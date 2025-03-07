EarthNewspaper.com

Video Of The Day

Federal Reserve Scam (1:00:52)

by Father Charles E. Coughlin

https://rumble.com/v6q9he4-federal-reserve-scam-by-father-charles-e.-coughlin.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Lead Post

Audit The Fort Knox Gold And The Federal Reserve. Then Seize The FED.

Let’s begin by understanding why the audit of the gold at Fort Knox and audits of the Federal Reserve Bank in Washington and of the New York FED have been delayed.

by Video Rebel

https://vidrebel.wordpress.com/2025/03/06/audit-the-fort-knox-gold-and-the-federal-reserve-then-seize-the-fed



Chris Downey’s One Man War Against Vaccines (Text and Audio 55:21)

Chris’s clever strategy is to cautiously educate parents about the dangers using his platform, https://VaxCalc.org.

by Robert Yoho, MD

https://robertyoho.substack.com/p/348-chris-downeys-one-man-war-against



Millennials Are Depressed… No Fark

I keep reading articles about the pandemic of ‘depression’. A threatening rise among 18 to 40 years olds is gripping our American youth. The articles present the numbers without really delving into the WHY – and instead focus on Pharma.

by Helena Glass

https://helenaglass.substack.com/p/millennials-are-depressed-no-fark



The Jewish Ties Behind The Nobel Prize (36:38)

by Charles Guiliani

https://whiterabbit.substack.com/p/the-jewish-ties-behind-the-nobel



If Only Trump Would Tell Netanyahu What He Told Zelensky

I’m sure most readers have seen the fiery and angry dialogue between President Donald Trump and ex-Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in the Oval Office a few days ago.

by Chuck Baldwin

https://chuckbaldwinlive.com/Articles/tabid/109/ID/4719/If-Only-Trump-Would-Tell-Netanyahu-What-He-Told-Zelensky.aspx



West Furious To See Their Untrue Ukraine Narrative Fall Apart’ – Craig Murray (18:47)

RT speaks with journalist Craig Murray about the changes that have occurred surrounding the Ukraine narrative and Trump’s part in it.

https://rumble.com/v6q68l8-west-furious-to-see-their-untrue-ukraine-narrative-fall-apart-craig-murray.html



Kremlin Reacts To Macron’s ‘War’ Speech

The French president urged his nation to bolster its defenses against the perceived threat from Russia

by RT

https://www.rt.com/russia/613805-kremlin-macron-speech-confrontational



Quote Of The Day

"When we get through with the Jews in America,

they'll think the treatment they received in Germany was nothing."

Father Charles E. Coughlin

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes



Book Of The Day

The Creature From Jekyll Island|

Where does money come from? Where does it go? Who makes it? The money magicians' secrets are unveiled. We get a close look at their mirrors and smoke machines, their pulleys, cogs, and wheels that create the grand illusion called money. A dry and boring subject? Just wait! You'll be hooked in five minutes. Reads like a detective story - which it really is. But it's all true. This book is about the most blatant scam of all history. It's all here: the cause of wars, boom-bust cycles, inflation, depression, prosperity. Creature from Jekyll Island will change the way you view the world, politics, and money. Your world view will definitely change. You'll never trust a politician again - or a banker.

by G. Edward Griffin

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Books



Featured Archive

Father Coughlin Archive With 16 Posts.

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Featured-Archive



Music Of The Day

On March 7, 1962, three months before they signed with EMI Records, The Beatles made their first radio appearance for the BBC on a program called Teenager’s Turn – Here We Go. Recorded in front of a teenage audience at Manchester’s Playhouse Theatre, their performance on the show marked the first time they wore their trademark Beatle suits.

The Beatles Website

John Lennon and The Beatles (406 Posts) Playlist by Mark R. Elsis

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Music-Of-The-Day



Website Of The Day

Father Charles E. Coughlin, The Radio Priest

During his time in the public eye, Father Charles Coughlin became one of the most revered figures in the Depression era of American history. Known for delving into politics more frequently than religious matters, Father Coughlin was never shy about preaching his version of the truth to anyone, be they loyal listeners or otherwise. There will never be another Father Coughlin in America, or the entire world. His is a long-dead voice in a free country, rarely resurrected by those who wish to harness the power of his commitment and dedication. In this website, you will learn about Father Charles Coughlin; his journey and devotion to himself, his country, and all of mankind. You will gain insight to his views and stances, and learn how his controversial broadcasts were too much for the times.

https://FatherCoughlin.org



Father Charles E. Coughlin Twenty-Four Speeches

Father Charles E. Coughlin (1891-1979) leader of the 'Christian Front' and radio broadcaster.

https://archive.org/details/cec19390409theresurrection_201910



Meetings And Stories

The Wondrous Journey Of My Life

by Mark R. Elsis

https://MeetingsAndStories.com



Love Is The Answer

Mark R. Elsis