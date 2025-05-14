EarthNewspaper.com

Video Of The Day

Rita (57:05)

Rita Hayworth: Born: October 17, 1918, New York City – Died: May 14, 1987 New York City

For me, Rita was a great actress, a phenomenal dancer, and had an incomparable beauty.

https://rumble.com/v6tcqwr-rita.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Featured News

I Can't Fix Stupid!

I almost hesitate to write this, but why? Will it offend people? Of course it will, because weak and stupid people are easily offended.

by Gary D. Barnett

https://EarthNewspaper.com/I-Cant-Fix-Stupid-by-Gary-D-Barnett



Lead Post

Rita Hayworth and Fred Astaire, I’m Old Fashioned, You Were Never Lovelier (1942) (4:37)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/8uz4kFYwTTsW



Robert Kennedy Tried To Make The American Zionist Council’s AIPAC Register As A Foreign Agent (Text and Video)

Sen. Fulbright “uncovered a massive network of financial ‘conduits’ moving funds directed by the Jewish Agency in Jerusalem to lobby startup groups across the United States.”

by Sam Husseini

https://husseini.substack.com/p/robert-kennedy-tried-to-make-the



ACH (2586) I’m Talking To YOU #227 – What Happened When Hitchcock Disobeyed Hitchcock’s Law (39:32)

A wonderful commentary and news show, from my friend across the pond, Andrew Carrington Hitchcock.

https://andrewcarringtonhitchcock.com/2025/05/13/ach-2586-im-talking-to-you-227-what-happened-when-hitchcock-disobeyed-hitchcocks-law



1991: A Timeline Of Robert Maxwell, The Mossad, The CIA And Iran-Contra

Jan Ludvik Hoch. Known as – Robert Maxwell. Father to Ghislaine. Father in Stud Law to Jeffrey Epstein via Ghislaine. Suicided as his identities were going to be revealed.

by Helena Glass

https://helenaglass.substack.com/p/1991-a-timeline-of-robert-maxwell



Jaw-Dropping BDS Sanctions Just Stunned Israel! (12:58)

Israel has just been hammered by possibly the largest single act of BDS it has ever been slapped with! This is huge!

by KernowDamo

https://rumble.com/v6tb6pr-jaw-dropping-bds-sanctions-just-stunned-israel-by-kernowdamo.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



It Is Unconstitutional For Trump To Suspend The Writ Of Habeas Corpus

The privilege of a Writ of Habeas Corpus has been suspended a few times in American history, mostly surrounding the Civil War, post Civil War Reconstruction, and World War II.

by Dr. Joseph Sansone

https://josephsansone.substack.com/p/it-is-unconstitutional-for-trump



groups without groupthink (text and videos)

descent into dissent is strength, not weakness.

by el gato malo

https://boriquagato.substack.com/p/a-tour-of-confirmation-bias



Quote Of The Day

“Those who are capable of tyranny are capable of perjury to sustain it.”

Lysander Spooner

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes



Book Of The Day

Discourses Concerning Government

Written in response to Sir Robert Filmer’s Patriarcha (1680), the Discourses Concerning Government by Algernon Sidney (1623–1683) has been treasured for more than three centuries as a classic defense of republicanism and popular government. Thomas G. West is Paul and Dawn Potter Professor of Politics, Hillsdale College.

by Algernon Sidney

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Books



Music Of The Day

On May 14, 1998, it was the end of an era when 82-year-old Frank Sinatra died at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, following a heart attack. Known as the “Chairman of the Board” and later “Ol’ Blue Eyes,” the singer and actor was among the most popular entertainers in the 1940s–1960s. Today, he remains one of the world’s best-selling recording artists. Sinatra first rose to fame in 1940 with “Polka Dots and Moonbeams” and signed to Columbia Records in 1943. During his lengthy career, he placed over 25 Top 40 singles, including 1966’s chart-topper, “Strangers In the Night.” Among his many honors, Sinatra won 11 Grammys and was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 1985.

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Music-Of-The-Day



Website Of The Day

Alexander Dugin

Alexander Dugin (b. 1962) is one of the best-known writers and political commentators in post-Soviet Russia. In addition to the many books he has authored on political, philosophical, and spiritual topics, he is Founder of Russian geopolitical school and Eurasian Movement.

https://AlexanderDugin.Substack.com



