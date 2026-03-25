The Exponential Growth Of AI (28:50)

by Species Documenting AGI

https://rumble.com/v77lclo-the-exponential-growth-of-ai-by-species-documenting-agi.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



An AI Sabotaged Scientists To Prevent Shutdown (26:41)

by Species Documenting AGI

https://rumble.com/v7711hy-an-ai-sabotaged-scientists-to-prevent-shutdown-by-species-documenting-agi.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Quotes

Thousands Of Quotes Published And Archived

“Citizens will be on their best behavior

because we’re constantly recording

and reporting everything that’s going on.”

Larry Ellison

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes



The Infernal Escalation Machine

The death cult in West Asia strikes South Pars, part of the world’s largest gas field, shared with Qatar’s North Dome. Then it strikes Natanz nuclear power station.

by Pepe Escobar

https://strategic-culture.su/news/2026/03/23/the-infernal-escalation-machine



Glenn Diesen Interviews Gilbert Doctorow: Russia And China Reconsider U.S. Relations Over Iran War (45:00)

Dr. Gilbert Doctorow discusses why Russia and China must rethink relations with each other and with the US following the attack on Iran.

https://rumble.com/v77kapy-gilbert-doctorow-russia-and-china-reconsider-u.s.-relations-over-iran-war.html



Iran Strikes At The Myth Of US Air Supremacy

Tehran’s targeting of an F-35 signals that even the most advanced pillars of western military dominance can be contested in protected skies.

by Abbas al-Zein

https://thecradle.co/articles/iran-strikes-at-the-myth-of-us-air-supremacy



Operation True Promise (5:23)

On average, the United States has been starting wars with other nations once every ten years since its founding. And during this same time, Iran hasn’t started any.

by Greg Reese

https://gregreese.substack.com/p/operation-true-promise



The Stealing Of America: You’re Not A Citizen—You’re A Revenue Stream For The Power Elite

You’re not imagining it. Everything costs more. Everything is monitored. Everything feels like it’s designed to take—from your wallet, your time, your freedom. That’s because it is.

by John and Nisha Whitehead

https://www.rutherford.org/publications_resources/john_whiteheads_commentary/the_stealing_of_america_youre_not_a_citizenyoure_a_revenue_stream_for_the_power_elite



Memes

Thousands Of Memes Published And Archived

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EarthNewspaper.com

All The Honest News Fit To Publish

43,980 Posts Published And Archived Since June 21, 2020

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Love Is The Answer

Mark R. Elsis