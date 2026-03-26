AI’s First Conflict (8:53)

by Vanessa Wingardh

https://rumble.com/v77my6o-ais-first-conflict-by-vanessa-wingardh.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Quotes

Thousands Of Quotes Published And Archived

“The United States is a one-party state,|

but, with typical American extravagance,

they have two of them.”

Julius Nyerere

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes



Books

Hundreds Of Books And Audiobooks Published And Archived

Witness To History

Witness to History was 25 years in the making with one purpose in mind: a single, comprehensive book that divulges previously censored information while effectively debunking the propaganda of the victors. At the same time, the author puts into perspective the catastrophic 20th century by presenting the big picture surrounding the so-called Russian Revolution of 1917 up to and through the attempted genocide of the people of defeated Germany. In this book, Walsh gives those who made this epoch their chance to tell us their unfiltered, spin-free comments in their own words. Witness to History is that book with the actual words of literally hundreds of eyewitnesses to the events of WWII—from high-ranking world leaders and military men to the average citizen on the streets.

by Michael Walsh

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Books



Scattered Thoughts On War And Peace

Gentlemen cry peace, peace. But there is no peace. The war has barely begun. Though its position is untenable, the empire cannot slink away now.

by Will Schryver

https://x.com/imetatronink/status/2036574052354281587



Jeff Rense Interviews Michael Walsh (52:41 Audio)

Michael Walsh, veteran political activist and award-winning international journalist, continues to break the sound barriers on the Rense Broadcasting platform.

https://michaelwalshwriter.com/2026/03/24/jeff-rense-broadcasting-show-drains-the-swamp



The War Trump Cannot Win

A war of eschatologies and Iran’s strategy of resistance.

Trump could not, by definition, win a war with Iran. And he cannot. The only question is how exactly he will lose it. What he says carries almost no significance. It is simply agony—not only his personal agony, but that of the entire system.

by Alexander Dugin

https://www.multipolarpress.com/p/the-war-trump-cannot-win



Gilbert Doctorow On ‘Judging Freedom’ Edition Of March 25, 2026: Are Kremlin Officials Supportive Of Putin? (27:53)

The new subjects discussed in this far-ranging chat included the pincer movement that the Russian forces are now undertaking to cut off the two remaining Ukrainian fortified cities in Donetsky oblast, Kramatorsk and Slavyansk, so as to have an unobstructed run to the Dnieper River; the high levels of Russian and Ukrainian drone exchanges yesterday, over 1,000 for the former and over 460 for the latter; the Russian parliamentary delegation being sent to Washington headed by Duma member Vyacheslav Nikonov about which you have heard nothing from Western media; the failure of Russia to supply war materiel to Iran, only military intelligence; and much more.

https://gilbertdoctorow.substack.com/p/judging-freedom-edition-of-25-march



Memes

Thousands Of Memes Published And Archived

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EarthNewspaper.com

All The Honest News Fit To Publish

44,002 Posts Published And Archived Since June 21, 2020

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Love Is The Answer

Mark R. Elsis