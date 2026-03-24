You Try Watching Erika Kirk News But The Anchors Keep Noticing (10:29)

by JakeGTV

https://rumble.com/v77jfze-you-try-watching-erika-kirk-news-but-the-anchors-keep-noticing-by-jakegtv.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



JakeGTV

https://JakeGTV.com

https://X.com/JakeG_Official



Quotes

Thousands Of Quotes Published And Archived

“America is a thing you can move very easily”

Benjamin Netanyahu

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes



Operation Epstein Fury: US President Netanyahu Demands Ground Troops (Text and Videos)

What Bibi wants, Bibi gets.

by Books Behind Borders

https://www.booksbehindborders.org/p/iran-war-netanyahu-demands-troops



This War Will End On Iran’s Terms, And It Will Be Costly — Anthony Aguilar (33:59)

Anthony Aguilar, retired U.S. Lieutenant Colonel and Special Forces officer, joins RT to assess the ongoing US-Iran conflict — and delivers a stark warning about where it is heading.

https://rumble.com/v77hw90-this-war-will-end-on-irans-terms-and-it-will-be-costly-anthony-aguilar.html



Join The US Military – Kill And Die For Israel

…service members who swore to defend the Constitution, carrying out unconstitutional orders to wage war without congressional authorization

by Brian McGlinchey

https://www.starkrealities.net/p/join-us-military-kill-die-for-israel



Les Wexner Confirmed Epstein Worked For The Rothschilds (0:40)

Wexner confirms Epstein worked for the Rothschilds, Bezos and Google... then his lawyer threatens to kill him.

During a government hearing in February 2026, billionaire Les Wexner gave a deposition that took a turn when his own lawyer was caught on a live microphone. As Wexner began detailing Jeffrey Epstein’s connections to some of the most powerful people in the world, his attorney, Michael Levy, leaned in and whispered: “I will f---ing kill you if you answer another question with more than five words, OK?”

by Red Pill Conspiracy

https://redpillconspiracy.substack.com/p/les-wexner-confirmed-epstein-worked



Trump Backs Down On Iran Strikes; Tehran Denies Any Talks

Trump announces a five-day halt to strikes on Iran claiming “productive conversations,” but Tehran denies direct talks, stating the US initiated the war and is now trying to manipulate energy markets.

by Al Mayadeen

https://english.almayadeen.net/news/politics/trump-backs-down-on-iran-strikes--tehran-denies-any-talks



Memes

Thousands Of Memes Published And Archived

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Memes



EarthNewspaper.com

All The Honest News Fit To Publish

43,958 Posts Published And Archived Since June 21, 2020

https://EarthNewspaper.com



Love Is The Answer

Mark R. Elsis