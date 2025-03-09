March 9, 2025, 10 Posts Published And Archived. Final Curtain Call Dialogue Works Interviews Pepe Escobar (29:30)
Keir Starmer Is Ditching Zelensky To Avoid Trump Tariffs And Land A Trade Deal by Ian Proud, and How Much Power Does Trump Really Have? by Nicholas J. Fuentes (21:09)
Final Curtain Call (29:30)
Dialogue Works Interviews Pepe Escobar
https://rumble.com/v6qd2ru-final-curtain-call-dialogue-works-interviews-pepe-escobar.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
Keir Starmer Is Ditching Zelensky To Avoid Trump Tariffs And Land A Trade Deal
Starmer has decided quietly to ditch Zelensky and to line up behind Trump's plans for a peace deal.
by Ian Proud
https://strategic-culture.su/news/2025/03/08/keir-starmer-ditching-zelensky-avoid-trump-tariffs-and-land-trade-deal
How Much Power Does Trump Really Have? (21:09)
by Nicholas J. Fuentes
https://rumble.com/v6q8ql2-how-much-power-does-trump-really-have.html
Thousands Of Alawites Massacred In Syria (Text, Photographs, and Videos)
World Media Silent
So What Exactly Is Going On In Syria? Let’s bring some clarity to the chaos that has flared up again in Syria: On Thursday evening, remnants of the former Assad army—disbanded after the regime’s collapse last December and scattered to coastal cities—launched a coordinated attack on the forces of the new Syrian regime, led by Ahmed al-Shara (also known as Abu Muhammad al-Julani).
by Lioness of Judah Ministry
https://lionessofjudah.substack.com/p/breaking-thousands-of-alawites-massacred
"Our Country Is In Danger:" The Storm On The Horizon
A reader recently sent me a letter that summarized a sense shared by many: “I can’t shake the bad feeling that our country is in danger.”
by Charles Hugh Smith
https://charleshughsmith.substack.com/p/our-country-is-in-danger-the-storm
David Knight Interviews Tony Arterburn Trump’s Shocking Bitcoin Reserve Twist (49:48)
Tony Arterburn of DavidKnight.gold drops revelations on what started as a bold promise at the Nashville Bitcoin Conference.
by The David Knight Show
https://rumble.com/v6q8nm6-interview-trumps-shocking-bitcoin-reserve-twist.html
Yemen Gives Israel Four-Day Ultimatum To Stop Blocking Gaza Aid
Sanaa says it is ready to reimpose a blockade on Israeli-linked ships in regional waters if the ceasefire violations continue
by News Desk
https://thecradle.co/articles/yemen-gives-israel-four-day-ultimatum-to-stop-blocking-gaza-aid
Trump Cuts $400 Million To Columbia University Over Pro-Palestine Protests
The budget cuts comes amid the Trump admin's crackdown on pro-Palestine protests, which he labelled as "illegal" protests, and accused participants of anti-semitism.
by Al Mayadeen
https://english.almayadeen.net/news/politics/trump-cuts--400-million-to-columbia-uni--over-pro-palestine
"Nothing doth more hurt in a state than that cunning men pass for wise."
Sir Francis Bacon
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes
