May 13, 2026, 30 Posts Published And Archived. The AI Backlash Has Reached A Tipping Point (10:03) by Vanessa Wingardh
The Philosophical And Civilizational Challenge Of AI by Alexander Dugin, Hezbollah Joins The Drone Wars (Videos) by Indrajit Samarajiva, and Victory Day The Jeff Rense Show With Michael Walsh (52:25)
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Mark R. Elsis
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