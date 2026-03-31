March 31, 2026, Only 5 Jobs Will Remain In 2030 (1:27:37) The Diary Of A CEO With Steven Bartlett Interviews Dr. Roman Yampolskiy, And 8 More Posts Published...
The Staged 'War' Between The U.S., Israel, And Iran Is A Trap by Gary D. Barnett and AI's Top Scientist Issues A Final Warning by Dr. Roman Yampolskiy
Only 5 Jobs Will Remain In 2030 (1:27:37)
The Diary Of A CEO With Steven Bartlett Interviews Dr. Roman Yampolskiy
https://rumble.com/v77v3se-only-5-jobs-will-remain-in-2030-by-dr.-roman-yampolskiy.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
Dr. Roman Yampolskiy
Dr. Roman Yampolskiy, a tenured associate professor at the University of Louisville, is an expert in AI safety, cybersecurity, and digital forensics. With 100+ publications, he is a dynamic speaker providing valuable insights into AI ethics and the future of technology.
https://RomanYampolskiy.com
The Diary Of A CEO With Steven Bartlett
https://YouTube.com/@TheDiaryOfACEO
https://StevenBartlett.com
Quotes
Thousands Of Quotes Published And Archived
“In 5 years, we’re looking at a world where we have levels of unemployment we never seen before. I’m not talking about 10% but 99%.”
Dr. Roman Yampolskiy
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes
The Staged ‘War’ Between The U.S., Israel, And Iran Is A Trap
by Gary D. Barnett
https://EarthNewspaper.com/The-Staged-War-Between-The-U-S-Israel-And-Iran-Is-A-Trap-by-Gary-D-Barnett
Gary D. Barnett Archive With 111 Posts
https://earthnewspaper.com/category/gary-d-barnett
AI’s Top Scientist Issues A Final Warning
by Dr. Roman Yampolskiy
https://www.stork.ai/blog/ais-top-scientist-issues-a-final-warning
AI Expert Warns 99% Of Workers Will Lose Jobs By 2030
by Kaustubh Saini
https://www.finalroundai.com/blog/ai-expert-warns-99-of-workers-will-lose-jobs-by-2030
Alarming Study Finds That Most People Just Do What ChatGPT Tells Them, Even If It’s Totally Wrong
by Victor Tangermann
https://futurism.com/artificial-intelligence/study-do-what-chatgpt-tells-us
Unveiling The Dangers Of AI Through Dune’s Insights
by Daniel Olshvang
https://biomedicalodyssey.blogs.hopkinsmedicine.org/2024/03/unveiling-the-dangers-of-ai-through-dunes-insights
Paper Finds That Leading AI Chatbots Like ChatGPT And Claude Remain Incredibly Sycophantic, Resulting In Twisted Effects On Users.
by Maggie Harrison Dupré
https://futurism.com/artificial-intelligence/paper-ai-chatbots-chatgpt-claude-sycophantic
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Love Is The Answer
Mark R. Elsis
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