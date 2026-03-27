Winston Churchill: Drunken Homicidal Psychopath (17:09)

by David Irving

https://rumble.com/v77ok2m-winston-churchill-drunken-homicidal-psychopath-by-david-irving.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



David Irving

http://FPP.co.uk

https://IrvingBooks.com



Quotes

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“Churchill is the very archetype of a corrupt journalist,” sneered the Führer. “He himself has written that it’s incredible how far you can get in war with the help of the common lie. He’s an utterly amoral, repulsive creature. I’m convinced he has a refuge prepared for himself across the Atlantic. He’ll go to his friends, the Yanks.”

David Irving

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes



Books

Hundreds Of Books And Audiobooks Published And Archived

Churchill’s War, Volume I: The Struggle For Power

Churchill’s War, Volume I: The Struggle for Power is David Irving’s standard work on the early years of Winston Churchill and his war, based, like his work on Hitler, on and interviews and documents exclusively available to him, and thirty years of research in British and international archives. This first volume chronicles an almost unbroken series of disasters in his life, from Gallipoli and the Chanak crisis to the defeat of France and the military fiasco in Greece. Jacketed casebound, a limited edition of a de luxe boxed copy, will be available to those who order early.

by David Irving

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Books



You Just Can’t Make This Shit Up!

Very suspicious multiple trades based on Trump’s decisions to open his mouth over and over again about important matters publicly, have not only surfaced, but are incredibly troubling. The timing of these trades is to the minute or hour, and the amounts of these trades are staggering, making some ‘anonymous’ traders hundreds of millions or billions of dollars consistently.

by Gary D. Barnett

https://substack.com/@garydbarnett/note/c-233127468



CIA Whistleblower John Kiriakou: Giuliani Aide Told Me Presidential Pardon Would Cost Me $2 Million (7:05)

[This reaffirms what Gary said in the above piece, excuse me using both censorious Amy and youtube.]

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dvjq2O4ie1Y



Trump Has No Soul

Trump is dangerous not simply because of his imbecility and unbridled narcissism, but because he lacks the core attributes of empathy and understanding that define the human soul.

by Chris Hedges

https://chrishedges.substack.com/p/trump-has-no-soul



Why The Establishment Wants To Destroy Farmers And The Working Class: Scientist Denis Rancourt (1:14:03)

Interview with Dr. Jona Walk | De Nieuwe Wereld TV

by Denis Rancourt

https://denisrancourt.substack.com/p/why-the-establishment-wants-to-destroy



Historical Revisionism Gains Popularity As The World Awakes

Over 80 years ago, the German Reich’s Minister of Information made a startling prophecy: “Men will come who will try to walk this path of ours, and they will be persecuted just as we were. But in the end, we will triumph, because what is good and true always triumphs in this world.”

by Michael Walsh

https://michaelwalshwriter.com/2026/03/26/historical-revisionism-gains-popularity-as-the-world-awakes



Full Spectrum Collapse: Fuel Shortages, Panic Buying And Poisoned Skies (1:00:42)

by EyesIsWatchin #215

https://www.bitchute.com/video/zT3cEKWcIyhW



Memes

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EarthNewspaper.com

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44,024 Posts Published And Archived Since June 21, 2020

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Love Is The Answer

Mark R. Elsis