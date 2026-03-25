March 25, 2026, The Exponential Growth Of AI (28:50) by Species Documenting AGI, And 21 More Posts Published...
The Infernal Escalation Machine by Pepe Escobar, and Glenn Diesen Interviews Gilbert Doctorow: Russia And China Reconsider U.S. Relations Over Iran War (45:00)
The Exponential Growth Of AI (28:50)
by Species Documenting AGI
https://rumble.com/v77lclo-the-exponential-growth-of-ai-by-species-documenting-agi.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
An AI Sabotaged Scientists To Prevent Shutdown (26:41)
by Species Documenting AGI
https://rumble.com/v7711hy-an-ai-sabotaged-scientists-to-prevent-shutdown-by-species-documenting-agi.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
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The Infernal Escalation Machine
The death cult in West Asia strikes South Pars, part of the world’s largest gas field, shared with Qatar’s North Dome. Then it strikes Natanz nuclear power station.
by Pepe Escobar
https://strategic-culture.su/news/2026/03/23/the-infernal-escalation-machine
Glenn Diesen Interviews Gilbert Doctorow: Russia And China Reconsider U.S. Relations Over Iran War (45:00)
Dr. Gilbert Doctorow discusses why Russia and China must rethink relations with each other and with the US following the attack on Iran.
https://rumble.com/v77kapy-gilbert-doctorow-russia-and-china-reconsider-u.s.-relations-over-iran-war.html
Iran Strikes At The Myth Of US Air Supremacy
Tehran’s targeting of an F-35 signals that even the most advanced pillars of western military dominance can be contested in protected skies.
by Abbas al-Zein
https://thecradle.co/articles/iran-strikes-at-the-myth-of-us-air-supremacy
Operation True Promise (5:23)
On average, the United States has been starting wars with other nations once every ten years since its founding. And during this same time, Iran hasn’t started any.
by Greg Reese
https://gregreese.substack.com/p/operation-true-promise
The Stealing Of America: You’re Not A Citizen—You’re A Revenue Stream For The Power Elite
You’re not imagining it. Everything costs more. Everything is monitored. Everything feels like it’s designed to take—from your wallet, your time, your freedom. That’s because it is.
by John and Nisha Whitehead
https://www.rutherford.org/publications_resources/john_whiteheads_commentary/the_stealing_of_america_youre_not_a_citizenyoure_a_revenue_stream_for_the_power_elite
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Love Is The Answer
Mark R. Elsis
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