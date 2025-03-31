March 31, 2025, 25 Posts Published And Archived. So… The “Conspiracy Theorists” Were Right About JFK by Candace Owens (59:20)
Anti-Genocide Activists Exposed By Pro-Israel Groups Using Facial Recognition Tech by News Desk, and The 1993 FBI Bombing Of The World Trade Center by Tales Of The American Empire (7:04)
So… The “Conspiracy Theorists” Were Right About JFK (59:20)
by Candace Owens
https://rumble.com/v6rg3ph-so-the-conspiracy-theorists-were-right-about-jfk-by-candace-owens.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
Anti-Genocide Activists Exposed By Pro-Israel Groups Using Facial Recognition Tech
Washington has revoked hundreds of student visas in recent weeks as part of a crackdown on foreign university students who oppose the mass killing of Palestinians by Israel
by News Desk
https://thecradle.co/articles/anti-genocide-activists-exposed-by-pro-israel-groups-using-facial-recognition-tech
The 1993 FBI Bombing Of The World Trade Center (7:04)
by Tales Of The American Empire
https://rumble.com/v6rfrli-the-1993-fbi-bombing-of-the-world-trade-center-by-tales-of-the-american-emp.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
Flipped By The Script
“A democracy cannot exist as a permanent form of government. It can only exist until the voters discover that they can vote themselves largesse from the treasury. From that moment on, the majority always votes for the candidate promising the most benefits with the result that the democracy collapses over loose fiscal policy, always followed by a dictatorship.” ~ Alexander Fraser Tytler
by FreeFall
https://freefall555.substack.com/p/flipped-by-the-script
What Is The US Institute Of Peace, The Latest USAID-Style Soft Power Tool Dismantled By DOGE?
Most of the US Institute of Peace’s 300 staff got pink slip emails Friday night following the drama earlier this month involving DOGE and FBI agents and police storming the think tank’s extravagant $111M DC headquarters after the White House accused “rogue bureaucrats” of trying to “hold agencies hostage.”
by Ilya Tsukanov
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250330/what-is-the-us-institute-of-peace-the-latest-usaid-style-soft-power-tool-dismantled-by-doge-1121714075.html
It Is Now Illegal To Criticize Israel (48:47)
by Nicholas J. Fuentes
https://rumble.com/v6rekku-it-is-now-illegal-to-criticize-israel-by-nicholas-j.-fuentes.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
Hamas Agrees To New Gaza Ceasefire Proposal: Armed Resistance “Red Line”
Hamas said on Saturday it had approved a proposal from mediators for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, which it received two days earlier.
by Al-Manar
https://english.almanar.com.lb/2372746
Mary's Mosaic
The CIA conspiracy to murder John F. Kennedy, Mary Pinchot Meyer, and their vision for world peace
Explores the unsolved murder of Mary Pinchot Meyer, her ties to President Kennedy, and her possible uncovering of an assassination plot. "Who really murdered Mary Pinchot Meyer in the fall of 1964? Why was there a mad rush by CIA counterintelligence chief James Angleton to immediately locate and confiscate her diary? What in that diary was so explosive and revealing? Had Mary Meyer finally put together the intricate pieces of a bewildering, conspiratorial mosaic of information that revealed a plan to assassinate her lover, President Kennedy?
by Peter Janney
by Peter Janney
"You must unlearn what you have been 'programmed' to believe from birth.
That software no longer serves you
if you want to live in a universe where all things are possible."
Jacqueline E. Purcell
Jacqueline E. Purcell
On March 31, 1949, RCA Victor unveiled the 45 RPM single – an innovative and highly durable 7-inch format that aimed to supersede 78 RPM 10-inch shellac discs and also give the 33 ? RPM 12-inch LP format (introduced by Columbia Records the previous year) some stiff competition. The development went hand-in-hand with a new generation of record players, which could stack up to ten singles at a time and play them continuously. The invention revolutionized the singles market and quickly became the most popular physical format for buying music until the 1980s.
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Music-Of-The-Day
James Roguski
I (James Roguski) have been calling out lies and propaganda for decades. On February 11, 2022 the company that had hosted my websites for over a decade deleted my account and tens of thousands of hours of work. They gave no reason other than my content violated their “Terms of Service.” They deleted many of my websites, but they ignited my passion to burn even brighter.
https://JamesRoguski.Substack.com
Hundreds Of Independent Websites
And To All Website Of The Day
Hundreds Of Independent Websites
