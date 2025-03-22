EarthNewspaper.com

Video Of The Day

Skull And Bones: The Elite Society Controlling The World? (15:48)

by Forgotten History

https://rumble.com/v6r0pka-skull-and-bones-the-elite-society-controlling-the-world-by-forgotten-histor.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Featured News

The Death Of Free Speech In America?

You can thank Israel and its many friends

There should be little doubt in anyone's mind that the "wag the dog" relationship between the United States and Israel has done terrible damage to American institutions and constitutional liberties. The US bipartisan unconditional support of the ongoing Israeli genocide of the Palestinian people has not gone unnoticed by the rest of the world which now despises America's corrupt political system and its increasing bizarre and out of touch leadership.

by Philip Giraldi

https://EarthNewspaper.com/The-Death-Of-Free-Speech-In-America-by-Philip-Giraldi



Lead Post

Methylene Blue Persuasion

Ask your Rockefeller white coat DIC if your favorite ‘alternative health’ hero is pure MAHA.

Ever wonder why we have to pay extra for organic food that doesn’t have poison in it? Shouldn’t all food be organic as standard and the food with poison in it have the label?

by Good Citizen

https://thegoodcitizen.live/p/methylene-blue-persuasion



Yale’s Secret Exclusive Society Producing America’s Leaders (1:29:59)

by Journeyman Pictures

https://www.bitchute.com/video/3UxssKjjy0vW



The Drama Of Lent: Jesus vs. The Chief Priests

Three Sages Continues its Coverage of the Lenten Journey

Lent is the central drama of the Christian calendar. After teaching throughout the land for three years, Jesus has decided that in order to deliver his message of the Kingdom of Heaven and its possible attainment most effectively, he must travel to Jerusalem for the Jewish Passover celebration.

by Richard C. Cook

https://montanarcc.substack.com/p/the-drama-of-lent-jesus-vs-the-chief



How A War With Iran (For Israel) Could Crash The US Economy

As Trump eyes war with Iran to bolster his legacy and appease his pro-Israel backers, Tehran’s likely retaliation could crash global markets, spike oil prices, and bring economic pain directly to the American public – turning support for apocalyptic politics into a crisis at the checkout line.

by Shivan Mahendrarajah

https://thecradle.co/articles/how-a-war-with-iran-for-israel-could-crash-the-us-economy



The Billionaire Capitalism Of Today Is A Total Perversion Of The Historic Capitalism That Brought Millions Out Of Poverty

The greediest, shrewdest and cynically most cold hearted will take it all. The historical Capitalism was never about helping a small elite to swipe all wealth into their own pockets in a system that takes from the poor and gives to the rich.

by Hanne Nabintu Herland

https://hannenabintuherland.com/usa/the-billionaire-capitalism-of-today-is-a-total-perversion-of-the-historic-capitalism-that-brought-millions-out-of-poverty-wnd



The Case Against Mahmoud Khalil: How The Israel Lobby Fueled A Campus Crackdown

The detention of Mahmoud Khalil, a prominent Palestinian activist involved in organizing at Columbia University, is the result of more than a year of pro-Israeli think-tank propaganda and lobbying efforts to tie the students to Hamas and erode free speech protections in the United States.

by Robert Inlakesh

https://www.mintpressnews.com/case-against-mahmoud-khalil-israel-lobby-fueled-campus-crackdown/289247



Is A US War In Yemen Imminent? (1:11:43)

by Nicholas J. Fuentes

https://rumble.com/v6r05iy-is-a-us-war-in-yemen-imminent.html



The Three Stages Of Integration Into The Neoliberal Order

How the U.S. Systematically Transforms Nations into Debt-Dependent Puppets

The U.S. has a long history of supporting foreign regimes and later overthrowing them, a pattern that continues today.

by Neoliberal Feudalism

https://neofeudalreview.substack.com/p/the-three-stages-of-integration-into



Quote Of The Day

“Wars in old times were made to get slaves.

The modern implement of imposing slavery is debt.”

Ezra Pound

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes



Meme Of The Day

Dozens Of Memes Are Published Monthly With Over 1,900 Archived.

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Memes



