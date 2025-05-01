EarthNewspaper.com

Louis Theroux’s The Settlers (1:01:59)

https://rumble.com/v6ssz3f-louis-therouxs-the-settlers.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Why Is There So Much Beauty In The World?

Why is there so much beauty in the world? The first thing you might think is it's all in the eye of the beholder; it's all about us. We are predisposed to see beauty, so we think there's a lot out there in the world, but actually it's all to do with our own minds. We project our subjective responses onto the world around us.

by Rupert Sheldrake

https://rupertsheldrake.substack.com/p/why-is-there-so-much-beauty-in-the



Why Beauty Matters (58:59)

by Roger Scruton

https://rumble.com/v2l23os-why-beauty-matters-by-roger-scruton-2009.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Florida Makes History: First State To Criminalize Geoengineering And Weather Modification

Florida passes the nation's first felony ban on geoengineering, led by the Global Wellness Forum and powered by citizen action.

by Sayer Ji and Global Wellness Forum

https://sayerji.substack.com/p/florida-makes-history-first-state



Archbishop Viganò: ‘Cardinals’ Created By Bergoglio ‘Cannot Validly Elect A Pope’

‘A College of Cardinals composed of 108 ‘cardinals’ created by a Jesuit who usurped the Papacy for twelve years cannot validly elect a legitimate pope,’ Archbishop Viganò stated.

by Stephen Kokx

https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/archbishop-vigano-cardinals-created-by-bergoglio-cannot-validly-elect-a-pope



Was Pope Francis's Election Illegal? (1:24:58)

by Timothy Gordon

https://rumble.com/v6sqrap-live-was-pope-franciss-election-illegal.html



The Starvation Of Gaza

Israel ramps up its terror campaign.

by Spencer Neale

https://israelpalestinenews.org/the-starvation-of-gaza



“No matter how paranoid or conspiracy-minded you are,

what the government is actually doing is worse than you can imagine”

William Blum

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes



A Terrible Mistake

The Murder Of Frank Olson And The CIA's Secret Cold War Experiments

Following nearly a decade of research, this account solves the mysterious death of biochemist Frank Olson, revealing the identities of his murderers in shocking detail. It offers a unique and unprecedented look into the backgrounds of many former CIA, FBI, and Federal Narcotics Bureau officials-including several who actually oversaw the CIA's mind-control programs from the 1950s to the 1970s. In retracing these programs, a frequently bizarre and always frightening world is introduced, colored, and dominated by many factors-Cold War fears, the secret relationship between the nation's drug enforcement agencies and the CIA, and the government's close collaboration with the Mafia.

by H. P. Albarelli Jr.

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Books



On May 1, 1966, The Beatles performed in the UK for the final time, appearing at the NME Poll Winners concert at Wembley Empire Pool. The British rock group performed five songs to 10,000 attendees, including “I Feel Fine,” “If I Needed Someone,” and “Nowhere Man.” Also featured on the bill were the Rolling Stones, The Who, The Yardbirds, and Dusty Springfield. Both The Rolling Stones and Beatles opted not to have their sets filmed.

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Music-Of-The-Day



David "DC Dave" Martin

The Home Page of DC Dave

Hi, I'm David Martin, named "DC Dave" by Jaz McKay when I did guest poetry on his radio show and it stuck. You've come to the right place if you want to read: Who Killed James Forrestal?, Upton Sinclair and Timothy McVeigh, America's Dreyfus Affair, the Case of the Death of Vincent Foster, The Lies (Poe Meets Orwell), or the 17 Techniques for Truth Suppression.

https://DCDave.com

https://JamesForrestal.com

http://TheMartyrdomOfThomasMerton.com



