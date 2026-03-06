This Isn’t America. It’s A Betrayal Of The Revolution. (21:04)

“Remember, my friends, from whom you sprang.” For 13 years after the Boston Massacre of March 5, 1770 - the Sons of Liberty laid out an uncompromising blueprint for a free people, the foundation of the revolution. What they fought for - in their own words. And the brutal question: have we remembered, or did we let this country become a den of thieves?

by Tenth Amendment Center

https://rumble.com/v76ospu-this-isnt-america.-its-a-betrayal-of-the-revolution.-by-tenth-amendment-cen.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Quotes

Thousands Of Quotes Published And Archived

Act Worthy Of Yourselves

“Our country is in danger, but not to be despaired of.

Our enemies are numerous and powerful;

but we have many friends, determining to be free,

and heaven and earth will aid the resolution.

On you depend the fortunes of America.

You are to decide the important question,

on which rest the happiness and liberty of millions yet unborn.

Act worthy of yourselves.”

Dr. Joseph Warren, March 6, 1775, Boston Massacre Oration.

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes



General Warren was killed at the Battle of Bunker Hill, on June 17, 1775.



‘Act Worthy 0f Yourselves’: Dr. Joseph Warren On Defending Liberty

by Tom Malone

https://www.theobjectivestandard.com/p/act-worthy-of-yourselves-joseph-warren-on-defending-liberty



Our Country Is In Danger But Not To Be Despaired Of

Dr. Joseph Warren’s March 6, 1775, Boston Massacre Oration

https://www.drjosephwarren.com/2015/03/warren%E2%80%99s-1775-boston-massacre-oration-in-full-text-our-country-is-in-danger-but-not-to-be-despaired-of



Boston Massacre: Have We Remembered, Or Surrendered?

“Remember, my friends, from whom you sprang” ~ Commemorating the anniversary of the Boston Massacre – March 5, 1770 – John Hancock was issuing a challenge to all of us. And he was far from alone. For 13 years, from 1771 to 1783, the Sons and Daughters of Liberty held annual events to remember, with a keynote speaker each year. These speeches provide us with an uncompromising blueprint for a free people – the foundation of the Revolution. As you read through them all, a number of themes become obvious.

by Michael Boldin

https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/2026/03/04/boston-massacre-have-we-remembered-or-surrendered



Marine: I’m Not Dying For Israel (1:32)

Defining Protest Moment Of Operation Epic Fuck Up

Tough as nails, takes four goons to remove. Sitting AIPAC US Senator joins melee and appears to break the Marine’s hand. Very memeable event, stay tuned.

by Jake Shields

https://x.com/jakeshieldsajj/status/2029374588342419676



Donald Trump’s Flagrant War Of Aggression Against Iran Is An Impeachable Offense

“The first casualty, when war comes, is truth.” ~ California Republican Senator Hiram Johnson (1917)

by Chuck Baldwin

https://chuckbaldwinlive.com/Articles/tabid/109/ID/4969/Donald-Trumps-Flagrant-War-Of-Aggression-Against-Iran-Is-An-Impeachable-Offense.aspx

Iran Strikes CIA, Destroys THADD: Has Trump Lost The War? (1:18:52)

The US and Israel launched strikes into Iran in the early hours of February 28th in an attempted regime change operation that both Trump and Isarel officials say will last days. Iran has already retaliated in a massive way, leaving several US bases and Israel itself under heavy fire.

Danny Haiphong Interviews Mohammad Marandi And Pepe Escobar

https://rumble.com/v76m9wq-iran-strikes-cia-destroys-thadd-has-trump-lost-the-war-mohammad-marandi-and.html



Israel-US Deliberately Targeted Iranian Girls’ School, Killing 165 Children, Investigation Reveals

Israeli-Americans are replicating their Gaza tactics in Iran

by Palestine Will Be Free

https://palestinewillbefree.substack.com/p/israel-us-targets-iranian-girls-school-165-children-investigation



Our Narrative: Operation Al Aqsa Flood (2024) By Hamas (34:33)

The Resistance Speaks

Despite the number of times Hamas is mentioned in the mainstream press, the likelihood is low that any of those reporting the “news” has ever read a single sentence written by anyone affiliated with Hamas. This January 2024 press release from Hamas summarizes the situation for those “just tuning in” after October 7th. There is an updated version of this document which came out in December 2025 that I hope to cover at the end of this month.

by Palestine Bookshelf

https://palestinebookshelf.substack.com/p/our-narrative-operation-al-aqsa-flood



Memes

Thousands Of Memes Published And Archived

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Memes



EarthNewspaper.com

All The Honest News Fit To Publish

43,722 Posts Published And Archived Since June 21, 2020

https://EarthNewspaper.com



Love Is The Answer

Mark R. Elsis