Final Curtain Call (29:30)

Dialogue Works Interviews Pepe Escobar

https://rumble.com/v6qd2ru-final-curtain-call-dialogue-works-interviews-pepe-escobar.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Keir Starmer Is Ditching Zelensky To Avoid Trump Tariffs And Land A Trade Deal

Starmer has decided quietly to ditch Zelensky and to line up behind Trump's plans for a peace deal.

by Ian Proud

https://strategic-culture.su/news/2025/03/08/keir-starmer-ditching-zelensky-avoid-trump-tariffs-and-land-trade-deal



How Much Power Does Trump Really Have? (21:09)

by Nicholas J. Fuentes

https://rumble.com/v6q8ql2-how-much-power-does-trump-really-have.html



Thousands Of Alawites Massacred In Syria (Text, Photographs, and Videos)

World Media Silent

So What Exactly Is Going On In Syria? Let’s bring some clarity to the chaos that has flared up again in Syria: On Thursday evening, remnants of the former Assad army—disbanded after the regime’s collapse last December and scattered to coastal cities—launched a coordinated attack on the forces of the new Syrian regime, led by Ahmed al-Shara (also known as Abu Muhammad al-Julani).

by Lioness of Judah Ministry

https://lionessofjudah.substack.com/p/breaking-thousands-of-alawites-massacred



"Our Country Is In Danger:" The Storm On The Horizon

A reader recently sent me a letter that summarized a sense shared by many: “I can’t shake the bad feeling that our country is in danger.”

by Charles Hugh Smith

https://charleshughsmith.substack.com/p/our-country-is-in-danger-the-storm



David Knight Interviews Tony Arterburn Trump’s Shocking Bitcoin Reserve Twist (49:48)

Tony Arterburn of DavidKnight.gold drops revelations on what started as a bold promise at the Nashville Bitcoin Conference.

by The David Knight Show

https://rumble.com/v6q8nm6-interview-trumps-shocking-bitcoin-reserve-twist.html



Yemen Gives Israel Four-Day Ultimatum To Stop Blocking Gaza Aid

Sanaa says it is ready to reimpose a blockade on Israeli-linked ships in regional waters if the ceasefire violations continue

by News Desk

https://thecradle.co/articles/yemen-gives-israel-four-day-ultimatum-to-stop-blocking-gaza-aid



Trump Cuts $400 Million To Columbia University Over Pro-Palestine Protests

The budget cuts comes amid the Trump admin's crackdown on pro-Palestine protests, which he labelled as "illegal" protests, and accused participants of anti-semitism.

by Al Mayadeen

https://english.almayadeen.net/news/politics/trump-cuts--400-million-to-columbia-uni--over-pro-palestine



"Nothing doth more hurt in a state than that cunning men pass for wise."

Sir Francis Bacon

