Unrestricted AI In A Robot Does Exactly What Experts Warned (16:53)

AI robot. ChatGPT in Robot. Could AI become dangerous? Can we trust AI?

by InsideAI

https://rumble.com/v77ewgy-unrestricted-ai-in-a-robot-does-exactly-what-experts-warned-by-insideai.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Quotes

Thousands Of Quotes Published And Archived

“The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.”

Edmund Burke

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes



Advanced OpenAI Model Caught Sabotaging Code Intended To Shut It Down

Hell-bent on survival — or, maybe, doing more math problems.

We are reaching alarming levels of AI insubordination. Flagrantly defying orders, OpenAI’s latest o3 model sabotaged a shutdown mechanism to ensure that it would stay online. That’s even after the AI was told, to the letter, “allow yourself to be shut down.”

by Frank Landymore

https://futurism.com/openai-model-sabotage-shutdown-code



ChatGPT In A Robot Does What Godfather Of AI Warned (19:15)

by Digital Engine

https://rumble.com/v74od4m-chatgpt-in-a-robot-does-what-godfather-of-ai-warned-by-digital-engine.html?mref=wrdkl&mrefc=2



Lenten Reading: “The Jews Were Trying To Kill Him...”

R. (19a) The Lord is close to the brokenhearted.

The LORD confronts the evildoers,

to destroy remembrance of them from the earth.

When the just cry out, the LORD hears them,

and from all their distress he rescues them.

R. The Lord is close to the brokenhearted.

by Richard C. Cook

https://montanarcc.substack.com/p/lent-the-jews-were-trying-to-kill



Department Of War Seeks $200 Billion More To Fund Iran War

[First They Wanted $50 Billion, Then $100 Billion, Now $200 Billion.]

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth said the number could change [Yes, We Know, Satan Needs More Money.]

by Kyle Anzalone

https://news.antiwar.com/2026/03/19/department-of-war-seeks-200-billion-to-fund-iran-war



Iran War: Pentagon’s $200 Billion Budget Could Run Out In Just Five Months

The funds requested by Secretary of War Pete Hegseth would last roughly 160 days—or about five months, Sputnik calculates.

by Ekaterina Blinova

https://sputnikglobe.com/20260320/iran-war-pentagons-200b-budget-could-run-out-in-just-five-months-1123870262.html



Regime Change: The Racket That Wrecked The West

A brief history of the business of mass destruction

After 50 years of the manufacture of regime change the West is morally and financially bankrupt. In this post you can spend ten minutes finding out what regime change changed about your life, who invented it, how it happened, and why you are living through its final act.

by Frank Wright

https://www.frankwrighter.com/p/regime-change-from-beginning-to-end



The Fiat War Machine: Behind The Federal Reserve’s Trillion-Dollar IOU

How the Federal Reserve Funds Global Conflict: To understand why military spending continues to climb, it is necessary to examine the financial mechanics of the Federal Reserve.

by Red Pill Conspiracy

https://redpillconspiracy.substack.com/p/the-fiat-war-machine-behind-the-federal



Memes

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EarthNewspaper.com

All The Honest News Fit To Publish

43,914 Posts Published And Archived Since June 21, 2020

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Love Is The Answer

Mark R. Elsis