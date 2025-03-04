EarthNewspaper.com

All The Honest News Fit To Publish

38,079 Posts Published And Archived Since June 21, 2020

https://EarthNewspaper.com



Video Of The Day

The Final Solution Is Not What We Have Been Told! (59:58)

by Father James Mawdsley

https://rumble.com/v6q3eze-the-final-solution-is-not-what-we-have-been-told-by-father-james-mawdsley.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Lead Post

The British Empire Is Alive. It Aims To Destroy The US

What is happening today between Europe and the US under the Donald J. Trump administration is becoming crystal clear. First of all, “Europe” is under the control of Great Britain, as last weekend’s meeting called by British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer showed, where Starmer and his European counterparts, along with King Charles III, convened to welcome back Ukrainian faux-president Zelensky from the latter’s disastrous Oval Office smackdown by Trump.

by Richard C. Cook

https://montanarcc.substack.com/p/the-british-empire-is-alive-it-aims



Why Are Soldiers Mass Resigning From U.S. Military Over Israel? (12:54)

by The CJ Werleman Show

https://rumble.com/v6q2plw-why-are-soldiers-mass-resigning-from-u.s.-military-over-israel-by-the-cj-we.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Trying To Have A World War

Somewhat Confused, Over the weekend I saw Alex Krainer in 2 videos, explaining what happened Friday in the White House, with Trump and Zelensky. It appears to have been a set-up on the part of globalists, using Zelensky, who was pre-coached by Starmer, Macron, and just before the meeting, by Democratic Senator, Chris Murphy, extracting a commitment from Zelensky to “not back down”.

by John Day MD

https://drjohnsblog.substack.com/p/trying-to-have-a-world-war



Ian Carroll On Epstein And Blackmail Operations (4:39)

"Israel is deeply involved in the blackmail scene…. if not on top of it"

https://x.com/RedPillSayian/status/1896321223271002605



Trapping Wild Pigs

Collectivism begins when a government starts offering free stuff to the population. At first, it’s something simple like free education or food stamps for the poor. But soon, political leaders talk increasingly of “entitlements” – a wonderful concept that by its very name suggests that this is something that’s owed to you, and if other politicians don’t support the idea, then they’re denying you your rights.

by Jeff Thomas

https://internationalman.com/articles/trapping-wild-pigs



Quote Of The Day

"It is when a people forget God, that tyrants forge their chains."

Patrick Henry

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes



Book Of The Day

Churchill, Hitler And The Unnecessary War (Audiobook)

A carefully researched and persuasive debunking of the widely-accepted "official" story of the origins of World War II, by one of America's most astute and influential public affairs commentators. In this masterful and provocative book, Buchanan draws on the work of more than a hundred historians to trace the fateful failures of judgment that consigned millions to decades of subjugation under Soviet Communist tyranny, and ended Europe's central role in world affairs. This is also an important dissident treatment of the origins and consequences of the First and Second World wars, and a devastating critique of the "cult" image of Winston Churchill. Buchanan concludes with timely warnings about US foreign policy today. With 36 photos, source references, bibliography and index.

by Patrick J. Buchanan

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Books



Music Of The Day

On March 4, 1966, John Lennon stated in an interview published by London’s Evening Standard newspaper that The Beatles were “more popular than Jesus Christ.” In the UK, his words didn’t raise many eyebrows but when they were published in America later that year – just prior to The Beatles’ third tour of the country – they angered Christian communities, who protested by picketing concerts and publicly burning the Fab Four’s records. Lennon later apologized for his controversial comments, saying that he had been misunderstood. I do believe the intelligence agencies of the United States had much to do with this "controversy" that was somehow blown way out of proportion, almost five months later. In my article, The Beatles, John Lennon, And December 8, 1980, (now over one hundred pages, and yet to be published - when I do published - - it will be on: December81980.com) I devote two pages to this issue.

John Lennon Website

The Beatles Website

John Lennon and The Beatles (406 Posts) Playlist by Mark R. Elsis

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Music-Of-The-Day



Website Of The Day

Out Here On The Perimeter

Striking back against the new world order

These forces we are up against cannot be overcome if we keep allowing them to divide and conquer us. We must let go of our pride and our resentments for one another - which were instilled in us through their psychological operations - and unite together or we stand no chance.

https://Tritorch.Substack.com



Links

Hundreds Of Independent Websites

And To All Website Of The Day

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Links



Meme Of The Day

Dozens Of Memes Are Published Monthly With Over 1,900 Archived.

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Memes



Subscribe

Subscribe To My Newsletter, Free Speech Social Media And Video Platforms.

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Subscribe



"For it is in giving that we receive."

Saint Francis of Assisi

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Donate



Meetings And Stories

The Wondrous Journey Of My Life

by Mark R. Elsis

https://MeetingsAndStories.com



Love Is The Answer

Mark R. Elsis