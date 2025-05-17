EarthNewspaper.com

Video Of The Day

The Founders' Warning Against Tyranny (32:38)

by Tenth Amendment Center

https://rumble.com/v6thk2j-the-founders-warning-against-tyranny-by-tenth-amendment-center.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



American Precarity

Favoring capital over wage earners is the long-established policy of both political parties.

When people can no longer make enough to pay for essentials, history is rather definitive on the outcome: the status quo is overthrown, and nobody will care whether the nobility is Democrat or Republican.

by Charles Hugh Smith

https://charleshughsmith.substack.com/p/living-on-meds-vitamin-c-and-ibogaine



The Atrocious Conviction Of Reiner Fuëllmich (Transcript and Video 4:13)

Reiner Fuëllmich sentenced to additional 3 years and 9 months in prison.

by Greg Reese

https://gregreese.substack.com/p/the-atrocious-conviction-of-reiner



New Study: The Abortion Pill Harms Women Far More Than Labels Indicate

According to a new study from the Ethics and Policy Center, the rate of serious health complications following mifepristone abortions is at least 22 times higher than the number found on current drug labels.

by Tom Campisi

https://care-net.org/abundant-life-blog/new-study-the-abortion-pill-harms-women-far-more-than-labels-indicate



Witkoff: US Won’t Force Israel To End Gaza Slaughter, Trump Says US And Iran Close To Deal, And More (29:36)

Antiwar News With Dave DeCamp

https://rumble.com/v6tfyob-witkoff-us-wont-force-israel-to-end-gaza-slaughter-trump-says-us-and-iran-c.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp



Trump Is Hoodwinking US Into An Abraham Accords 2.0

Jews 100% control Trump, just increasingly not by the unhinged neocon Zionist wing. Beware the dark BlackRock financier technate.

by Cat McGuire

https://uppityupstart.substack.com/p/trump-is-hoodwinking-us-into-an-abraham



Quote Of The Day

"Learn to know the spirit of the age, study it,

so whenever possible you will be able to avoid its influence."

St. Ignatius Brianchaninov

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes



Saint Ignatius Brianchaninov, Bishop Of The Caucasus And Stavropol

Feast Day: April 30th

https://prayerrope.co/saint-ignatius-brianchaninov-bishop-of-the-caucasus-and-stavropol



Website Of The Day

Catholics Against Militarism

Catholics Against Militarism (CAM) is an informal, grassroots, Internet-based movement founded to challenge militaristic attitudes in the U.S. Catholic Church in small but concrete and meaningful ways. Our focus in fall 2013 was on discouraging donations to the first-ever nationwide collection for the Archdiocese of Military Services in November (in most churches on Nov. 10), and moreover encouraging Catholics to voice their objection to this collection by placing statements of protest in the collection plate on that day. Catholics Against Militarism is a lay Catholic movement that aims to expel militarism from the American Catholic Church by 1) registering dissent at the parish level, 2) raising awareness of the dangers of militarism through dialogue with fellow believers, and 3) spurring deeper, more honest reflection on the role of violence in our world.

https://CatholicsAgainstMilitarism.com



