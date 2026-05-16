May 15, 2026, 40 Posts Published And Archived. 50% Of AI Data Centers Have Quietly Been Cancelled Or Delayed (16:52) by How Money Works
The Biggest Data Center In History Just Got Approved by Books Behind Borders, AI Data Centers And The New World Order (5:19) by Reese Report, and Facing Up To Reality by Paul Cudenec
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Mark R. Elsis
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