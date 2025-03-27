EarthNewspaper.com

Video Of The Day

Live From Yemen: Judge Napolitano Interviews Pepe Escobar (25:02)

https://rumble.com/v6r9ju4-live-from-yemen-judge-napolitano-interviews-pepe-escobar.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Lead Post

War, Doublethink And The Struggle For Survival: The Geopolitics Of The Gaza Genocide

In a genocidal war that has spiralled into a struggle for political survival, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition and the global powers supporting him continue to sacrifice Palestinian lives for political gain.

by Dr. Ramzy Baroud

https://www.middleeastmonitor.com/20250326-war-doublethink-and-the-struggle-for-survival-the-geopolitics-of-the-gaza-genocide



The Daily Wire’s Days Are Numbered (24:31)

by Nicholas J. Fuentes

https://rumble.com/v6r8zdq-the-daily-wires-days-are-numbered.html



Lavrov’s Interview On US Talks And Global Affairs (Full Text)

The foreign minister has spoken to Russia’s Channel 1 following the latest round of marathon negotiations with the US in Saudi Arabia

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov addressed a wide range of global issues in an interview that aired early Wednesday on Russia’s Channel 1, following a marathon 12-hour negotiation session between Russian and American officials in Riyadh earlier this week.

by RT

https://www.rt.com/russia/614800-lavrovs-interview-on-us-talks



Clashes In West Bank As Settlers Lynch Oscar Winner In Self-Defence

No other land is as tolerant as Israel…

There were clashes in the West Bank when Israeli settlers attacked Palestinians who were enjoying the Iftar feast after fasting for Ramadan. The settlers pretended the villagers had thrown rocks at them, attracting worldwide condemnation… for their victims.

by Laura and Normal Island News

https://www.normalisland.co.uk/p/clashes-in-west-bank-as-settlers



Zionists, Freemasons And Kabbalists: Engineering The Largest Lie Ever Told (59:58)

by Father James Mawdsley

https://rumble.com/v6r7qls-zionists-freemasons-and-kabbalists-engineering-the-largest-lie-ever-told-by.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



President Putin: 25 Years Of Resisting The US Deep State And European Globalists

Since winning on March 26, 2000, Putin has fought to protect Russia’s sovereignty—standing up to George Soros, the Rothschilds, and Western elites. Read more to see how he did it.

by Ekaterina Blinova

https://sputnikglobe.com/20250326/president-putin-25-years-of-resisting-the-us-deep-state-and-european-globalists--1121687870.html



David Irving At The 9th IHR Conference (1989) (1:24:04)

https://rumble.com/v6r41km-david-irving-at-the-9th-ihr-conference-1989-happy-87th-birthday-david.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Talk Of US-Iran War Is All A Load Of Baloney (Text and Videos)

The US special envoy for Middle East Steve Witkoff has disclosed that Tehran has made back channel contacts following a recent letter from President Trump (L) addressed to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (R) suggesting talks.

by M. K. Bhadrakumar

https://www.indianpunchline.com/talk-of-us-iran-war-is-all-a-load-of-baloney



Israeli Strikes on Gaza Kill 38 More Palestinians Over 24 Hours

Gaza’s Health Ministry said at least 830 have been killed since Israel restarted its full-scale bombing campaign last week

by Dave DeCamp

https://news.antiwar.com/2025/03/26/israeli-strikes-on-gaza-kill-38-more-palestinians-over-24-hours



Quote Of The Day

“If you’re reading this, it means I have been killed—most likely targeted—by the Israeli occupation forces. When this all began, I was only 21 years old—a college student with dreams like anyone else. For past 18 months, I have dedicated every moment of my life to my people. I documented the horrors in northern Gaza minute by minute, determined to show the world the truth they tried to bury. I slept on pavements, in schools, in tents—anywhere I could. Each day was a battle for survival. I endured hunger for months, yet I never left my people’s side. By God, I fulfilled my duty as a journalist. I risked everything to report the truth, and now, I am finally at rest—something I haven’t known in the past 18 months. I did all this because I believe in the Palestinian cause. I believe this land is ours, and it has been the highest honor of my life to die defending it and serving its people. I ask you now: do not stop speaking about Gaza. Do not let the world look away. Keep fighting, keep telling our stories—until Palestine is free.”

For the last time, Hossam Shabat, from northern Gaza.

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes



Book Of The Day

Practical Idealism

The Kalergi Plan To Destroy European Peoples

The form of constitution that replaced feudalism and absolutism was democracy; the form of government, plutocracy. Today, democracy is a façade of plutocracy: since nations would not tolerate a pure form of plutocracy, they were granted nominal powers, while the real power rests in the hands of plutocrats. In republican as well as monarchical democracies, the statesmen are puppets, the capitalists are the puppeteers; they dictate the guidelines of politics, rule through purchase the public opinion of the voters, and through professional and social relationships, the ministers. Instead of the feudal structure of society, the plutocratic stepped in; birth is no more the decisive factor for social rank, but income is. Today's plutocracy is mightier than yesterday's aristocracy: because nobody is above it but the state, which is its tool and helper's helper. When there was still true blood nobility, the system of aristocracy by birth was fairer than that of the moneyed aristocracy today: because then the ruling caste had a sense of responsibility, culture and tradition, whereas the class that rules today is barren of feelings of responsibility, culture or tradition.

by Richard von Coudenhove-Kalergi

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Books



Music Of The Day

On March 27, 1965, The Supremes topped the Billboard Hot 100 for the fourth time with “Stop! In The Name Of Love.” In 2004, the Holland-Dozier-Holland song was included in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s “500 Songs That Shaped Rock and Roll” list.

The Supremes (Wikipedia)

Stop! In The Name Of Love (Wikipedia)

Stop! In The Name Of Love by The Supremes (2:52) (1965) (2,836,885 views)

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Music-Of-The-Day



Website Of The Day

Middle East Eye

Founded in April 2014, Middle East Eye is an independently funded digital news organisation covering stories from the Middle East and North Africa, as well as related content from beyond the region. Its unique coverage offers on-the-ground news, comment and analysis that brings local viewpoints to the fore. Reporters are encouraged to read between the lines and take stories one step further rather than simply follow the official narrative.

https://MiddleEastEye.net



