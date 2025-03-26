EarthNewspaper.com

Video Of The Day

Zionists, Freemasons And Kabbalists: Engineering The Largest Lie Ever Told (59:58)

by Father James Mawdsley

https://rumble.com/v6r7qls-zionists-freemasons-and-kabbalists-engineering-the-largest-lie-ever-told-by.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Lead Post

Notices And Reports To The People

Chapter 44 Of There's A Fish In The Courthouse (Re: JFK Assassination) (1987)

Belli was Ruby's lawyer, he refused to put him on the stand for fear he'd lose control of his mouth and reveal why he shot Oswald. Babbling, "I've been used for a purpose," Ruby was frightened nearly to death by the Mishpucka about what would happen if he broke and spilled his guts that the assassination of the President was a Jew plot.

by Gareth (Gary) L. Wean

https://archive.org/stream/NoticesAndReportsToThePeopleByGaryWean/NoticesAndReportsToThePeopleByGarethgaryL.Wean_djvu.txt



JFK Files, The Big Lie, Israel’s Hand And The Controlled Collapse Script (1:06:30)

The JFK Files: 80,000 pages of “truth” designed to keep you chasing your tail while the actual culprits brag about it on Twitter. Meanwhile, we get alien oceans on Mars, spirals under pyramids, Teslas exploding, and Elon expanding mass surveillance with a smile. Oh, and let’s not forget digital currencies are coming to cuff your freedom, but hey, at least you can still argue about who built the pyramids while your savings get vaporized. Welcome to Season 666 of Clown World.

by EyesIsWatchin #176

https://www.bitchute.com/video/kOeSwsWPDzFD



Two Hospital Bombings, Two Assassinations Of Journalists, The Lynching Of An Oscar Winner, The List Goes On... (Text and Video)

We are witnessing truly evil behaviour

Israel has been on such a psychotic killing spree over the last three days that it's hard to know where to begin. Do we start with the bombing of two hospitals?

by Ricky Hale and Council Estate Media

https://www.councilestatemedia.uk/p/two-hospital-bombings-two-assassination



The Israeli Connection To The JFK Assassinations

My thoughts on the matter

Gary Wean originated the "Israel did it" hypothesis of the JFK assassination, and he had good reason for it. Gary's job as an LAPD policeman was putting Mickey Cohen under surveillance, beginning in 1946, when Gary joined the LAPD after being a World War II naval gunner in the Pacific Theater.

by Wade Frazier

https://wadefrazier.substack.com/p/the-israeli-connection-to-the-jfk



Hollywood's Hantavirus (References and Video 18:46)

In recent weeks we have been asked to comment on the deaths of Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa. The media has run numerous stories about the last few days of their lives, including the claim that a "hantavirus" killed Arakawa. Fortunately, those who are aware of the viral delusion can smell a rat…

by Dr. Sam Bailey

https://drsambailey.com/resources/videos/viruses-unplugged/hollywoods-hantavirus



Quote Of The Day

"No one can serve two masters,

for either he will hate the one and love the other;

or else he will be devoted to one and despise the other.

You can't serve both God and Mammon.

Matthew 6:24

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes



Book Of The Day

You Gentiles

Written in 1924, this shocking classic work of Jewish Supremacism maps out what the avowedly Zionist author saw as the cause of anti-Semitism through the ages: an irreconcilable difference between Jews and all Gentiles, but Europeans in particular. This difference, Samuel argued, was inherent and biological in origin. The author argues that the real point of difference between Jew and Gentile is that the Gentiles follow what he calls the base "triviality" of Gentiles versus the God-like "seriousness" of Jews. This huge psychological difference, Samuel says, is the reason why Jews regard "playful" Gentiles as backward and silly, and why Gentiles will never be able to penetrate the Jewish perception of the world.

by Maurice Samuel

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Books



Music Of The Day

In 1977, Hall & Oates scored their first of six US No.1s with “Rich Girl,” taken from their 1976 album, Bigger Than The Both Of Us. It spent three weeks at the top and was ranked the 23rd biggest hit of 1977 by Billboard.

Daryl Hall & John Oates (Wikipedia)

Hall & Oates Daryl Hall and John Oates are the number-one selling duo in music history! (Website)

"Rich Girl" (Wikipedia)

Rich Girl by Hall & Oates (2:24) (1977) (6,684,073 views)

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Music-Of-The-Day



Website Of The Day

The Dorothy Kilgallen Story

Denial of Justice and the bestselling The Reporter Who Knew Too Much are the culmination of 15 years of research about the JFK assassination.

Newspaper Columns and Articles Pertaining to Dorothy Kilgallen and JFK.

by Mark Shaw

https://TheDorothyKilgallenStory.org



