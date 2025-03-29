March 29, 2025, 25 Posts Published And Archived. Majorana 1 Quantum Chip Found A Hidden Message In Voyager 1’s Data by Spacialize (18:48)
Israel Attacked Ambulance Crews And Fire Fighters And Buried The Vehicles And Bodies by Ricky Hale and Council Estate Media, and Satanic Black Mass Exposed by John-Henry Weston (13:23)
Honest, Independent, And Ad-Free News. EarthNewspaper.com is 100% reader-supported. Please consider becoming a paid subscriber today. Thank you, Mark R. Elsis.
EarthNewspaper.com
All The Honest News Fit To Publish
38,659 Posts Published And Archived Since June 21, 2020
https://EarthNewspaper.com
Video Of The Day
Majorana 1 Quantum Chip Found A Hidden Message In Voyager 1’s Data (18:48)
by Spacialize
https://rumble.com/v6rd0by-majorana-1-quantum-chip-found-a-hidden-message-in-voyager-1s-data-by-spacia.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
Lead Post
Israel Attacked Ambulance Crews And Fire Fighters And Buried The Vehicles And Bodies
They had coordinated with the IDF and they were still slaughtered…
by Ricky Hale and Council Estate Media
https://www.councilestatemedia.uk/p/israel-attacked-ambulance-crews-and
Satanic Black Mass Exposed | America’s Spiritual War Goes Public (13:23)
A satanic black mass was permitted in Kansas — but Catholics launched a spiritual counterattack. John-Henry Westen reports on the shocking event, the political firestorm, and how faithful Catholics are fighting back with prayer, protests, and legal action. This isn’t just protest — it’s exorcism by prayer. As one rally organizer declared, “We brought Christ’s light into hell’s territory.”
by John-Henry Weston
https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/satanic-black-mass-exposed-americas-spiritual-war-goes-public
From JFK To Donald Trump: How The USA Became Wedded To Zionist Israel
There are many contrasts between the 35th president, John F. Kennedy, and the 45th and 47th president, Donald J. Trump. One extreme example is regarding U.S. policy toward Israel.
by Rick Sterling
https://www.globalresearch.ca/from-jfk-to-donald-trump-how-the-usa-became-wedded-to-zionist-israel/5882898
Macron And Starmer’s Coalition Of The Killing Amid Europe’s Insane War Footing
Russia has won the proxy war that NATO instigated. Even the normally gung-ho Americans realize that.
Editorial by Strategic Culture
https://strategic-culture.su/news/2025/03/28/macron-starmer-coalition-of-killing-amid-europe-insane-war-footing
White House Religious Con Artist (0:51)
White House spiritual advisor Paula White claims that a $1,000 offering before Easter will unlock seven supernatural blessings, including divine prosperity, healing, and an angel personally assigned to you. She promises that God will expand your inheritance, remove sickness, and grant you a long life.
https://x.com/ShadowofEzra/status/1904583772684624380
The American Public Will Have To Step In To Eliminate The Parasitic Bureaucracy
The reasons why conservatives fight so adamantly for smaller government have never been more obvious than they are today.
by Brandon Smith
https://alt-market.us/the-american-public-will-have-to-step-in-to-eliminate-the-parasitic-bureaucracy
Quote Of The Day
"Under capitalism, man exploits man.
Under communism, it's just the opposite."
John Kenneth Galbraith
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes
Meme Of The Day
Dozens Of Memes Are Published Monthly With Over 1,900 Archived.
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Memes
Subscribe
Subscribe To My Newsletter, Free Speech Social Media And Video Platforms.
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Subscribe
"For it is in giving that we receive."
Saint Francis of Assisi
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Donate
Meetings And Stories
The Wondrous Journey Of My Life
by Mark R. Elsis
https://MeetingsAndStories.com
Love Is The Answer
Mark R. Elsis