happened in Palestine since 1917.

https://palestinebookshelf.org

https://palestinebookshelf.substack.com



