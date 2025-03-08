EarthNewspaper.com

All The Honest News Fit To Publish

38,179 Posts Published And Archived Since June 21, 2020

https://EarthNewspaper.com



Video Of The Day

Is This The Last Phase Before AI Government? (22:24)

by Truthstream Media

https://rumble.com/v6qbdmu-is-this-the-last-phase-before-ai-government-by-truthstream-media.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Featured News

The Controlled Demolition Of The U.S. Is Fully Underway While Saturated In A 'WrestleMania' Environment

It is interesting to note the huge paradigm shift that has been evident, and is still constantly ongoing, during this time of worship for the evil and deceitful Trump and his dictatorial and Israeli worshipping administration. At this point, rule is by aggressive executive orders handed down from on high by Trump, the self-described choice as 'god;' and one who is 'supposedly' above all others. The ludicrous nature of such a belief by the controlled poser Trump, is telling of any number of gross human faults overlooked by the idiocy on the political right, including most all so-called 'libertarians,' who at this point have turned their lives over to a totally tyrannical president, and an inside member of the technocratic new world order.

by Gary D. Barnett

https://EarthNewspaper.com/The-Controlled-Demolition-Of-The-U-S-Is-Fully-Underway-While-Saturated-In-A-Wrestlemania-Environment-by-Gary-D-Barnett



Lead Post

American Civil War, Part 3: From “Our Country, Then And Now”

“National Banking Act of 1863” and “Assassination”

When the Lincoln Administration began to issue Greenbacks in 1862 to finance the war, it was a return to the direct issuance of currency by the government akin to the practices of several colonial legislatures prior to the American Revolution.

by Richard C. Cook

https://montanarcc.substack.com/p/american-civil-war-part-3-from-our



How Can Any Still Support Trojan Trump (16:08)

by Dustin Nemos

https://rumble.com/v6q5mrg-how-can-any-still-support-trojan-trump.html



Fatal Foibles Of Imperial Ethnocentrics

I noticed with interest yesterday that Judge Napolitano (formerly a judge, a Fox News commentator and, today, an information warrior in the world of alternative media) had emigrated for a few days to Moscow, along with some of his most frequent guests, Larry Johnson and, I think, Ray McGovern.

by Oliver Boyd-Barrett

https://oliverboydbarrett.substack.com/p/fatal-foibles-of-imperial-ethnocentrics



Uprising In Syria ~ Dozens Killed

Government forces have clashed with Assad loyalists in Latakia and Jableh: More than 70 people have been killed in fighting between Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) forces and loyalists of former President Bashar Assad in Syria, according to reports.

by Michael Walsh

https://michaelwalshwriter.com/2025/03/07/uprising-in-syria-dozens-killed



The Zionist War Against Turkey In Syria - David's Corridor And The Kurdish Alliance (Text and Video 59:52)

The full news from UK Column yesterday

by Vanessa Beeley

https://beeley.substack.com/p/the-zionist-war-against-turkey-in



Paper Tiger

For a growing number, those trying to negotiate the dangerous terrain of America these days have realized that they are surrounded by madness. America has become an asylum for the criminally insane with the most sadistic put in charge.

by FreeFall

https://freefall555.substack.com/p/paper-tiger



Featured Music

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (123 Posts)

Playlist by Mark R. Elsis

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Music



Links

Hundreds Of Independent Websites

And To All Website Of The Day

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Links



Meme Of The Day

Dozens Of Memes Are Published Monthly With Over 1,900 Archived.

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Memes



Subscribe

Subscribe To My Newsletter, Free Speech Social Media And Video Platforms.

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Subscribe



"For it is in giving that we receive."

Saint Francis of Assisi

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Donate



Meetings And Stories

The Wondrous Journey Of My Life

by Mark R. Elsis

https://MeetingsAndStories.com



Love Is The Answer

Mark R. Elsis