The Ancients Decoded Reality (38:25)

Independent civilizations, separated by geography and centuries, described the same underlying structure of reality. If the pattern holds across time and culture, it stops being myth. It becomes a model.

by Chase Hughes

https://rumble.com/v76mo9u-the-ancients-decoded-reality-by-chase-hughes.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



The Eschatology Of Acceleration: Baal, The Katechon, And The War For Time

The article argues that modern accelerationism—both secular and religious—seeks to hasten an apocalyptic transformation of the world through technology, ideology, and messianic politics. The philosophy of accelerationism (the same as Paul Virilio’s “dromocracy”) has two versions: Secular: (The end of history, liberalism, progress, ecology, “woke” ideology, trans-people, the Singularity, Mars-Musk); and Theological: (Netanyahu’s Zionist messianism, the Christian Zionism of Trump/Hegseth/Lindsey Graham, and Hagee).

by Alexander Dugin

https://alexanderdugin.substack.com/p/the-eschatology-of-acceleration-baal



The Sinister Epstein/Rothschild War Against Iran - The ‘Biblical War’ Leading To ‘Armageddon’ (1:26:06)

Fiorella and I dig deep into the rapidly expanding regional and global war that according to many in the US and ‘Israel’ will herald the second coming...

With Vanessa Beeley and Fiorella Isabel

https://beeley.substack.com/p/the-sinister-epsteinrothschild-war



What The Russians Are Saying About The Iran War: Iran Is Being Destroyed, Trump Is Winning!

Having watched all of this hand-wringing on the part of very professional analysts featured on Russian television, I took a step back and considered what may be wrong with their approach to the Iranians and with their assessment of how the war will end.

by Gilbert Doctorow

https://gilbertdoctorow.substack.com/p/what-the-russians-are-saying-about-645



Bride Of Charlie: The Ties That Bind | Episode 4 (1:02:00)

by Candace Owens

https://rumble.com/v76j0yc-bride-of-charlie-the-ties-that-bind-episode-4.html



Security Researchers Warn Age Verification Laws Are Building A Global Surveillance System

The people who spent their careers building the security systems governments want to exploit for age verification have finally had enough.

by Ken Macon

https://reclaimthenet.org/pause-social-media-age-verification-privacy-risks



Bride Of Charlie: The Lost Years... | Episode 5 (1:00:05)

by Candace Owens

https://rumble.com/v76l06k-bride-of-charlie-the-lost-years...-episode-5.html



U.S. Military Officers Reveal The Real Reason Trump Bombed Iran: To Fulfill Evangelical Zionist Prophecy And Begin “Armageddon”

There has been chaos in the White House for the past couple of days, as the real reason why Trump gave the go ahead to bomb Iran has been hotly debated, as well as what the mission goals were to start this war, without the approval of Congress.

by Brian Shilhavy

https://healthimpactnews.com/2026/u-s-military-officers-reveal-the-real-reason-trump-bombed-iran-to-fulfill-evangelical-zionist-prophecy-and-begin-armageddon



