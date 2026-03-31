Only 5 Jobs Will Remain In 2030 (1:27:37)

The Diary Of A CEO With Steven Bartlett Interviews Dr. Roman Yampolskiy

https://rumble.com/v77v3se-only-5-jobs-will-remain-in-2030-by-dr.-roman-yampolskiy.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Dr. Roman Yampolskiy

Dr. Roman Yampolskiy, a tenured associate professor at the University of Louisville, is an expert in AI safety, cybersecurity, and digital forensics. With 100+ publications, he is a dynamic speaker providing valuable insights into AI ethics and the future of technology.

https://RomanYampolskiy.com



The Diary Of A CEO With Steven Bartlett

https://YouTube.com/@TheDiaryOfACEO

https://StevenBartlett.com



Quotes

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“In 5 years, we’re looking at a world where we have levels of unemployment we never seen before. I’m not talking about 10% but 99%.”

Dr. Roman Yampolskiy

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The Staged ‘War’ Between The U.S., Israel, And Iran Is A Trap

by Gary D. Barnett

https://EarthNewspaper.com/The-Staged-War-Between-The-U-S-Israel-And-Iran-Is-A-Trap-by-Gary-D-Barnett



Gary D. Barnett Archive With 111 Posts

https://earthnewspaper.com/category/gary-d-barnett



AI’s Top Scientist Issues A Final Warning

by Dr. Roman Yampolskiy

https://www.stork.ai/blog/ais-top-scientist-issues-a-final-warning



AI Expert Warns 99% Of Workers Will Lose Jobs By 2030

by Kaustubh Saini

https://www.finalroundai.com/blog/ai-expert-warns-99-of-workers-will-lose-jobs-by-2030



Alarming Study Finds That Most People Just Do What ChatGPT Tells Them, Even If It’s Totally Wrong

by Victor Tangermann

https://futurism.com/artificial-intelligence/study-do-what-chatgpt-tells-us



Unveiling The Dangers Of AI Through Dune’s Insights

by Daniel Olshvang

https://biomedicalodyssey.blogs.hopkinsmedicine.org/2024/03/unveiling-the-dangers-of-ai-through-dunes-insights



Paper Finds That Leading AI Chatbots Like ChatGPT And Claude Remain Incredibly Sycophantic, Resulting In Twisted Effects On Users.

by Maggie Harrison Dupré

https://futurism.com/artificial-intelligence/paper-ai-chatbots-chatgpt-claude-sycophantic



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EarthNewspaper.com

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Love Is The Answer

Mark R. Elsis