We Are All Amalekites

Israeli leaders constantly refer to the Palestinian people as being "Amalekites." But their Jewish supremacy goes even further than that. Benjamin Netanyahu and his fellow Zionists constantly refer to the Palestinian people (the "Amalekites") as "animals" and "subhuman" that can be mercilessly tortured and killed with moral and civil impunity.

by Chuck Baldwin

https://EarthNewspaper.com/We-Are-All-Amalekites-by-Chuck-Baldwin



Study Linking Abortion And Suicide Is A Clarion Call To Pro-Life Community

Women who had an abortion were twice as likely to attempt suicide compared to their peers, according to new research. The study, published in the Journal of Psychosomatic Obstetrics & Gynecology in January, was authored by David Reardon, director of the Elliot Institute and an associate scholar with the Charlotte Lozier Institute.

by Tom Campisi

https://care-net.org/abundant-life-blog/study-linking-abortion-and-suicide-is-a-clarion-call-to-pro-life-community



TRT World Interviews Sami Al-Arian: Israel President 'Shocked' Hostages No Longer Top Priority (4:55)

https://rumble.com/v6rax1i-trt-world-interviews-sami-al-arian-israel-president-shocked-hostages-no-lon.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Will Trump Pull The Self-Suicide Trigger? (Text and must watch Video 1:55)

As Trump Enters the Fray in the War to Expand Israel and Overthrow Iran, His Domestic War on the Home Front Aimed at Outlawing Criticism of Israel is Also Intensifying.

by Anthony James Hall

https://anthonyjhall.substack.com/p/will-trump-pull-the-self-suicide



The First Amendment Protects Mahmoud Khalil

One of Donald Trump’s first official actions as president was to sign an executive order designed to protect freedom of expression against government pressure.

by Gary Chartier

https://libertarianinstitute.org/articles/the-first-amendment-protects-mahmoud-khalil



The Dark Reality Of Online Porn And Other Digital Addictions (Audio 1:00:06)

Michael Wenisch, LCPC, specializes in helping people with these problems.

by Robert Yoho, MD

https://robertyoho.substack.com/p/349-the-dark-reality-of-online-porn



Revealed: The Israel Lobbyists Writing America’s News

The fight for control over the Israel-Palestine narrative has been as intense as the war on the ground itself. U.S. media have been widely criticized for displaying a distinct bias towards the Israeli perspective.

by Alan Macleod

https://www.mintpressnews.com/revealed-the-israel-lobbyists-writing-americas-news/288575



America’s New Free Speech Enemies List Is Getting Longer

“Nobody can protect you. These are dangerous times”

by Philip Giraldi

https://cnionline.org/americas-new-free-speech-enemies-list-is-getting-longer



CrossTalk Bullhorns With Peter Lavelle : Where's The Plan? (26:12)

Donald Trump wants to see the Ukraine conflict come to an end. He says he has a plan. But as time passes, that plan is unclear at best. Also, European leaders say they want to replace the US in NATO. Is that even possible?

CrossTalking with George Szamuely and Dmitry Babich.

https://rumble.com/v6r65a4-crosstalk-bullhorns-wheres-the-plan.html



Doctors Who Gave The Covid-19 Vaccine Will Be Bankrupt By 2030

Doctors who gave the covid-19 vaccine will be bankrupt within five years. The essay below is taken from my new book `The End of Medicine'.

by Dr. Vernon Coleman

https://www.vernoncoleman.com/bankrupt.htm



