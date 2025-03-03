EarthNewspaper.com

The Quantum Apocalypse Is Here (31:54)

by The Why Files

https://rumble.com/v6q1eaw-the-quantum-apocalypse-is-here-by-the-why-files.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Israel Has Decided To Starve Civilians Again Because It’s Bored Of The Ceasefire

Who cares about those hostages anyway?

Benjamin Netanyahu has refused to move to phase two of the Gaza ceasefire and condemned Hamas for refusing to remain in phase one indefinitely. I’m not sure Hamas understands how phases are supposed to work… Israel was supposed to get everything it wanted during phase one so it could return to bloodshed without making firmer commitments. Israel had already returned to bloodshed, but you know what I mean, even more bloodshed…

by Laura and Normal Island News

https://www.normalisland.co.uk/p/israel-has-decided-to-starve-civilians



Gaza: How To Survive A Genocidal Warzone (59:45)

by Censorious BBC

https://rumble.com/v6pzjnq-gaza-how-to-survive-a-genocidal-warzone-by-censorious-bbc.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Pro-Israel Think Tank WINEP Outed As “Dark Money” Operation Driving US Wars

The AIPAC-aligned Washington Institute for Near East Policy (WINEP), which often refers to itself simply as The Washington Institute, was recently outed as a “dark money” think tank for its lack of transparency on donors and is continuing to push the United States to engage in conflicts overseas to Israel’s benefit.

by Robert Inlakesh

https://www.mintpressnews.com/pro-israel-think-tank-winep-outed-as-dark-money-operation-driving-us-wars/289116



The Genocide In Gaza Is A Rehearsal For The Rest Of The Globe (1:17)

When parents had to collect their children flesh in rice bags to bury them.

At this point there should have been mercy and an outcry from the world.

https://rumble.com/v6pwe5w-the-genocide-in-gaza-is-a-rehersal-for-the-rest-of-the-globe.html



Trump Takes On The ‘Collective West’

The dramatic scene in the Oval Office on Friday evening signals that President Donald Trump is decoupling the US from the ‘forever war’ in Ukraine that his predecessor Joe Biden left behind. The war is poised to end with a whimper, but its ‘butterfly effect’ on our incredibly complex, deeply interconnected world will define European and international security for decades to come.

by M. K. Bhadrakumar

https://www.indianpunchline.com/trump-takes-on-the-collective-west



Abortion Pill Active Chemicals Found In US Drinking Water: Study (13:13)

by Romman Balmakov

https://rumble.com/v6pw2ym-abortion-pill-active-chemicals-found-in-us-drinking-water-study.html



Zelensky’s Rebuttal

Mr. President, I have been America’s puppet since your government ran a successful coup in Ukraine in 2014. To clarify, I’ve already worked out a deal with your government officials at the highest levels to be a “thorn in the side” of Russia while wiping out many in my own country through a war of attrition.

by FreeFall

https://freefall555.substack.com/p/zelenskys-rebuttal



"None are so hopelessly enslaved,

as those who falsely believe they are free.

The truth has been kept from the depth of their minds

by masters who rule them with lies.

They feed them on falsehoods

till wrong looks like right in their eyes."

Johann Wolfgang von Goethe

Churchill, Hitler And The Unnecessary War

A carefully researched and persuasive debunking of the widely-accepted "official" story of the origins of World War II, by one of America's most astute and influential public affairs commentators. In this masterful and provocative book, Buchanan draws on the work of more than a hundred historians to trace the fateful failures of judgment that consigned millions to decades of subjugation under Soviet Communist tyranny, and ended Europe's central role in world affairs. This is also an important dissident treatment of the origins and consequences of the First and Second World wars, and a devastating critique of the "cult" image of Winston Churchill. Buchanan concludes with timely warnings about US foreign policy today. With 36 photos, source references, bibliography and index.

by Patrick J. Buchanan

On March 3, 1972, Elton John released “Rocket Man,”

co-written with lyricist Bernie Taupin,

which became one of his best-loved songs.

A taster of his album Honky Château,

it rose to No.2 on the UK Singles Chart

and No.6 on the US Billboard Hot 100.

Elton John Website

Rocket Man (4:42) (1972) (159,000,000 views)

Honky Château (Album)

Normal Island News

The UK's second most reliable news source after Gbeebies. Parody/satire x

Normal Island News has over 25,000 readers, making it even more popular than the UK Conservative Party which has four members. Although NIN has a huge readership, it has sadly failed to turn you all into massive Tories and will strive to do better going forwards.

