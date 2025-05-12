May 12, 2025, 20 Posts Published And Archived. Consequences For The World Of The Holocaust Narrative by Father James Mawdsley (Part 1 of 2) (59:57)
Military Industrial Simple by Indrajit Samarajiva, The Protocols Of The Learned Elders Of Zion (3:21:37), and Gaza Casualty Figures Mask A Much Bigger Horror, New Study Shows by Al Mayadeen
Consequences For The World Of The Holocaust Narrative (Part 1 of 2) (59:57)
by Father James Mawdsley
https://rumble.com/v6t9izv-consequences-for-the-world-of-the-holocaust-narrative-by-father-james-mawds.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
Holocaust Revisionism
A Video Series by Father James Mawdsley
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Holocaust-Revisionism-by-Father-James-Mawdsley
Military Industrial Simple (Text and Videos)
The military industrial complex is actually very simple. The entire shtick, the entire shenanigans of the military-industrial simpletons is nice world, shame if something happened to it. The mafia business model, known to blue-collar criminals as a bust-out and to white-collar criminals as an LBO (leverage buyout).
by Indrajit Samarajiva
https://indi.ca/military-industrial-simple
The Protocols Of The Learned Elders Of Zion (3:21:37)
Read by Lord Lindsey
https://archive.org/details/TheProtocolsOfTheLearnedEldersOfZion1
Gaza Casualty Figures Mask A Much Bigger Horror, New Study Shows
by Al Mayadeen
https://english.almayadeen.net/news/politics/gaza-casualty-figures-mask-a-much-bigger-horror--new-study-s
The Inversion Matrix (4:38)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/gyXYntJMdFYy
Another Report On Israel's Genocide. More Silence And Complicity From The Liberal West
The UN Human Rights Council has issued a lengthy report titled "Anatomy of a Genocide." As the title indicates, it describes in detail the ongoing Israeli Genocide in Gaza.
by John J. Mearsheimer
https://mearsheimer.substack.com/p/another-report-on-israels-genocide
Shocking WEF Revelation: Inserting False Memories Into Your Brain? (1:29)
At the World Economic Forum, neuroscientist Nita Farahany dropped a bombshell: technology could soon allow false memories to be planted in our brains so convincingly that we'd testify to them as truth.
https://x.com/newstart_2024/status/1921437189553930270
Architects Of Destruction
Remember those student loans that were deferred since the pandemic? Remember when there was a moratorium on rental payments? Payment is due.
by FreeFall
https://freefall555.substack.com/p/the-death-cult-diaries
“We only believe in those thoughts which have
been conceived not in the brain but in the whole body.”
William Butler Yeats
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes
End The Fed
In the post-meltdown world, it is irresponsible, ineffective, and ultimately useless to have a serious economic debate without considering and challenging the role of the Federal Reserve. Most people think of the Fed as an indispensable institution without which the country's economy could not properly function. But in END THE FED, Ron Paul draws on American history, economics, and fascinating stories from his own long political life to argue that the Fed is both corrupt and unconstitutional.
by Ron Paul
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Books
On May 12, 1967, The Jimi Hendrix Experience released their debut album, Are You Experienced, in the UK. Broadly regarded as one of the greatest albums of all time, the record showcased Hendrix’s revolutionary songwriting and guitar playing and was an immediate critical and commercial success, spending an impressive 33 weeks on the British charts. Across the Atlantic, the album was released several months later with revised album art that reflected the psychedelic nature of the music. Decades later, the LP was inducted into the National Recording Registry in recognition of its cultural significance.
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Music-Of-The-Day
Bob Moran Art
Bob Moran is a multi-award winning British illustrator and cartoonist. His work deals with themes of politics, ethics and family. He uses emotion to convey important messages, defend moral principles and to invite people to reflect on what really matters in life. Between 2011 and 2021, Bob was political cartoonist for The Daily Telegraph. During this time, he established himself as one of the most revered and popular satirists in the UK. His beautiful artwork and cutting commentary has brought him international acclaim and numerous awards, from organisations such as The Foreign Press Association and The Cartoon Arts Trust.
https://BobMoran.co.uk
The Wondrous Journey Of My Life
by Mark R. Elsis
https://MeetingsAndStories.com
