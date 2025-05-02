EarthNewspaper.com

All The Honest News Fit To Publish

39,544 Posts Published And Archived Since June 21, 2020

https://EarthNewspaper.com



Video Of The Day

Israel Used CIA To Murder JFK And Occupy America (16:50)

by Stew Peters

https://rumble.com/v6sum1b-israel-used-cia-to-murder-jfk-and-occupy-america-by-stew-peters.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Lead Post

Regarding New JFK Disclosures, State Department Refuses To Acknowledge Israel’s Nukes (Text and Video)

JFK tried to stop Israel’s acquisition of nuclear weapons. Spokesperson dismisses “conspiracy theories” in response to question about Angleton revelations and US abiding by Israeli policy on nukes.

This leads to many questions including: Was JFK killed, at least in part, over Israel’s nukes? If so, is the US government’s refusal to acknowledge Israel’s nuclear weapons effectively a continuation of the assassination plot? Is Trump about America First? Or Israel First? Doesn’t the pattern of imperial Israel getting its way regarding US government policy give additional evidence to the Israel aspect of the Kennedy assassinations? See relevant pieces below.

by Sam Husseini

https://husseini.substack.com/p/regarding-new-jfk-disclosures-state



Trump Goes Full Knucklehead With MS-13 Tattoo Tantrum Over A Photoshopped Lie (18:36)

Trump’s unhinged meltdown over a crudely photoshopped MS-13 tattoo exposes not only his shocking ignorance but an administration cowed into sycophancy, afraid to tell him when he forgets to wear his pants. His administration is ignoring REAL evidence of cartel activity by the individual in question and doubling down on fake evidence out of pride and a determination to never admit a mistake. How typical. How telling. How amusing and dangerous at the same time.

by The David Knight Show

https://rumble.com/v6su70f-trump-goes-full-knucklehead-with-ms-13-tattoo-tantrum-over-a-photoshopped-l.html



Opium Lords

Israel, The Golden Triangle, And The Kennedy Assassination

At first the American Mafia ignored this new business opportunity [heroin trafficking]. Steeped in the traditions of the Sicilian “honored society,” which absolutely forbade involvement in either narcotics or prostitution, the Mafia left the heroin business to the powerful Jewish gangsters—such as “Legs” Diamond, “Dutch” Schultz, and Meyer Lansky—who dominated organized crime in the 1920s.

by Salvador Astucia

https://www.islam-radio.net/jfk/astucia/11.htm



Antisemitism Awareness Act ‘In Jeopardy’ After Pushback From Democrats And Rand Paul

The future of the “Antisemitism Awareness Act” was thrown into jeopardy on Wednesday after Bernie Sanders and Ed Markey together with Rand Paul’s backing introduced a series of amendments to undermine the bill’s aim of outlawing criticism of Jews and Israel.

by Chris Menahan

https://www.renegadetribune.com/antisemitism-awareness-act-in-jeopardy-after-pushback-from-democrats-and-rand-paul



Why Stupid People Are Destroying Society – The Laws Of Human Stupidity (12:15 and Transcript)

by Academy of Ideas

https://theacademyofideas.substack.com/p/why-stupid-people-are-destroying



Trump Confirms Waltz’s Departure

Secretary of State Marco Rubio will take the vacant position in the interim

by RT

https://www.rt.com/news/616643-trump-confirms-waltzs-departure



Poem Of The Day



Time Stood Still For Me



As soon as I saw

You and your dad

Your first step down that aisle

Something beyond beauty you had



Time stood still for me

For I'd never had seen

Here comes my wife to be

A miracle vision I did deem



by Mark R. Elsis



May 2, 1994

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes



Book Of The Day

The St. Gallen Mafia

Exposing the Secret Reformist Group Within the Church

In the mid-1990s, a clandestine group of high-ranking churchmen began gathering in St. Gallen, Switzerland. Opposed to Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger, the circle plotted a revolution in stealth. By 2015, their secret ached to be told. Before an audience, Cardinal Godfried Danneels joked of being a part of a "mafia." But as explosive as Danneels's confession was, a thick cloud of mystery still enshrouds the St. Gallen mafia. In this compelling book, Julia Meloni pieces together the eerie trail of confessional evidence about the St. Gallen group.

by Julia Meloni

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Books



Music Of The Day

On May 2, 1929, Native American Shawnee rock and roll guitarist, songwriter, and vocalist Link Wray, famous for his 1958 hit single 'Rumble'. Wray was credited with inventing 'fuzz' guitar after punching a hole in a speaker giving him a distorted sound. Wray is also said to have popularised "the power chord. Wray died of heart failure at his home in Copenhagen, on November 5 2005, at the age of 76.

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Music-Of-The-Day



Website Of The Day

Cat McGuire

Grassroots truth and freedom activist in opposition to the globalist agenda.

https://uppityupstart.substack.com



Links

Hundreds Of Independent Websites

And To All Website Of The Day

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Links



Meme Of The Day

Dozens Of Memes Are Published Monthly With Over 1,900 Archived.

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Memes



Subscribe

Subscribe To My Newsletter, Free Speech Social Media And Video Platforms.

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Subscribe



"For it is in giving that we receive."

Saint Francis of Assisi

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Donate



Meetings And Stories

The Wondrous Journey Of My Life

by Mark R. Elsis

https://MeetingsAndStories.com



Love Is The Answer

Mark R. Elsis