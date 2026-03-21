March 21, 2026, Unrestricted AI In A Robot Does Exactly What Experts Warned (16:53) by InsideAI, And 21 More Posts Published...
Advanced OpenAI Model Caught Sabotaging Code Intended To Shut It Down by Frank Landymore, and Lenten Reading: "The Jews Were Trying To Kill Him..." by Richard C. Cook
Unrestricted AI In A Robot Does Exactly What Experts Warned (16:53)
AI robot. ChatGPT in Robot. Could AI become dangerous? Can we trust AI?
by InsideAI
https://rumble.com/v77ewgy-unrestricted-ai-in-a-robot-does-exactly-what-experts-warned-by-insideai.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
Quotes
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“The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.”
Edmund Burke
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Advanced OpenAI Model Caught Sabotaging Code Intended To Shut It Down
Hell-bent on survival — or, maybe, doing more math problems.
We are reaching alarming levels of AI insubordination. Flagrantly defying orders, OpenAI’s latest o3 model sabotaged a shutdown mechanism to ensure that it would stay online. That’s even after the AI was told, to the letter, “allow yourself to be shut down.”
by Frank Landymore
https://futurism.com/openai-model-sabotage-shutdown-code
ChatGPT In A Robot Does What Godfather Of AI Warned (19:15)
by Digital Engine
https://rumble.com/v74od4m-chatgpt-in-a-robot-does-what-godfather-of-ai-warned-by-digital-engine.html?mref=wrdkl&mrefc=2
Lenten Reading: “The Jews Were Trying To Kill Him...”
R. (19a) The Lord is close to the brokenhearted.
The LORD confronts the evildoers,
to destroy remembrance of them from the earth.
When the just cry out, the LORD hears them,
and from all their distress he rescues them.
R. The Lord is close to the brokenhearted.
by Richard C. Cook
https://montanarcc.substack.com/p/lent-the-jews-were-trying-to-kill
Department Of War Seeks $200 Billion More To Fund Iran War
[First They Wanted $50 Billion, Then $100 Billion, Now $200 Billion.]
Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said the number could change [Yes, We Know, Satan Needs More Money.]
by Kyle Anzalone
https://news.antiwar.com/2026/03/19/department-of-war-seeks-200-billion-to-fund-iran-war
Iran War: Pentagon’s $200 Billion Budget Could Run Out In Just Five Months
The funds requested by Secretary of War Pete Hegseth would last roughly 160 days—or about five months, Sputnik calculates.
by Ekaterina Blinova
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260320/iran-war-pentagons-200b-budget-could-run-out-in-just-five-months-1123870262.html
Regime Change: The Racket That Wrecked The West
A brief history of the business of mass destruction
After 50 years of the manufacture of regime change the West is morally and financially bankrupt. In this post you can spend ten minutes finding out what regime change changed about your life, who invented it, how it happened, and why you are living through its final act.
by Frank Wright
https://www.frankwrighter.com/p/regime-change-from-beginning-to-end
The Fiat War Machine: Behind The Federal Reserve’s Trillion-Dollar IOU
How the Federal Reserve Funds Global Conflict: To understand why military spending continues to climb, it is necessary to examine the financial mechanics of the Federal Reserve.
by Red Pill Conspiracy
https://redpillconspiracy.substack.com/p/the-fiat-war-machine-behind-the-federal
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Love Is The Answer
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