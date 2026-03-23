March 23, 2026, Seyed M. Marandi: Total War - Attacking Nuclear Plants, Desalination And Infrastructure (50:23) by Glenn Diesen, And 21 More Posts Published...
The AI Depression by Charles Hugh Smith, 91 Percent Human: The Shy Girl AI Scandal (Text and Video 24:39) by The Drey Dossier, and Iran Denies Targeting US-UK Base In Indian Ocean by RT
“Does Anything You Do Actually Matter?” (53:04)
by Richard Feynman
https://rumble.com/v77hs4k-does-anything-you-do-actually-matter-by-richard-feynman.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
Richard Feynman
https://Feynman.com
https://www.nobelprize.org/prizes/physics/1965/feynman/biographical
How Education Destroyed Your Brain (28:52)
A Warning From Richard Feynman
https://rumble.com/v76bfqq-how-education-destroyed-your-brain-a-warning-from-richard-feynman.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
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Seyed M. Marandi: Total War - Attacking Nuclear Plants, Desalination And Infrastructure (50:23)
Seyed Mohammad Marandi discusses the targeting of nuclear plants, desalination plants, critical infrastructure, and the civilian population. Trump has given Iran 48 hours to open the Strait of Hormuz (capitulation), otherwise the US will destroy Iran’s energy facilities. Then there will be no limits on Iran’s response, and the consequences will be global. The future of global stability will be decided over the next few days.
by Glenn Diesen
https://rumble.com/v77gjuu-seyed-m.-marandi-total-war-attacking-nuclear-plants-desalination-and-infras.html
The AI Depression
Either way AI goes--replacing human labor en masse, or failing to meet today’s lofty expectations--the result is the same: an economic Depression with no way out.
by Charles Hugh Smith
https://charleshughsmith.substack.com/p/the-ai-depression
91 Percent Human: The Shy Girl AI Scandal (Text and Video 24:39)
When I was nineteen, I wrote a poem about flowers that never blossomed. It was about roots and soil and the things we pull from the ground before they have a chance to grow. It, to this day, one of my favorite and most personal things I have ever written.
by The Drey Dossier
https://thedreydossier.substack.com/p/91-percent-human-the-shy-girl-ai
Iran Denies Targeting US-UK Base In Indian Ocean
The UK has accused Tehran of firing ballistic missiles at Diego Garcia island
by RT
https://www.rt.com/news/635779-iran-denies-targeting-us-uk
He Could Have Been King. Watch What He Did Instead. (16:30)
January 8, 1790: George Washington delivered the first State of the Union. It wasn’t a royal decree. It was a job report. No applause. No guests. Just the shortest annual message in history.
by Tenth Amendment Center
https://rumble.com/v7403s2-he-could-have-been-king.-watch-what-he-did-instead..html
Starmer Sends Israel Strongly Worded Apology After Discovering Missile Attack On Diego Garcia Came From An Israeli Submarine
Foreign policy experts are carefully reviewing The Rules-Based International Order, following reports that Sir Keir Starmer has called Israeli officials to deliver “the most strongly-worded apology in modern diplomatic history.”
by Normal Island News
https://www.normalisland.co.uk/p/starmer-sends-israel-strongly-worded
The Day The USS Liberty Was Attacked By Israel (18:26)
by Colin D. Heaton
https://whiterabbit.substack.com/p/the-day-the-uss-liberty-was-attacked
USS Liberty
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by Mark R. Elsis
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Love Is The Answer
Mark R. Elsis
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