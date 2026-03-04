War (3:50)

“If government is truly limited to being small and nearly irrelevant, there will be no incentive to “own” government. For this change to occur, the following will be required: a philosophical rejection of government waging war without consent, running people’s lives, and violating social or economic liberty; nullification of laws by public pressure or by state action; legalization of private alternatives to all government programs; prohibition of fraudulent money, private and government; peaceful civil disobedience; acceptance of responsibility to care for oneself and one’s family instead of relying on government or private theft; refusal to participate in government crimes through the military and tax system with full realization of the risks of practicing civil disobedience since government will not go away quietly; jury nullification of bad laws, especially with regard to taxes, drugs, and overregulation of social and voluntary activities; and acceptance that, while sins and vices may be a negative, they aren’t in themselves crimes and are not to be restricted by the state.”

Ron Paul

Stuck In Another Disastrous Middle East War

Unfortunately, President Trump listened to the neocons and Benjamin Netanyahu instead of his MAGA base and other voices of caution as he launched a surprise attack on Iran over the weekend. For the second time in nine months, the US Administration used negotiations with Iran as a cover to launch a pre-planned attack.

by Ron Paul

https://ronpaulinstitute.org/stuck-in-another-disastrous-middle-east-war



Pepe Escobar: US-Israel Hit Tehran, Iran Destroys Tel Aviv, Hezbollah Now Joins (1:53:54)

In-depth analysis of Iran-US-Israel escalation. Iran’s swift missile/drone counterstrike following leadership targeting reveals resilient decentralized military structure. US regional bases degraded; Strait of Hormuz closure drives oil prices higher.

by Dialogue Works

https://rumble.com/v76ja6e-pepe-escobar-and-larry-c.-johnson-us-israel-hit-tehran-iran-destroys-tel-av.html



US Commanders Tell Troops Iran War ‘God’s Divine Plan,’ Trump Anointed To ‘Ignite Armageddon’: Report

Over 110 official complaints have been lodged by troops who say commanders are increasingly using crusade-style rhetoric

by News Desk

https://thecradle.co/articles/us-commanders-tell-troops-iran-war-gods-divine-plan-trump-anointed-to-ignite-armageddon-report



Blowback Of Piracy (Video 4:54 And Transcript)

The first commercial oil well was established in 1859 in Titusville, Pennsylvania, USA. By 1900, about 94% of the world’s oil came from the USA and Russia. During that same time the British Empire was known as the “workshop of the world,” and was powered by massive domestic coal reserves.

by Greg Reese

https://gregreese.substack.com/p/blowback-of-piracy



Iran No Longer Has Any Reason For Restraint

Samuel Geddes argues that after crossing Iran’s ultimate red lines, Washington and Tel Aviv have stripped Tehran of any incentive for restraint. The balance of leverage now favors Iran as regional escalation spirals.

by Samuel Geddes

https://english.almayadeen.net/articles/opinion/iran-no-longer-has-any-reason-for-restraint



Trump And Hegseth Won’t Rule Out Sending Troops To Iran, US-Israeli Attacks Kill 555, And More (30:20)

by Antiwar News With Dave DeCamp

https://rumble.com/v76jm04-trump-and-hegseth-wont-rule-out-sending-troops-to-iran-us-israeli-attacks-k.html



