ACH (2556) Dr. Peter Hammond – The Story Behind The Massacres In Syria

Beyond The Law: What It Means To Weaponize The Government

“This is war.” ~ President Trump

President Trump’s declaration of war as a justification for using wartime powers to sidestep constitutional protections is indeed a war, but it is a war waged by the president against dissent, against due process, and against the very foundations of our constitutional republic.

by John and Nisha Whitehead

Spingola Speaks Interviews Mark R. Elsis, February 11, 2017

Deanna Spingola Interviews Mark R. Elsis, about the assassinations of Mary Pinchot Meyer, Dorothy Kilgallen, and President John Fitzgerald Kennedy.

China Submits Five-Point Iran Nuclear Deal Proposal To UN Conference

China has submitted a five-point proposal to the UN Conference on Disarmament urging a diplomatic revival of the Iran nuclear deal, opposing sanctions and military action while calling for mutual respect, gradual steps, and renewed US engagement.

by Al Mayadeen

The JFK Israel Connection

by Candace Owens

How Israel Killed The Kennedys

Mike Whitney Interview with Ron Unz

For decades following the 1963 assassination, virtually no suspicions had ever been directed towards Israel, and as a consequence none of the hundreds or thousands of assassination conspiracy books that appeared during the 1960s, 1970s, and 1980s had hinted at any role for the Mossad, though nearly every other possible culprit, ranging from the Vatican to the Illuminati, came under scrutiny.

by Ron Unz and Mike Whitney

Bodypower: The Secret Of Self-Healing

It began in the autumn of 1980. I was in Vienna and the weather was freezing cold. Outside in the street the wind cut through my thin raincoat as if it wasn’t there. I walked with my shoulders hunched and my hands stuffed deep inside my coat pockets. My fingers felt numb.

by Dr. Vernon Coleman

"Is life so dear, or peace so sweet,

as to be purchased at the price of chains and slavery?

Forbid it, Almighty God!

I know not what course others may take;

but as for me, give me liberty or give me death!"

Patrick Henry, March 23, 1775

The Jews And Their Lies

“Even with no further evidence than the Old Testament, I would maintain, and no person on earth could alter my opinion, that the Jews, as they are today, are veritably a mixture of all the depraved and malevolent knaves of the whole world over, who have then been dispersed in all countries, similarly to the Tartars, Gypsies and such folk, to afflict the different nations with their usury, [modern fractional reserve/multiplier banking system, central banks, BIS] to spy upon others [Echelon, internet and telephone snooping, UK Data Retention and Investigatory Powers Act; CIA, NSA, MI5, MI6, Mossad, etc etc not national security agencies but spies of the secret world government] and to betray, [Rosenbergs shipping nuclear secrets to soviet Russia post-WW2, etc] to poison wells, [water fluoridation – check ethnicity of its main proponents] to deceive and to kidnap children [Russian Jews and snuff films, child trafficking; UK Government MPs controlled by blackmail over their child abuse, result: they are the catspaw of the Jewish Supremacist Hidden Hand passing manifold insane, laws injurious to the White native populations of the West] — in short, to practice all kinds of dishonesty and injury. (Extract from the Pamphlet “Von Schern Hamphoras und vom Geschlecht Christi.” 1543.)|

by Dr. Martin Luther

On March 25, 1969, John Lennon and Yoko Ono began the first of their two “Beds-in For Peace” protests, beginning with a week-long stint in The Amsterdam Hilton’s Presidential Suite, where they answered questions from the press and promoted world peace. The second bed-in took place at Montreal’s Queen Elizabeth Hotel. |

Give Peace A Chance

John Lennon (Website)

Give Peace A Chance by John Lennon and the Plastic Ono Band (June 1, 1969)

Recorded on June 1, 1969, Room 1742, Queen Elizabeth Hotel, Montreal, Quebec, Canada

Deanna Spingola

Truth does not fear investigation!

Author of four books and numerous articles,

longtime radio host on Republic Broadcasting Network (RBN),

a beautiful lady, and one of my dearest friends.

https://Spingola.com

https://SpingolaSpeaks.net



