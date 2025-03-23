March 23, 2025, 10 Posts Published And Archived. The Forgotten Law That Caused The American Revolution by Tenth Amendment Center (25:43)
Geography by by William Schryver, Israel And The Kennedy Assassinations by Sam Husseini (Text and Videos), The JFK Assassination Goes Deeper Than You Think by Nicholas J. Fuentes (1:54:46)
Honest, Independent, And Ad-Free News. EarthNewspaper.com is 100% reader-supported. Please consider becoming a paid subscriber today. Thank you, Mark R. Elsis.
EarthNewspaper.com
All The Honest News Fit To Publish
38,509 Posts Published And Archived Since June 21, 2020
https://EarthNewspaper.com
Video Of The Day
The Forgotten Law That Caused The American Revolution (25:43)
by Tenth Amendment Center
https://rumble.com/v6r2c4o-the-forgotten-law-that-caused-the-american-revolution-by-tenth-amendment-ce.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
Lead Post
Geography
And, of course, if military operations against Iran are the ultimate objective, then at some point the Trembling Puppy and its entourage are going to have to leave the cozy waters between Jeddah and the Gulf of Suez, and run the gauntlet of the Gate of Lamentation (Bab el-Mandeb). That's when things could get more interesting. Because it's a pretty tight squeeze to pass through. A big deep-draft aircraft carrier can't just run at full speed, zig-zagging back and forth. It has to stick to the navigable channel.
by William Schryver
https://imetatronink.substack.com/p/geography
Israel And The Kennedy Assassinations (Text and Videos)
JFK pushed to halt Israel's acquisition of nuclear weapons. RFK tried to designate a precursor to AIPAC as a foreign agent. Why has Israel been avoided when discussing the Kennedy assassinations?
As I noted in my piece this summer, David Ben-Gurion, Israel's founding prime minister, and JFK clashed about Israel’s nuclear weapons with Ben-Gurion stalling nuclear inspections Kennedy was demanding.
by Sam Husseini
https://husseini.substack.com/p/israel-and-the-kennedy-assassinations
The JFK Assassination Goes Deeper Than You Think (1:54:46)
by Nicholas J. Fuentes
https://rumble.com/v6r1sau-the-jfk-assassination-goes-deeper-than-you-think.html
Enabling Derangement
The malevolent melding of the Left-Right paradigm
I'm watching the #FAFO videos of the liberals laughing and the Trump chumps crying, and it reminds me how things were different just a few short years ago.
by FreeFall
https://freefall555.substack.com/p/enabling-derangement
CrossTalk With Peter Lavelle | The Madness Of Europe (24:25)
European leaders have simply gone mad. They are about a negotiated peace in Ukraine; some also appear to be preparing for a future war with Russia. These hawks call it the ‘coalition of the willing.’ Seemingly, the militarization of all things is their solution to all things.
CrossTalking with Nicolai Petro, Brandon J. Weichert, and Stevan Gajic.
https://rumble.com/v6qvnv2-crosstalk-the-madness-of-europe.html
Quote Of The Day
"In everything, therefore, treat people
the same way you want them to treat you,
for this is the Law and the Prophets."
Matthew 7:12
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes
Meme Of The Day
Dozens Of Memes Are Published Monthly With Over 1,900 Archived.
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Memes
Subscribe
Subscribe To My Newsletter, Free Speech Social Media And Video Platforms.
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Subscribe
"For it is in giving that we receive."
Saint Francis of Assisi
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Donate
Meetings And Stories
The Wondrous Journey Of My Life
by Mark R. Elsis
https://MeetingsAndStories.com
Love Is The Answer
Mark R. Elsis
John 13 34-35: A new command I give you: Love one another. As I have loved you, so you must love one another. By this everyone will know that you are my disciples, if you love one another.