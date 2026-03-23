“Does Anything You Do Actually Matter?” (53:04)

by Richard Feynman

https://rumble.com/v77hs4k-does-anything-you-do-actually-matter-by-richard-feynman.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Richard Feynman

https://Feynman.com

https://www.nobelprize.org/prizes/physics/1965/feynman/biographical



How Education Destroyed Your Brain (28:52)

A Warning From Richard Feynman

https://rumble.com/v76bfqq-how-education-destroyed-your-brain-a-warning-from-richard-feynman.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Quotes

Thousands Of Quotes Published And Archived

“If we are to guard against ignorance and remain free,

it is the responsibility of every American to be informed.”

Thomas Jefferson

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes



Seyed M. Marandi: Total War - Attacking Nuclear Plants, Desalination And Infrastructure (50:23)

Seyed Mohammad Marandi discusses the targeting of nuclear plants, desalination plants, critical infrastructure, and the civilian population. Trump has given Iran 48 hours to open the Strait of Hormuz (capitulation), otherwise the US will destroy Iran’s energy facilities. Then there will be no limits on Iran’s response, and the consequences will be global. The future of global stability will be decided over the next few days.

by Glenn Diesen

https://rumble.com/v77gjuu-seyed-m.-marandi-total-war-attacking-nuclear-plants-desalination-and-infras.html



The AI Depression

Either way AI goes--replacing human labor en masse, or failing to meet today’s lofty expectations--the result is the same: an economic Depression with no way out.

by Charles Hugh Smith

https://charleshughsmith.substack.com/p/the-ai-depression



91 Percent Human: The Shy Girl AI Scandal (Text and Video 24:39)

When I was nineteen, I wrote a poem about flowers that never blossomed. It was about roots and soil and the things we pull from the ground before they have a chance to grow. It, to this day, one of my favorite and most personal things I have ever written.

by The Drey Dossier

https://thedreydossier.substack.com/p/91-percent-human-the-shy-girl-ai



Iran Denies Targeting US-UK Base In Indian Ocean

The UK has accused Tehran of firing ballistic missiles at Diego Garcia island

by RT

https://www.rt.com/news/635779-iran-denies-targeting-us-uk



He Could Have Been King. Watch What He Did Instead. (16:30)

January 8, 1790: George Washington delivered the first State of the Union. It wasn’t a royal decree. It was a job report. No applause. No guests. Just the shortest annual message in history.

by Tenth Amendment Center

https://rumble.com/v7403s2-he-could-have-been-king.-watch-what-he-did-instead..html



Starmer Sends Israel Strongly Worded Apology After Discovering Missile Attack On Diego Garcia Came From An Israeli Submarine

Foreign policy experts are carefully reviewing The Rules-Based International Order, following reports that Sir Keir Starmer has called Israeli officials to deliver “the most strongly-worded apology in modern diplomatic history.”

by Normal Island News

https://www.normalisland.co.uk/p/starmer-sends-israel-strongly-worded



The Day The USS Liberty Was Attacked By Israel (18:26)

by Colin D. Heaton

https://whiterabbit.substack.com/p/the-day-the-uss-liberty-was-attacked



USS Liberty

Dozens Of Historical Articles, Books, And Videos

by Mark R. Elsis

https://EarthNewspaper.com/USS-Liberty-by-Mark-R-Elsis



Memes

Thousands Of Memes Published And Archived

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EarthNewspaper.com

All The Honest News Fit To Publish

43,936 Posts Published And Archived Since June 21, 2020

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Love Is The Answer

Mark R. Elsis