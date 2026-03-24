March 24, 2026, You Try Watching Erika Kirk News But The Anchors Keep Noticing (10:29) by JakeGTV, And 21 More Posts Published...
Operation Epstein Fury: US President Netanyahu Demands Ground Troops (Text and Videos) by Books Behind Borders, and This War Will End On Iran’s Terms, And It Will Be Costly — Anthony Aguilar (33:59)
You Try Watching Erika Kirk News But The Anchors Keep Noticing (10:29)
by JakeGTV
https://rumble.com/v77jfze-you-try-watching-erika-kirk-news-but-the-anchors-keep-noticing-by-jakegtv.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
JakeGTV
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“America is a thing you can move very easily”
Benjamin Netanyahu
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Operation Epstein Fury: US President Netanyahu Demands Ground Troops (Text and Videos)
What Bibi wants, Bibi gets.
by Books Behind Borders
https://www.booksbehindborders.org/p/iran-war-netanyahu-demands-troops
This War Will End On Iran’s Terms, And It Will Be Costly — Anthony Aguilar (33:59)
Anthony Aguilar, retired U.S. Lieutenant Colonel and Special Forces officer, joins RT to assess the ongoing US-Iran conflict — and delivers a stark warning about where it is heading.
https://rumble.com/v77hw90-this-war-will-end-on-irans-terms-and-it-will-be-costly-anthony-aguilar.html
Join The US Military – Kill And Die For Israel
…service members who swore to defend the Constitution, carrying out unconstitutional orders to wage war without congressional authorization
by Brian McGlinchey
https://www.starkrealities.net/p/join-us-military-kill-die-for-israel
Les Wexner Confirmed Epstein Worked For The Rothschilds (0:40)
Wexner confirms Epstein worked for the Rothschilds, Bezos and Google... then his lawyer threatens to kill him.
During a government hearing in February 2026, billionaire Les Wexner gave a deposition that took a turn when his own lawyer was caught on a live microphone. As Wexner began detailing Jeffrey Epstein’s connections to some of the most powerful people in the world, his attorney, Michael Levy, leaned in and whispered: “I will f---ing kill you if you answer another question with more than five words, OK?”
by Red Pill Conspiracy
https://redpillconspiracy.substack.com/p/les-wexner-confirmed-epstein-worked
Trump Backs Down On Iran Strikes; Tehran Denies Any Talks
Trump announces a five-day halt to strikes on Iran claiming “productive conversations,” but Tehran denies direct talks, stating the US initiated the war and is now trying to manipulate energy markets.
by Al Mayadeen
https://english.almayadeen.net/news/politics/trump-backs-down-on-iran-strikes--tehran-denies-any-talks
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Mark R. Elsis
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