March 30, 2025, 10 Posts Published And Archived. It Is Now Illegal To Criticize Israel by Nicholas J. Fuentes (48:47)
What If Russia And Iran Made A Counter Offer To The Bombing Of Iran? by Video Rebel, and Trump Continues Biden-Obama Policy Of 'Opacity' Around Israeli Nukes by Peter Voskamp (Text and Video)
It Is Now Illegal To Criticize Israel (48:47)
by Nicholas J. Fuentes
https://rumble.com/v6rekku-it-is-now-illegal-to-criticize-israel-by-nicholas-j.-fuentes.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
What If Russia And Iran Made A Counter Offer To The Bombing Of Iran?
So, what if the Russians gave 2 dozen 10,000-kilometer plus range, Mach 14 speed Topol M MIRV missiles? The Russians stopped producing the Topol M in 2010. This MIRV can have up to 10 reentry vehicles. These will all be made non- nuclear, but capable of hitting Diego Garcia with 10 conventional warheads each.
by Video Rebel
https://EarthNewspaper.Com/What-If-Russia-And-Iran-Made-A-Counter-Offer-To-The-Bombing-Of-Iran-by-Video-Rebel
Trump Continues Biden-Obama Policy Of 'Opacity' Around Israeli Nukes (Text and Video)
State Department refuses to answer new questions about Israel's nuclear arsenal in the wake of JFK releases
by Peter Voskamp
https://jfkfacts.substack.com/p/trump-continues-biden-obama-policy
The Halls Of Congress In Washington DC. See Anything Out Of Place? (0:59)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/lmqsQY4d9C5O
The Zionists Within
Trump will demonstrate the extent to which countless appendages of the Zionist cause demand America sacrifice itself to protect the barbarities of “the Jewish state” from criticism.
by Patrick Lawrence
https://consortiumnews.com/2025/03/17/patrick-lawrence-the-zionists-within
Candace Owen - Takes On RFK, Jr, And His Israeli Handlers
Watched Candace Owen's newest video, One Nation Under Blackmail, and was both floored and exhilarated simultaneously.
by Helena Glass
https://helenaglass.substack.com/p/candace-owen-takes-on-rfk-jr-and
What I Am Seeing In Yemen: Judge Napolitano Interviews Pepe Escobar (21:17)
https://rumble.com/v6re7qm-what-i-am-seeing-in-yemen-judge-napolitano-interviews-pepe-escobar.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
Death Toll From Earthquake In Myanmar Surpasses 1,000 (Text and Videos)
The number of victims is expected to rise as rescue operations continue
by RT
https://www.rt.com/news/614931-myanmar-earthquake-thailand-mandalay
"Our job is to love others without stopping to inquire whether or not they are worthy.
That is not our business and, in fact, it is nobody's business.
What we are asked to do is to love,
and this love itself will render both ourselves and our neighbors worthy."
Thomas Merton
