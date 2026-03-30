The Most Disturbing Thing Quantum Physics Proved About Reality (32:40)

by Richard Feynman

https://rumble.com/v77tdji-the-most-disturbing-thing-quantum-physics-proved-about-reality-by-richard-f.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Richard Feynman

https://Feynman.com

https://www.nobelprize.org/prizes/physics/1965/feynman/biographical

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Richard_Feynman



How Education Destroyed Your Brain (28:52)

A Warning From Richard Feynman

https://rumble.com/v76bfqq-how-education-destroyed-your-brain-a-warning-from-richard-feynman.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



“Does Anything You Do Actually Matter?” (53:04)

by Richard Feynman

https://rumble.com/v77hs4k-does-anything-you-do-actually-matter-by-richard-feynman.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Quotes

Thousands Of Quotes Published And Archived

“It will take a revelation more than a revolution to return to the lives we should be leading. It will take, I’m convinced, some catastrophe as absolutely destructive of any semblance of law and order, a wiping away of organized government to build again on a proper foundation. I say this because it’s not just the state of politics that is wrong, but also the state of the economy, the state of morality, the state of religion, the state of and use of the military, the state of the judiciary, etc. But what will it take?”

TL Davis

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes



Seyed M. Marandi: Yemen Joins The War - Red Sea Could Be Blocked Next (54:31)

Seyed Mohammad Marandi discusses the ongoing escalation in the Iran War—and why Yemen’s sudden entry could be a game-changer. Marandi is a professor at Tehran University and a former advisor to Iran’s Nuclear Negotiation Team. (Some of the video is lagging due to the ongoing bombing of Tehran).

by Glenn Diesen

https://rumble.com/v77sfls-seyed-m.-marandi-yemen-joins-the-war-red-sea-could-be-blocked-next.html



Pete Hegseth’s Christianity Is Not The Christianity Of The Bible

For the weapons of our warfare are not carnal [fleshly]. For we wrestle not against flesh and blood. ~ The Apostle Paul

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth sees himself as a crusader. He calls himself a Christian. He believes his faith instructs him to “kill the infidels.” And as did the crusaders in the Middle Ages, Hegseth views the “infidels” primarily as the Muslim people.

by Chuck Baldwin

https://chuckbaldwinlive.com/Articles/tabid/109/ID/4991/Pete-Hegseths-Christianity-Is-NOT-The-Christianity-Of-The-Bible.aspx



Pepe Escobar: Iran Rains Missile Hell On Israel And Gulf, Trump’s Invasion Collapses (1:02:12)

Pepe Escobar joins the show to break down Iran’s shocking response to Trump, who is now seeking an off-rap through desperate escalation that could spiral into full-scale catastrophe. Iran has called Trump’s bluff and we analyze what you need to know to cut through the fog of war.

by Danny Haiphong

https://rumble.com/v77p2ls-pepe-escobar-iran-rains-missile-hell-on-israel-and-gulf-trumps-invasion-col.html



A Small Minority’s Outsized Role: Jewish Influence On America’s Legal Frameworks In 100 Years

In just over a century, Jewish Americans—a group comprising approximately 2.4% of the U.S. population, or about 7.5 million people as of 2025—have played a disproportionate role in shaping the nation’s civil rights laws, hate-crime statutes, and broader legal norms governing discrimination, speech, and protected characteristics.

by Real Free News

https://realfreenews.substack.com/p/a-small-minoritys-outsized-role-jewish



It’s Not Money. It’s Robbery. (25:24)

You are being ripped off. When it comes to fiat paper “money” - Roger Sherman didn’t hold back. He saw it as an unjust, and totally immoral weapon that turns government into a legalized protection racket for fraud.

by Tenth Amendment Center

https://rumble.com/v77lzs2-its-not-money.-its-robbery..html



With Integrity Lost, Is Profit Really A Replacement?

What’s the core cause of our distemper? There are several basic ideas that get bounced around but often go unstated.

by Charles Hugh Smith

https://charleshughsmith.substack.com/p/with-integrity-lost-is-profit-really



Memes

Thousands Of Memes Published And Archived

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Memes



EarthNewspaper.com

All The Honest News Fit To Publish

44,064 Posts Published And Archived Since June 21, 2020

https://EarthNewspaper.com



Love Is The Answer

Mark R. Elsis