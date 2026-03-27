March 27, 2026, Winston Churchill: Drunken Homicidal Psychopath (17:09) by David Irving, And 21 More Posts Published...
Happy (Belated by 3 Days) 88th Birthday David, You Just Can’t Make This Shit Up! by Gary D. Barnett, and Full Spectrum Collapse (1:00:42) by EyesIsWatchin #215
Winston Churchill: Drunken Homicidal Psychopath (17:09)
by David Irving
https://rumble.com/v77ok2m-winston-churchill-drunken-homicidal-psychopath-by-david-irving.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
David Irving
http://FPP.co.uk
https://IrvingBooks.com
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“Churchill is the very archetype of a corrupt journalist,” sneered the Führer. “He himself has written that it’s incredible how far you can get in war with the help of the common lie. He’s an utterly amoral, repulsive creature. I’m convinced he has a refuge prepared for himself across the Atlantic. He’ll go to his friends, the Yanks.”
David Irving
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes
Books
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Churchill’s War, Volume I: The Struggle For Power
Churchill’s War, Volume I: The Struggle for Power is David Irving’s standard work on the early years of Winston Churchill and his war, based, like his work on Hitler, on and interviews and documents exclusively available to him, and thirty years of research in British and international archives. This first volume chronicles an almost unbroken series of disasters in his life, from Gallipoli and the Chanak crisis to the defeat of France and the military fiasco in Greece. Jacketed casebound, a limited edition of a de luxe boxed copy, will be available to those who order early.
by David Irving
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Books
You Just Can’t Make This Shit Up!
Very suspicious multiple trades based on Trump’s decisions to open his mouth over and over again about important matters publicly, have not only surfaced, but are incredibly troubling. The timing of these trades is to the minute or hour, and the amounts of these trades are staggering, making some ‘anonymous’ traders hundreds of millions or billions of dollars consistently.
by Gary D. Barnett
https://substack.com/@garydbarnett/note/c-233127468
CIA Whistleblower John Kiriakou: Giuliani Aide Told Me Presidential Pardon Would Cost Me $2 Million (7:05)
[This reaffirms what Gary said in the above piece, excuse me using both censorious Amy and youtube.]
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dvjq2O4ie1Y
Trump Has No Soul
Trump is dangerous not simply because of his imbecility and unbridled narcissism, but because he lacks the core attributes of empathy and understanding that define the human soul.
by Chris Hedges
https://chrishedges.substack.com/p/trump-has-no-soul
Why The Establishment Wants To Destroy Farmers And The Working Class: Scientist Denis Rancourt (1:14:03)
Interview with Dr. Jona Walk | De Nieuwe Wereld TV
by Denis Rancourt
https://denisrancourt.substack.com/p/why-the-establishment-wants-to-destroy
Historical Revisionism Gains Popularity As The World Awakes
Over 80 years ago, the German Reich’s Minister of Information made a startling prophecy: “Men will come who will try to walk this path of ours, and they will be persecuted just as we were. But in the end, we will triumph, because what is good and true always triumphs in this world.”
by Michael Walsh
https://michaelwalshwriter.com/2026/03/26/historical-revisionism-gains-popularity-as-the-world-awakes
Full Spectrum Collapse: Fuel Shortages, Panic Buying And Poisoned Skies (1:00:42)
by EyesIsWatchin #215
https://www.bitchute.com/video/zT3cEKWcIyhW
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Love Is The Answer
Mark R. Elsis
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