May 17, 2025, 20 Posts Published And Archived. The Founders' Warning Against Tyranny by Tenth Amendment Center (32:38)
American Precarity by Charles Hugh Smith, The Atrocious Conviction Of Reiner Fuëllmich by Greg Reese (4:13), Trump Is Hoodwinking US Into An Abraham Accords 2.0 by Cat McGuire
Honest, Independent, And Ad-Free News. EarthNewspaper.com is 100% reader-supported. Please consider becoming a paid subscriber today. Thank you, Mark R. Elsis.
EarthNewspaper.com
All The Honest News Fit To Publish
39,702 Posts Published And Archived Since June 21, 2020
https://EarthNewspaper.com
Video Of The Day
The Founders' Warning Against Tyranny (32:38)
by Tenth Amendment Center
https://rumble.com/v6thk2j-the-founders-warning-against-tyranny-by-tenth-amendment-center.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
American Precarity
Favoring capital over wage earners is the long-established policy of both political parties.
When people can no longer make enough to pay for essentials, history is rather definitive on the outcome: the status quo is overthrown, and nobody will care whether the nobility is Democrat or Republican.
by Charles Hugh Smith
https://charleshughsmith.substack.com/p/living-on-meds-vitamin-c-and-ibogaine
The Atrocious Conviction Of Reiner Fuëllmich (Transcript and Video 4:13)
Reiner Fuëllmich sentenced to additional 3 years and 9 months in prison.
by Greg Reese
https://gregreese.substack.com/p/the-atrocious-conviction-of-reiner
New Study: The Abortion Pill Harms Women Far More Than Labels Indicate
According to a new study from the Ethics and Policy Center, the rate of serious health complications following mifepristone abortions is at least 22 times higher than the number found on current drug labels.
by Tom Campisi
https://care-net.org/abundant-life-blog/new-study-the-abortion-pill-harms-women-far-more-than-labels-indicate
Witkoff: US Won’t Force Israel To End Gaza Slaughter, Trump Says US And Iran Close To Deal, And More (29:36)
Antiwar News With Dave DeCamp
https://rumble.com/v6tfyob-witkoff-us-wont-force-israel-to-end-gaza-slaughter-trump-says-us-and-iran-c.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp
Trump Is Hoodwinking US Into An Abraham Accords 2.0
Jews 100% control Trump, just increasingly not by the unhinged neocon Zionist wing. Beware the dark BlackRock financier technate.
by Cat McGuire
https://uppityupstart.substack.com/p/trump-is-hoodwinking-us-into-an-abraham
Quote Of The Day
"Learn to know the spirit of the age, study it,
so whenever possible you will be able to avoid its influence."
St. Ignatius Brianchaninov
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes
Saint Ignatius Brianchaninov, Bishop Of The Caucasus And Stavropol
Feast Day: April 30th
https://prayerrope.co/saint-ignatius-brianchaninov-bishop-of-the-caucasus-and-stavropol
Book Of The Day
Tenth Amendment Center Bookstore
Scroll down to see the various categories – from essential Tenther books, Constitution, law, history, and more. And remember, every order helps fund our work for the constitution and your liberty!
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Books
Music Of The Day
On May 17, 1975, Led Zeppelin played the first of five sold-out nights to 17,000 fans at Earls Court Arena, London England. The set list included: Rock And Roll, The Song Remains The Same, The Rain Song, Kashmir, No Quarter, Going To California, Dazed And Confused, Stairway To Heaven, Whole Lotta Love, and Black Dog. Tickets cost £1 ($1.70) - £2.50 ($4.25).
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Music-Of-The-Day
Website Of The Day
Catholics Against Militarism
Catholics Against Militarism (CAM) is an informal, grassroots, Internet-based movement founded to challenge militaristic attitudes in the U.S. Catholic Church in small but concrete and meaningful ways. Our focus in fall 2013 was on discouraging donations to the first-ever nationwide collection for the Archdiocese of Military Services in November (in most churches on Nov. 10), and moreover encouraging Catholics to voice their objection to this collection by placing statements of protest in the collection plate on that day. Catholics Against Militarism is a lay Catholic movement that aims to expel militarism from the American Catholic Church by 1) registering dissent at the parish level, 2) raising awareness of the dangers of militarism through dialogue with fellow believers, and 3) spurring deeper, more honest reflection on the role of violence in our world.
https://CatholicsAgainstMilitarism.com
Links
Hundreds Of Independent Websites
And To All Website Of The Day
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Links
Meme Of The Day
Dozens Of Memes Are Published Monthly With Over 1,900 Archived.
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Memes
Subscribe
Subscribe To My Newsletter, Free Speech Social Media And Video Platforms.
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Subscribe
"For it is in giving that we receive."
Saint Francis of Assisi
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Donate
Meetings And Stories
The Wondrous Journey Of My Life
by Mark R. Elsis
https://MeetingsAndStories.com
Love Is The Answer
Mark R. Elsis
I love the photo, I copied that and sent it out as my family photo...this describes everyone in my family