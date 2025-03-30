EarthNewspaper.com

All The Honest News Fit To Publish

38,669 Posts Published And Archived Since June 21, 2020

https://EarthNewspaper.com



Video Of The Day

It Is Now Illegal To Criticize Israel (48:47)

by Nicholas J. Fuentes

https://rumble.com/v6rekku-it-is-now-illegal-to-criticize-israel-by-nicholas-j.-fuentes.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Featured News

What If Russia And Iran Made A Counter Offer To The Bombing Of Iran?

So, what if the Russians gave 2 dozen 10,000-kilometer plus range, Mach 14 speed Topol M MIRV missiles? The Russians stopped producing the Topol M in 2010. This MIRV can have up to 10 reentry vehicles. These will all be made non- nuclear, but capable of hitting Diego Garcia with 10 conventional warheads each.

by Video Rebel

https://EarthNewspaper.Com/What-If-Russia-And-Iran-Made-A-Counter-Offer-To-The-Bombing-Of-Iran-by-Video-Rebel



Lead Post

Trump Continues Biden-Obama Policy Of 'Opacity' Around Israeli Nukes (Text and Video)

State Department refuses to answer new questions about Israel's nuclear arsenal in the wake of JFK releases

by Peter Voskamp

https://jfkfacts.substack.com/p/trump-continues-biden-obama-policy



The Halls Of Congress In Washington DC. See Anything Out Of Place? (0:59)

https://www.bitchute.com/video/lmqsQY4d9C5O



The Zionists Within

Trump will demonstrate the extent to which countless appendages of the Zionist cause demand America sacrifice itself to protect the barbarities of “the Jewish state” from criticism.

by Patrick Lawrence

https://consortiumnews.com/2025/03/17/patrick-lawrence-the-zionists-within



Candace Owen - Takes On RFK, Jr, And His Israeli Handlers

Watched Candace Owen's newest video, One Nation Under Blackmail, and was both floored and exhilarated simultaneously.

by Helena Glass

https://helenaglass.substack.com/p/candace-owen-takes-on-rfk-jr-and



What I Am Seeing In Yemen: Judge Napolitano Interviews Pepe Escobar (21:17)

https://rumble.com/v6re7qm-what-i-am-seeing-in-yemen-judge-napolitano-interviews-pepe-escobar.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Death Toll From Earthquake In Myanmar Surpasses 1,000 (Text and Videos)

The number of victims is expected to rise as rescue operations continue

by RT

https://www.rt.com/news/614931-myanmar-earthquake-thailand-mandalay



Quote Of The Day

"Our job is to love others without stopping to inquire whether or not they are worthy.

That is not our business and, in fact, it is nobody's business.

What we are asked to do is to love,

and this love itself will render both ourselves and our neighbors worthy."

Thomas Merton

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes



Meme Of The Day

Dozens Of Memes Are Published Monthly With Over 1,900 Archived.

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Memes



Subscribe

Subscribe To My Newsletter, Free Speech Social Media And Video Platforms.

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Subscribe



"For it is in giving that we receive."

Saint Francis of Assisi

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Donate



Meetings And Stories

The Wondrous Journey Of My Life

by Mark R. Elsis

https://MeetingsAndStories.com



Love Is The Answer

Mark R. Elsis