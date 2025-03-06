EarthNewspaper.com

All The Honest News Fit To Publish

38,129 Posts Published And Archived Since June 21, 2020

https://EarthNewspaper.com



Video Of The Day

Anatheism: Rediscovering God In A Secular Age (1:26:29)

by Rupert Sheldrake

https://rumble.com/v6q7jzy-anatheism-rediscovering-god-in-a-secular-age-by-rupert-sheldrake.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Featured Videos

The Darkside Of AI (24:41)

by Academy Of Ideas

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Videos



Lead Post

Can New York Doctor Be Shielded From Prosecution In Louisiana Abortion Case?

A New York doctor who prescribed abortion pills to out-of-state patients has been criminally charged in Louisiana and fined $100,000 in Texas. On February 13, an arrest warrant was issued in Louisiana for Dr. Margaret Daley Carpenter, founder of the Abortion Coalition for Telemedicine, after a grand jury indicted her for allegedly prescribing abortion pills online to a pregnant minor.

by Tom Campisi

https://care-net.org/abundant-life-blog/can-new-york-doctor-be-shielded-from-prosecution-in-louisiana-abortion-case



Why Israel Used 80 Bombs To Assassinate Nasrallah? (24:04)

Laith Marouf and Hadi Hotait join more than 1.5 million mourners at the martyrdom procession of Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah, and visit his burial site in Beirut, Lebanon; while discussing his history as the most successful enemy of Zionism in the region, and his current status as the first global Icon of Liberation in the 21st century.

by FreePalestineTV

https://rumble.com/v6q1z6g-why-israel-used-80-bombs-to-assassinate-nasrallah.html



The End Of The First Amendment – Only Zionist Jewish Voices Allowed On U.S. Campuses

There is a new “pandemic” sweeping across the U.S., and President Donald Trump has issued an Executive Order to prevent it from spreading through college and university campuses, by creating a “Task Force to Combat Anti-Semitism”. And who better to lead this new fight against this deadly “pandemic”, than the Secretary of Health and Human Services, Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

by Brian Shilhavy

https://healthimpactnews.com/2025/the-end-of-the-first-amendment-only-zionist-jewish-voices-allowed-on-u-s-campuses



The Life And Death Of Heinrich Himmler (1:22:38)

by David Irving

https://whiterabbit.substack.com/p/the-life-and-death-of-heinrich-himmler



The Limits Of The Israeli Escalation Against Egypt

The Chief of Staff of the Israeli occupation army, Herzi Halevi, was keen to end his leadership of the army with a new escalation against Egypt, by announcing his concern about the capabilities of the Egyptian army, which, although they do not pose a current threat, pose a potential threat at any moment.

by Kotb Elaraby

https://www.middleeastmonitor.com/20250305-the-limits-of-the-israeli-escalation-against-egypt



Quote Of The Day

"We have castrated society through fear and intimidation. Its manhood exists only in combination with a feminine outward appearance. Being so neutered, the populace has become docile and easily ruled. As all geldings in nature, their thoughts are not involved with the concerns of the future and their posterity, but only with the present toil and the next meal."

Harold Wallace Rosenthal

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes



Book Of The Day

Hess: The Missing Years

While researching in the Federal Records Center in Suitland, Maryland, in the early 1980s with a highly capable English assistant, Susanna Scott-Gall, I took to trawling "from left to right" through hundreds of boxes of US intelligence papers. This took me to the Intelligence files collected for the Nuremberg Trials of Major War Criminals, and in one of these boxes of documents we came across anonymous notebooks, of British Army origin (all printed "HMSO" on the cover) but with no other identification. They contained the medical records on some unidentified individual, referred to only as "Z", commencing in June 1941 and ending in October 1945. It did not take much brainwork to deduce that Z was none other than Hitler's deputy, Rudolf Hess, who had flown to Scotland in May 1941 on an abortive peace mission. Mr Winston Churchill had ordered him detained as his own personal prisoner, and he was held in a number of different locations, including the Tower of London and a mental hospital in Wales, until he was flown to Nuremberg to be put on trial in 1945.

by David Irving

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Books



Music Of The Day

On March 6, 1966, The Rolling Stones began recording their single “Paint It, Black” in Los Angeles’ RCA Studios. A psychedelic-tinged number featuring Brian Jones on sitar, the song came at a key juncture in the group’s development, when Mick Jagger and Keith Richards were beginning to write all the band’s material. The track rose to No.1 in both the US and UK pop charts.

The Rolling Stones Website

Paint It, Black (3:46) (1966) (551,000,000 views) by The Rolling Stones

The Rolling Stones (101 Posts) Playlist by Mark R. Elsis

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Music-Of-The-Day



Website Of The Day

Care Net

Founded in 1975, Care Net is a Pro Abundant Life ministry that empowers women and men considering abortion to choose life for their unborn children and find abundant life in Christ. Acknowledging that every human life begins at conception and is worthy of protection, Care Net offers compassion, hope, and help to anyone considering abortion by presenting them with realistic alternatives and Christ-centered support through our life-affirming network of pregnancy centers, churches, organizations, and individuals.

https://Care-Net.org



Links

Hundreds Of Independent Websites

And To All Website Of The Day

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Links



Meme Of The Day

Dozens Of Memes Are Published Monthly With Over 1,900 Archived.

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Memes



Subscribe

Subscribe To My Newsletter, Free Speech Social Media And Video Platforms.

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Subscribe



"For it is in giving that we receive."

Saint Francis of Assisi

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Donate



Meetings And Stories

The Wondrous Journey Of My Life

by Mark R. Elsis

https://MeetingsAndStories.com



Love Is The Answer

Mark R. Elsis