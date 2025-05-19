EarthNewspaper.com

AI Chatbots Are “Hallucinating” Reality (43:22)

by Truthstream Media

https://rumble.com/v6tkl7r-ai-chatbots-are-hallucinating-reality-by-truthstream-media.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



The genocide in Gaza is not an anomaly. It illustrates something fundamental about human nature and is a terrifying harbinger of where the world is headed.

by Chris Hedges

https://chrishedges.substack.com/p/the-new-dark-age



Why Vegetable (Seed) Oils Are Killing You (Transcript and Video 6:13)

“There is a noxious substance in your pantry-and likely your fridge and freezer, too. It has an innocuous and even healthy-sounding name. It is ubiquitous in prepared foods and a staple ingredient in home-cooked meals. Chances are that you and your family are eating it every day. I am referring to vegetable oil-a substance that all of us eat but too few of us know much about.”

Catherine Shanahan, Dark Calories: How Vegetable Oils Destroy Our Health and How We Can Get It Back

by Academy of Ideas

https://theacademyofideas.substack.com/p/why-vegetable-seed-oils-are-killing



Just One More Grotesque Week In American History

Just another week of random murder and violence and of a grotesque cocktail of bravado and impotence on display by the USA and its screeching vassals.

by Oliver Boyd-Barrett

https://oliverboydbarrett.substack.com/p/just-one-more-grotesque-week-in-american



Trump Resumes Support For Israel’s Genocide In Gaza (38:29)

by Nicholas J. Fuentes

https://rumble.com/v6tieft-trump-resumes-support-for-israels-genocide-in-gaza.html



Declassified Files Expose Secret Western Support For Israeli Assassinations

Newly declassified documents have revealed that Western intelligence services secretly collaborated with Israel’s Mossad in the 1970s, providing critical intelligence that enabled the assassination of Palestinian activists across Europe, without any parliamentary oversight or democratic scrutiny.

by MEMO

https://www.middleeastmonitor.com/20250516-declassified-files-expose-secret-western-support-for-israeli-assassinations



Fertility Fallout: mRNA Vaccines Linked To Ovarian Damage (5:08)

Following last week’s spotlight on a preprint showing lower conception rates in vaccinated women, a new peer-reviewed rat study shows a 60% drop in ovarian egg reserves after mRNA vaccination. With FDA meetings looming, Del and Jefferey raise urgent questions about long-term reproductive risks, and why similar research still isn’t being done in women.

by The HighWire with Del Bigtree

https://rumble.com/v6tgukp-fertility-fallout-mrna-vaccines-linked-to-ovarian-damage.html



“Extraordinary technology brings extraordinary recklessness.”

Abhijit Naskar

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes



The Federal Reserve Conspiracy

Another fine and extremely well researched work by Antony C. Sutton. An expose' of the people and forces behind the takeover of the US economy by the Federal Reserve system, on behalf of the oligarchs. A must for anyone interested in the inner workings of US politics and economics, and the concealed reasons for current events. This is the first book that details hour by hour the events that led up to passage of the Federal Reserve Act of 1913 - and the many decades of work and secret planning that private bankers had invested to obtain their money monopoly.

by Antony C. Sutton

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Books



On May 19, 1978, British rockers Dire Straits released their debut single, “Sultans of Swing” in the United Kingdom. Initially recorded as a demo in the summer of 1977, the song gained traction on London radio stations and soon led to a record deal. Re-recorded for the band’s self-titled album, “Sultans of Swing” became one of Dire Straits’ signature hits, landing in the Top 5 in the US, South Africa, and Canada and the Top Ten in the UK and Australia.

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Music-Of-The-Day



Council Estate Media

Website promoting working class politics and anti-imperialism.

https://CouncilEstateMedia.uk



Hundreds Of Independent Websites

And To All Website Of The Day

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Links



