May 19, 2025, AI Chatbots Are "Hallucinating" Reality by Truthstream Media (43:22)
The New Dark Age by Chris Hedges, Why Vegetable (Seed) Oils Are Killing You by Academy of Ideas (6:13), Just One More Grotesque Week In American History by Oliver Boyd-Barrett
AI Chatbots Are “Hallucinating” Reality (43:22)
by Truthstream Media
https://rumble.com/v6tkl7r-ai-chatbots-are-hallucinating-reality-by-truthstream-media.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
The New Dark Age
The genocide in Gaza is not an anomaly. It illustrates something fundamental about human nature and is a terrifying harbinger of where the world is headed.
by Chris Hedges
https://chrishedges.substack.com/p/the-new-dark-age
Why Vegetable (Seed) Oils Are Killing You (Transcript and Video 6:13)
“There is a noxious substance in your pantry-and likely your fridge and freezer, too. It has an innocuous and even healthy-sounding name. It is ubiquitous in prepared foods and a staple ingredient in home-cooked meals. Chances are that you and your family are eating it every day. I am referring to vegetable oil-a substance that all of us eat but too few of us know much about.”
Catherine Shanahan, Dark Calories: How Vegetable Oils Destroy Our Health and How We Can Get It Back
by Academy of Ideas
https://theacademyofideas.substack.com/p/why-vegetable-seed-oils-are-killing
Just One More Grotesque Week In American History
Just another week of random murder and violence and of a grotesque cocktail of bravado and impotence on display by the USA and its screeching vassals.
by Oliver Boyd-Barrett
https://oliverboydbarrett.substack.com/p/just-one-more-grotesque-week-in-american
Trump Resumes Support For Israel’s Genocide In Gaza (38:29)
by Nicholas J. Fuentes
https://rumble.com/v6tieft-trump-resumes-support-for-israels-genocide-in-gaza.html
Declassified Files Expose Secret Western Support For Israeli Assassinations
Newly declassified documents have revealed that Western intelligence services secretly collaborated with Israel’s Mossad in the 1970s, providing critical intelligence that enabled the assassination of Palestinian activists across Europe, without any parliamentary oversight or democratic scrutiny.
by MEMO
https://www.middleeastmonitor.com/20250516-declassified-files-expose-secret-western-support-for-israeli-assassinations
Fertility Fallout: mRNA Vaccines Linked To Ovarian Damage (5:08)
Following last week’s spotlight on a preprint showing lower conception rates in vaccinated women, a new peer-reviewed rat study shows a 60% drop in ovarian egg reserves after mRNA vaccination. With FDA meetings looming, Del and Jefferey raise urgent questions about long-term reproductive risks, and why similar research still isn’t being done in women.
by The HighWire with Del Bigtree
https://rumble.com/v6tgukp-fertility-fallout-mrna-vaccines-linked-to-ovarian-damage.html
