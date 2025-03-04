March 4, 2025, 25 Posts Published And Archived. The Final Solution Is Not What We Have Been Told! by Father James Mawdsley (59:58)
The British Empire Is Alive. It Aims To Destroy The US by Richard C. Cook, and Why Are Soldiers Mass Resigning From U.S. Military Over Israel? by The CJ Werleman Show (12:54)
The Final Solution Is Not What We Have Been Told! (59:58)
by Father James Mawdsley
https://rumble.com/v6q3eze-the-final-solution-is-not-what-we-have-been-told-by-father-james-mawdsley.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
The British Empire Is Alive. It Aims To Destroy The US
What is happening today between Europe and the US under the Donald J. Trump administration is becoming crystal clear. First of all, “Europe” is under the control of Great Britain, as last weekend’s meeting called by British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer showed, where Starmer and his European counterparts, along with King Charles III, convened to welcome back Ukrainian faux-president Zelensky from the latter’s disastrous Oval Office smackdown by Trump.
by Richard C. Cook
https://montanarcc.substack.com/p/the-british-empire-is-alive-it-aims
Why Are Soldiers Mass Resigning From U.S. Military Over Israel? (12:54)
by The CJ Werleman Show
https://rumble.com/v6q2plw-why-are-soldiers-mass-resigning-from-u.s.-military-over-israel-by-the-cj-we.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
Trying To Have A World War
Somewhat Confused, Over the weekend I saw Alex Krainer in 2 videos, explaining what happened Friday in the White House, with Trump and Zelensky. It appears to have been a set-up on the part of globalists, using Zelensky, who was pre-coached by Starmer, Macron, and just before the meeting, by Democratic Senator, Chris Murphy, extracting a commitment from Zelensky to “not back down”.
by John Day MD
https://drjohnsblog.substack.com/p/trying-to-have-a-world-war
Ian Carroll On Epstein And Blackmail Operations (4:39)
"Israel is deeply involved in the blackmail scene…. if not on top of it"
https://x.com/RedPillSayian/status/1896321223271002605
Trapping Wild Pigs
Collectivism begins when a government starts offering free stuff to the population. At first, it’s something simple like free education or food stamps for the poor. But soon, political leaders talk increasingly of “entitlements” – a wonderful concept that by its very name suggests that this is something that’s owed to you, and if other politicians don’t support the idea, then they’re denying you your rights.
by Jeff Thomas
https://internationalman.com/articles/trapping-wild-pigs
"It is when a people forget God, that tyrants forge their chains."
Patrick Henry
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes
Churchill, Hitler And The Unnecessary War (Audiobook)
A carefully researched and persuasive debunking of the widely-accepted "official" story of the origins of World War II, by one of America's most astute and influential public affairs commentators. In this masterful and provocative book, Buchanan draws on the work of more than a hundred historians to trace the fateful failures of judgment that consigned millions to decades of subjugation under Soviet Communist tyranny, and ended Europe's central role in world affairs. This is also an important dissident treatment of the origins and consequences of the First and Second World wars, and a devastating critique of the "cult" image of Winston Churchill. Buchanan concludes with timely warnings about US foreign policy today. With 36 photos, source references, bibliography and index.
by Patrick J. Buchanan
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Books
On March 4, 1966, John Lennon stated in an interview published by London’s Evening Standard newspaper that The Beatles were “more popular than Jesus Christ.” In the UK, his words didn’t raise many eyebrows but when they were published in America later that year – just prior to The Beatles’ third tour of the country – they angered Christian communities, who protested by picketing concerts and publicly burning the Fab Four’s records. Lennon later apologized for his controversial comments, saying that he had been misunderstood. I do believe the intelligence agencies of the United States had much to do with this "controversy" that was somehow blown way out of proportion, almost five months later. In my article, The Beatles, John Lennon, And December 8, 1980, (now over one hundred pages, and yet to be published - when I do published - - it will be on: December81980.com) I devote two pages to this issue.
John Lennon Website
The Beatles Website
John Lennon and The Beatles (406 Posts) Playlist by Mark R. Elsis
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Music-Of-The-Day
Out Here On The Perimeter
Striking back against the new world order
These forces we are up against cannot be overcome if we keep allowing them to divide and conquer us. We must let go of our pride and our resentments for one another - which were instilled in us through their psychological operations - and unite together or we stand no chance.
https://Tritorch.Substack.com
