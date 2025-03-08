March 8, 2025, 25 Posts Published And Archived. Is This The Last Phase Before AI Government? by Truthstream Media (22:24)
The Controlled Demolition Of The U.S. Is Fully Underway While Saturated In A 'WrestleMania' Environment by Gary D. Barnett
Video Of The Day
Is This The Last Phase Before AI Government? (22:24)
by Truthstream Media
https://rumble.com/v6qbdmu-is-this-the-last-phase-before-ai-government-by-truthstream-media.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
Featured News
The Controlled Demolition Of The U.S. Is Fully Underway While Saturated In A 'WrestleMania' Environment
It is interesting to note the huge paradigm shift that has been evident, and is still constantly ongoing, during this time of worship for the evil and deceitful Trump and his dictatorial and Israeli worshipping administration. At this point, rule is by aggressive executive orders handed down from on high by Trump, the self-described choice as 'god;' and one who is 'supposedly' above all others. The ludicrous nature of such a belief by the controlled poser Trump, is telling of any number of gross human faults overlooked by the idiocy on the political right, including most all so-called 'libertarians,' who at this point have turned their lives over to a totally tyrannical president, and an inside member of the technocratic new world order.
by Gary D. Barnett
https://EarthNewspaper.com/The-Controlled-Demolition-Of-The-U-S-Is-Fully-Underway-While-Saturated-In-A-Wrestlemania-Environment-by-Gary-D-Barnett
Lead Post
American Civil War, Part 3: From “Our Country, Then And Now”
“National Banking Act of 1863” and “Assassination”
When the Lincoln Administration began to issue Greenbacks in 1862 to finance the war, it was a return to the direct issuance of currency by the government akin to the practices of several colonial legislatures prior to the American Revolution.
by Richard C. Cook
https://montanarcc.substack.com/p/american-civil-war-part-3-from-our
How Can Any Still Support Trojan Trump (16:08)
by Dustin Nemos
https://rumble.com/v6q5mrg-how-can-any-still-support-trojan-trump.html
Fatal Foibles Of Imperial Ethnocentrics
I noticed with interest yesterday that Judge Napolitano (formerly a judge, a Fox News commentator and, today, an information warrior in the world of alternative media) had emigrated for a few days to Moscow, along with some of his most frequent guests, Larry Johnson and, I think, Ray McGovern.
by Oliver Boyd-Barrett
https://oliverboydbarrett.substack.com/p/fatal-foibles-of-imperial-ethnocentrics
Uprising In Syria ~ Dozens Killed
Government forces have clashed with Assad loyalists in Latakia and Jableh: More than 70 people have been killed in fighting between Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) forces and loyalists of former President Bashar Assad in Syria, according to reports.
by Michael Walsh
https://michaelwalshwriter.com/2025/03/07/uprising-in-syria-dozens-killed
The Zionist War Against Turkey In Syria - David's Corridor And The Kurdish Alliance (Text and Video 59:52)
The full news from UK Column yesterday
by Vanessa Beeley
https://beeley.substack.com/p/the-zionist-war-against-turkey-in
Paper Tiger
For a growing number, those trying to negotiate the dangerous terrain of America these days have realized that they are surrounded by madness. America has become an asylum for the criminally insane with the most sadistic put in charge.
by FreeFall
https://freefall555.substack.com/p/paper-tiger
