Censored: The Fight For The First Amendment (1:03:59)

What is the price of a dangerous truth? For Socrates, it was hemlock. For Jesus, the cross. History’s greatest truth-tellers and bravest voices share one fate: silencing. Today, the weapons are digital. The censors wear suits. And the battlefield is your mind. Censored exposes the unholy alliance between government power, Big Tech monopolies, and billionaire-funded NGOs to control what you see, think, and say. But now, the silenced are launching a counter-attack. Not with protests, but with subpoenas. Not with signs, but with lawsuits. They have dragged the most powerful entities on earth into court to demand one answer: By what authority do you silence us?

by TTAC

“If the freedom of speech is taken away

then dumb and silent we may be led,

like sheep to the slaughter.”

George Washington

Grand Theft Reality (Text and Videos)

|“There is no subjugation so perfect as that which keeps the appearance of freedom, for in that way one captures volition itself.” ~ Rousseau

For decades, the ruling class has been publicly lamenting the collapse of public trust in its institutions, even while doubling down on the same behaviors that caused the masses to abandon them. AI has given them another chance to shroud their operations in an aura of magic, inspiring public awe and fear at levels not seen since the first televisions began appearing in American living rooms. Big Parasite has jumped at this chance to swap out the structural elements of consensus reality with its own competing versions, releasing these narratives fully-formed into the infosphere and having AI smooth over the inconsistencies and plot holes that previously ruined the illusion of plausibility.

by Helen of desTroy

Gilbert Doctorow: Attack On Iran Hardens Russia’s Stance On Ukraine (45:11)

Dr. Gilbert Doctorow discusses why the attack on Iran will harden Russia’s position. Putin’s approach of a slow war of attrition and diplomatic engagement with Trump has met increasing opposition, as the arguments advance for more aggressive alternatives to put a quick end to the war.

by Glenn Diesen

Newsom Likens Israel To ‘Apartheid State,’ Questions Future Military Support

The California governor’s comments came as he promoted his new memoir in Los Angeles. Gavin Newsom likened Israel on Tuesday to an “apartheid state” and said its leadership has left the United States no choice but to reconsider military support for its ally in the Middle East.

by Blake Jones

Can Israel And The U.S. Sustain Iran’s Military Power? With Alastair Crooke (1:01:51)

by The Chris Hedges Report

The General Who Swallowed His Truth

General Dan Cain, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, delivered a private warning to President Trump with the bluntness that democracies depend upon and empires routinely ignore: “We don’t have enough ammunition to win this war. It would not be pretty.” This was not timidity. This was the solitary act of institutional honesty still flickering inside the corridors of American military power.

by Jasim Al-Azzawi

Censored: Zionist Feds And Tech Giants Caught Silencing Vaccine Exposers (31:19)

Ty Bollinger Storms The Stew Peters Show With Nukes On The Jewish-Dominated Censorship Empire-Deplatformed, Demonetized, And Targeted For Blowing The Lid Off Killer Vaccines And Big Pharma’s Murder Schemes.

by Stew Peters

Donald Trump Was Installed In Office To Do One Thing

From his 2011 book to Operation Epic Fury, Trump has a consistent track record of being an Iran super hawk. In his 2011 book Time to Get Tough, Trump laid out his position on Iran’s nuclear program with the subtlety of a sledgehammer. “America’s primary goal with Iran must be to destroy its nuclear ambitions,” Trump wrote. “Let me put them as plainly as I know how. Iran’s nuclear program must be stopped by any and all means necessary. Period. We cannot allow this radical regime to acquire a nuclear weapon that they will either use or hand off to terrorists.” By any and all means necessary. Those six words should have settled every subsequent debate about Trump’s foreign policy instincts toward Iran.

by José Alberto Niño

Ofermod (13:28)

Iran’s New $1M Missile Turns One Attack Into Hundreds

The latest offering from “John AG”; as he aptly concluded: “History never forgives the people who chose pride over peace when the price was paid by everyone else.” As I’ve often commented, when it comes to Jews and Judaism, why is it consistently, I have to resort to JRR Tolkien for any kind of adequate metaphor or simile?

by Captain Roy Harkness

