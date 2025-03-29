EarthNewspaper.com

Majorana 1 Quantum Chip Found A Hidden Message In Voyager 1’s Data (18:48)

by Spacialize

https://rumble.com/v6rd0by-majorana-1-quantum-chip-found-a-hidden-message-in-voyager-1s-data-by-spacia.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Israel Attacked Ambulance Crews And Fire Fighters And Buried The Vehicles And Bodies

They had coordinated with the IDF and they were still slaughtered…

by Ricky Hale and Council Estate Media

https://www.councilestatemedia.uk/p/israel-attacked-ambulance-crews-and



Satanic Black Mass Exposed | America’s Spiritual War Goes Public (13:23)

A satanic black mass was permitted in Kansas — but Catholics launched a spiritual counterattack. John-Henry Westen reports on the shocking event, the political firestorm, and how faithful Catholics are fighting back with prayer, protests, and legal action. This isn’t just protest — it’s exorcism by prayer. As one rally organizer declared, “We brought Christ’s light into hell’s territory.”

by John-Henry Weston

https://www.lifesitenews.com/episodes/satanic-black-mass-exposed-americas-spiritual-war-goes-public



From JFK To Donald Trump: How The USA Became Wedded To Zionist Israel

There are many contrasts between the 35th president, John F. Kennedy, and the 45th and 47th president, Donald J. Trump. One extreme example is regarding U.S. policy toward Israel.

by Rick Sterling

https://www.globalresearch.ca/from-jfk-to-donald-trump-how-the-usa-became-wedded-to-zionist-israel/5882898



Macron And Starmer’s Coalition Of The Killing Amid Europe’s Insane War Footing

Russia has won the proxy war that NATO instigated. Even the normally gung-ho Americans realize that.

Editorial by Strategic Culture

https://strategic-culture.su/news/2025/03/28/macron-starmer-coalition-of-killing-amid-europe-insane-war-footing



White House Religious Con Artist (0:51)

White House spiritual advisor Paula White claims that a $1,000 offering before Easter will unlock seven supernatural blessings, including divine prosperity, healing, and an angel personally assigned to you. She promises that God will expand your inheritance, remove sickness, and grant you a long life.

https://x.com/ShadowofEzra/status/1904583772684624380



The American Public Will Have To Step In To Eliminate The Parasitic Bureaucracy

The reasons why conservatives fight so adamantly for smaller government have never been more obvious than they are today.

by Brandon Smith

https://alt-market.us/the-american-public-will-have-to-step-in-to-eliminate-the-parasitic-bureaucracy



