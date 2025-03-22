March 22, 2025, 25 Posts Published And Archived. Skull And Bones: The Elite Society Controlling The World? by Forgotten History (15:48)
The Death Of Free Speech In America? by Philip Giraldi, Yale’s Secret Exclusive Society Producing America’s Leaders by Journeyman Pictures (1:29:59), Methylene Blue Persuasion by Good Citizen
Honest, Independent, And Ad-Free News. EarthNewspaper.com is 100% reader-supported. Please consider becoming a paid subscriber today. Thank you, Mark R. Elsis.
EarthNewspaper.com
All The Honest News Fit To Publish
38,499 Posts Published And Archived Since June 21, 2020
https://EarthNewspaper.com
Video Of The Day
Skull And Bones: The Elite Society Controlling The World? (15:48)
by Forgotten History
https://rumble.com/v6r0pka-skull-and-bones-the-elite-society-controlling-the-world-by-forgotten-histor.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
Featured News
The Death Of Free Speech In America?
You can thank Israel and its many friends
There should be little doubt in anyone's mind that the "wag the dog" relationship between the United States and Israel has done terrible damage to American institutions and constitutional liberties. The US bipartisan unconditional support of the ongoing Israeli genocide of the Palestinian people has not gone unnoticed by the rest of the world which now despises America's corrupt political system and its increasing bizarre and out of touch leadership.
by Philip Giraldi
https://EarthNewspaper.com/The-Death-Of-Free-Speech-In-America-by-Philip-Giraldi
Lead Post
Methylene Blue Persuasion
Ask your Rockefeller white coat DIC if your favorite ‘alternative health’ hero is pure MAHA.
Ever wonder why we have to pay extra for organic food that doesn’t have poison in it? Shouldn’t all food be organic as standard and the food with poison in it have the label?
by Good Citizen
https://thegoodcitizen.live/p/methylene-blue-persuasion
Yale’s Secret Exclusive Society Producing America’s Leaders (1:29:59)
by Journeyman Pictures
https://www.bitchute.com/video/3UxssKjjy0vW
The Drama Of Lent: Jesus vs. The Chief Priests
Three Sages Continues its Coverage of the Lenten Journey
Lent is the central drama of the Christian calendar. After teaching throughout the land for three years, Jesus has decided that in order to deliver his message of the Kingdom of Heaven and its possible attainment most effectively, he must travel to Jerusalem for the Jewish Passover celebration.
by Richard C. Cook
https://montanarcc.substack.com/p/the-drama-of-lent-jesus-vs-the-chief
How A War With Iran (For Israel) Could Crash The US Economy
As Trump eyes war with Iran to bolster his legacy and appease his pro-Israel backers, Tehran’s likely retaliation could crash global markets, spike oil prices, and bring economic pain directly to the American public – turning support for apocalyptic politics into a crisis at the checkout line.
by Shivan Mahendrarajah
https://thecradle.co/articles/how-a-war-with-iran-for-israel-could-crash-the-us-economy
The Billionaire Capitalism Of Today Is A Total Perversion Of The Historic Capitalism That Brought Millions Out Of Poverty
The greediest, shrewdest and cynically most cold hearted will take it all. The historical Capitalism was never about helping a small elite to swipe all wealth into their own pockets in a system that takes from the poor and gives to the rich.
by Hanne Nabintu Herland
https://hannenabintuherland.com/usa/the-billionaire-capitalism-of-today-is-a-total-perversion-of-the-historic-capitalism-that-brought-millions-out-of-poverty-wnd
The Case Against Mahmoud Khalil: How The Israel Lobby Fueled A Campus Crackdown
The detention of Mahmoud Khalil, a prominent Palestinian activist involved in organizing at Columbia University, is the result of more than a year of pro-Israeli think-tank propaganda and lobbying efforts to tie the students to Hamas and erode free speech protections in the United States.
by Robert Inlakesh
https://www.mintpressnews.com/case-against-mahmoud-khalil-israel-lobby-fueled-campus-crackdown/289247
Is A US War In Yemen Imminent? (1:11:43)
by Nicholas J. Fuentes
https://rumble.com/v6r05iy-is-a-us-war-in-yemen-imminent.html
The Three Stages Of Integration Into The Neoliberal Order
How the U.S. Systematically Transforms Nations into Debt-Dependent Puppets
The U.S. has a long history of supporting foreign regimes and later overthrowing them, a pattern that continues today.
by Neoliberal Feudalism
https://neofeudalreview.substack.com/p/the-three-stages-of-integration-into
Quote Of The Day
“Wars in old times were made to get slaves.
The modern implement of imposing slavery is debt.”
Ezra Pound
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes
Meme Of The Day
Dozens Of Memes Are Published Monthly With Over 1,900 Archived.
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Memes
Subscribe
Subscribe To My Newsletter, Free Speech Social Media And Video Platforms.
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Subscribe
"For it is in giving that we receive."
Saint Francis of Assisi
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Donate
Meetings And Stories
The Wondrous Journey Of My Life
by Mark R. Elsis
https://MeetingsAndStories.com
Love Is The Answer
Mark R. Elsis