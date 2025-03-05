The Far Side by Gary Larson https://TheFarSide.com

ACH (2535) Dr. Peter Hammond – The Ukraine War And Why It Must End (52:49)

https://rumble.com/v6q5j7a-ach-2535-dr.-peter-hammond-the-ukraine-war-and-why-it-must-end.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



World War Three Is Now A Certainty

I'm no fan of Trump or Putin but I am no fan of Zelensky either and when the entire world media, all politicians and most of the internet defend him and say what a fine fellow he is then you know he is a really, really bad egg. Real history (as opposed to MSM history) shows that Ukraine got itself into this war.

by Dr. Vernon Coleman

https://EarthNewspaper.com/World-War-Three-Is-Now-A-Certainty-by-Dr-Vernon-Coleman



The Bolshevik Revolution Darkness Descends (57:54)

by Asha Logos

https://www.bitchute.com/video/FLl49FXRDfOT



Real Government Efficiency: How To ‘Actually’ End Debt And Restore America’s Financial Sovereignty

In the face of misguided AUSTERITY measures proposed by the Department of Government “Efficiency” (DOGE) here we show how to restore America’s PROSPERITY and create a full employment economy

by Dennis Kucinich

https://kucinichreport.substack.com/p/real-government-efficiency-how-to



Trump's Crypto CurveBall: "Bitcoin Reserve" Is Not About BTC (19:30)

Ignoring Bitcoin Trump hyped XRP, Solana, and Cardano for a U.S. strategic reserve, only to backtrack and crown BTC and ETH the 'heart' after a firestorm. So what's he and his crypto-conspirators up to? And what about that $200 Million insider bet? CBDC is turning into PPP-DC (Public Private Partnership Digital Currency).

by The David Knight Show

https://rumble.com/v6q2skc-trumps-crypto-curveball-bitcoin-reserve-is-not-about-btc.html



EU’s Von Der Leyen Proposes $840 Billion Rearmament Plan

The massive defense spending hike is crucial for European security, the bloc’s commission president has claimed

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has proposed that member states spend about $840 billion on defense – an amount more than double total EU defense expenditure in 2024.

by RT

https://www.rt.com/news/613676-eu-defense-spending-increase



"A lie doesn't become truth,

wrong doesn't become right,

and evil doesn't become good,

just because it's accepted by a majority."

Rick Warren

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes



Tell The Truth And Shame The Devil

Have you ever asked yourself why the world won’t come to rest? Why your parents, grandparents or great-grandparents had to die in wars that never should have occurred in the first place? Well, this book holds the answer… This book is of monumental importance for the people of the world today. Many know that something is not right in the world. Nations engage in perpetual war while bankers and armaments makers line their pockets from the carnage. The average citizen of the world has been cut out of the decision-making process of government, whether he lives in a democracy, republic, theocracy or dictatorship. All the while, the ruling elite grow stronger and richer, as the real producers struggle to survive. Behind the scenes, events are controlled by a coterie of ethnic puppet masters who work their marionettes in high places out of public view. How did this world get to the dark place it is today? Who could have stopped it and what can we do today?

by Gerald Menuhin

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Books



On March 5, 1963, tragedy struck when 30-year-old country star Patsy Cline was killed in a plane crash, alongside Cowboy Copas and Hawkshaw Hawkins. The Tennessee native, born Virginia Patterson Hensley, was traveling home from Kansas City, following a benefit concert for the widow of DJ “Cactus” Jack Call. At the time of her death, Cline was just beginning to enjoy crossover success on the US pop charts, with hits like “I Fall To Pieces” and “Crazy.” In the years and decades that followed, Cline’s influence only grew. In addition to breaking multiple glass ceilings as a woman in country music, Cline was also revered for her emotive vocals and bold persona. In 1973, she became the first woman to be inducted into the Country Hall of Fame.

Patsy Cline Website

Crazy (2:46) (1961) (4,600,000 views) by Patsy Cline, Written by Willie Nelson

Patsy Cline | Documentary (55:30) by American Masters

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Music-Of-The-Day



Health Nut News

As a long time “health nut,” author and public speaker, Erin Elizabeth has had a passion for the healing arts for nearly 25 years. Erin began Health Nut News in January 2014 with humble beginnings. She’s honored to have won the Truth in Journalism Award at the 2017 Doctors Who Rock Awards in Orlando alongside some of her heroes, less than four years later. Starting in her teens, Erin worked for a green non-profit during her four years of undergrad, which inspired her to lead a healthier lifestyle, since stress became a factor at an early age.

https://HealthNutNews.com



