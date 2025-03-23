EarthNewspaper.com

The Forgotten Law That Caused The American Revolution (25:43)

by Tenth Amendment Center

https://rumble.com/v6r2c4o-the-forgotten-law-that-caused-the-american-revolution-by-tenth-amendment-ce.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Geography

And, of course, if military operations against Iran are the ultimate objective, then at some point the Trembling Puppy and its entourage are going to have to leave the cozy waters between Jeddah and the Gulf of Suez, and run the gauntlet of the Gate of Lamentation (Bab el-Mandeb). That's when things could get more interesting. Because it's a pretty tight squeeze to pass through. A big deep-draft aircraft carrier can't just run at full speed, zig-zagging back and forth. It has to stick to the navigable channel.

by William Schryver

https://imetatronink.substack.com/p/geography



Israel And The Kennedy Assassinations (Text and Videos)

JFK pushed to halt Israel's acquisition of nuclear weapons. RFK tried to designate a precursor to AIPAC as a foreign agent. Why has Israel been avoided when discussing the Kennedy assassinations?

As I noted in my piece this summer, David Ben-Gurion, Israel's founding prime minister, and JFK clashed about Israel’s nuclear weapons with Ben-Gurion stalling nuclear inspections Kennedy was demanding.

by Sam Husseini

https://husseini.substack.com/p/israel-and-the-kennedy-assassinations



The JFK Assassination Goes Deeper Than You Think (1:54:46)

by Nicholas J. Fuentes

https://rumble.com/v6r1sau-the-jfk-assassination-goes-deeper-than-you-think.html



Enabling Derangement

The malevolent melding of the Left-Right paradigm

I'm watching the #FAFO videos of the liberals laughing and the Trump chumps crying, and it reminds me how things were different just a few short years ago.

by FreeFall

https://freefall555.substack.com/p/enabling-derangement



CrossTalk With Peter Lavelle | The Madness Of Europe (24:25)

European leaders have simply gone mad. They are about a negotiated peace in Ukraine; some also appear to be preparing for a future war with Russia. These hawks call it the ‘coalition of the willing.’ Seemingly, the militarization of all things is their solution to all things.

CrossTalking with Nicolai Petro, Brandon J. Weichert, and Stevan Gajic.

https://rumble.com/v6qvnv2-crosstalk-the-madness-of-europe.html



"In everything, therefore, treat people

the same way you want them to treat you,

for this is the Law and the Prophets."

Matthew 7:12

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes



