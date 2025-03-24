EarthNewspaper.com

Video Of The Day

David Irving At The 9th IHR Conference (1989) (1:24:04)

https://rumble.com/v6r41km-david-irving-at-the-9th-ihr-conference-1989-happy-87th-birthday-david.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Lead Post

6,000,000 Debunked In 3 Minutes And 35 Seconds (3:35)

by David Irving

https://www.bitchute.com/video/ynVnqmoBB3ng



‘My Patient, Hitler’

A Memoir of Hitler’s Jewish Physician

We were three days out of Lisbon bound west for New York. The storm on Saturday had been bad, but on Sunday the sea had subsided. A little before eleven o’clock that night our ship, the small Spanish liner Marques de Comillas, got orders to stop.

by Eduard Bloch

https://ihr.org/journal/v14n3p27_bloch.html



JFK Files Show [Redacted] Killed Him: ChatGPT (Text and Video)

Total betrayal of America no politician or media outlet will mention

An X user says he uploaded the initially released 63K pages of John F. Kennedy’s assassination files to ChatGPT-4o, which then provided the following summary.

by James Hill, MD

https://hillmd.substack.com/p/jfk-files-show-redacted-killed-him



The Forgotten Law That Caused The American Revolution (25:43)

by Tenth Amendment Center

https://rumble.com/v6r2c4o-the-forgotten-law-that-caused-the-american-revolution-by-tenth-amendment-ce.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Gaza Rescue Teams Besieged By Israeli Forces As ‘Catastrophe’ Unfolds

Dozens of Palestinian civilians have reportedly been executed by Israeli forces in the southernmost city of Rafah

by News Desk

https://thecradle.co/articles/gaza-rescue-teams-besieged-by-israeli-forces-as-catastrophe-unfolds



Skull And Bones: The Elite Society Controlling The World? (15:48)

by Forgotten History

https://rumble.com/v6r0pka-skull-and-bones-the-elite-society-controlling-the-world-by-forgotten-histor.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



The Last Chapter Of The Genocide

Israel has begun the final stage of its genocide. The Palestinians will be forced to choose between death or deportation. There are no other options.

by Chris Hedges

https://chrishedges.substack.com/p/the-last-chapter-of-the-genocide



Quote Of The Day

"The Revolution won't happen with guns,

rather it will happen incrementally, year by year, generation by generation.

We will gradually infiltrate their educational institutions and their political offices,

transforming them slowly into Marxist entities

as we move towards universal egalitarianism."

Max Horkheimer, Jewish Professor at Columbia University,

after being thrown out of Germany in 1933.

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes



Book Of The Day

Guilt By Association

How Deception And Self-Deceit Took America To War

Guilt by Association explains how the U.S. was deceived by elites and extremists to wage war in the Middle East. It also describes how both deception and self-deceit were essential for this criminality to succeed. This first book in the Criminal State series makes treason transparent so that national security can be restored and financial security protected from the transnational criminal syndicate chronicled in this account. The book also shows how guilt by association was deployed to discredit the U.S. by its entangled alliance with the state of Israel.

by Jeff Gates

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Books



Music Of The Day

On March 24, 1958, Elvis Presley reported to the Memphis draft board to begin his two-year service with the US Army. Presley was drafted into the United States Army at Fort Chaffee in Arkansas. His arrival was a major media event. Hundreds of people descended on Presley as he stepped from the bus; photographers accompanied him into the installation. Presley announced that he was looking forward to his military service, saying that he did not want to be treated any differently from anyone else.

Elvis Presley (Wikipedia)

Elvis Presley (Websites)

Suspicious Minds by Elvis Presley(3:55) (1969) (67,032,478 views)

Suspicious Minds was a product of a session that took place between 4 and 7 a.m. on Thursday, January 23, 1969, at American Sound Studio in Memphis.

Elvis Presley (50 Posts) Playlist by Mark R. Elsis

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Music-Of-The-Day



Website Of The Day

Rense

The myriad of facts, conjecture, perspectives, viewpoints, opinions, analyses, and information in the articles, stories and commentaries posted on this site range from cutting edge hard news and comment to extreme and unusual perspectives. We choose not to sweep uncomfortable material under the rug - where it can grow and fester. We choose not to censor skewed logic and uncomfortable rhetoric. These things reflect the world as it now is - for better and worse. We present multiple facts, perspectives, viewpoints, opinions, analyses, and information. As with all controversies, we stand ready to post any and all rebuttals and responses from people mentioned in the material we post.

https://Rense.com



Meme Of The Day

Dozens Of Memes Are Published Monthly With Over 1,900 Archived.

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Memes



