May 2, 2025, 25 Posts Published And Archived. Israel Used CIA To Murder JFK And Occupy America by Stew Peters (16:50)
Regarding New JFK Disclosures, State Department Refuses To Acknowledge Israel’s Nukes by Sam Husseini, and Trump Goes Full Knucklehead With MS-13 Tattoo Tantrum (18:36) by David Knight
Israel Used CIA To Murder JFK And Occupy America (16:50)
by Stew Peters
https://rumble.com/v6sum1b-israel-used-cia-to-murder-jfk-and-occupy-america-by-stew-peters.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
Regarding New JFK Disclosures, State Department Refuses To Acknowledge Israel’s Nukes (Text and Video)
JFK tried to stop Israel’s acquisition of nuclear weapons. Spokesperson dismisses “conspiracy theories” in response to question about Angleton revelations and US abiding by Israeli policy on nukes.
This leads to many questions including: Was JFK killed, at least in part, over Israel’s nukes? If so, is the US government’s refusal to acknowledge Israel’s nuclear weapons effectively a continuation of the assassination plot? Is Trump about America First? Or Israel First? Doesn’t the pattern of imperial Israel getting its way regarding US government policy give additional evidence to the Israel aspect of the Kennedy assassinations? See relevant pieces below.
by Sam Husseini
https://husseini.substack.com/p/regarding-new-jfk-disclosures-state
Trump Goes Full Knucklehead With MS-13 Tattoo Tantrum Over A Photoshopped Lie (18:36)
Trump’s unhinged meltdown over a crudely photoshopped MS-13 tattoo exposes not only his shocking ignorance but an administration cowed into sycophancy, afraid to tell him when he forgets to wear his pants. His administration is ignoring REAL evidence of cartel activity by the individual in question and doubling down on fake evidence out of pride and a determination to never admit a mistake. How typical. How telling. How amusing and dangerous at the same time.
by The David Knight Show
https://rumble.com/v6su70f-trump-goes-full-knucklehead-with-ms-13-tattoo-tantrum-over-a-photoshopped-l.html
Opium Lords
Israel, The Golden Triangle, And The Kennedy Assassination
At first the American Mafia ignored this new business opportunity [heroin trafficking]. Steeped in the traditions of the Sicilian “honored society,” which absolutely forbade involvement in either narcotics or prostitution, the Mafia left the heroin business to the powerful Jewish gangsters—such as “Legs” Diamond, “Dutch” Schultz, and Meyer Lansky—who dominated organized crime in the 1920s.
by Salvador Astucia
https://www.islam-radio.net/jfk/astucia/11.htm
Antisemitism Awareness Act ‘In Jeopardy’ After Pushback From Democrats And Rand Paul
The future of the “Antisemitism Awareness Act” was thrown into jeopardy on Wednesday after Bernie Sanders and Ed Markey together with Rand Paul’s backing introduced a series of amendments to undermine the bill’s aim of outlawing criticism of Jews and Israel.
by Chris Menahan
https://www.renegadetribune.com/antisemitism-awareness-act-in-jeopardy-after-pushback-from-democrats-and-rand-paul
Why Stupid People Are Destroying Society – The Laws Of Human Stupidity (12:15 and Transcript)
by Academy of Ideas
https://theacademyofideas.substack.com/p/why-stupid-people-are-destroying
Trump Confirms Waltz’s Departure
Secretary of State Marco Rubio will take the vacant position in the interim
by RT
https://www.rt.com/news/616643-trump-confirms-waltzs-departure
Time Stood Still For Me
As soon as I saw
You and your dad
Your first step down that aisle
Something beyond beauty you had
Time stood still for me
For I'd never had seen
Here comes my wife to be
A miracle vision I did deem
by Mark R. Elsis
May 2, 1994
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes
The St. Gallen Mafia
Exposing the Secret Reformist Group Within the Church
In the mid-1990s, a clandestine group of high-ranking churchmen began gathering in St. Gallen, Switzerland. Opposed to Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger, the circle plotted a revolution in stealth. By 2015, their secret ached to be told. Before an audience, Cardinal Godfried Danneels joked of being a part of a "mafia." But as explosive as Danneels's confession was, a thick cloud of mystery still enshrouds the St. Gallen mafia. In this compelling book, Julia Meloni pieces together the eerie trail of confessional evidence about the St. Gallen group.
by Julia Meloni
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Books
On May 2, 1929, Native American Shawnee rock and roll guitarist, songwriter, and vocalist Link Wray, famous for his 1958 hit single 'Rumble'. Wray was credited with inventing 'fuzz' guitar after punching a hole in a speaker giving him a distorted sound. Wray is also said to have popularised "the power chord. Wray died of heart failure at his home in Copenhagen, on November 5 2005, at the age of 76.
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Music-Of-The-Day
Cat McGuire
Grassroots truth and freedom activist in opposition to the globalist agenda.
https://uppityupstart.substack.com
