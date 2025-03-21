EarthNewspaper.com

"Those Planes Were Not Hijacked On 9/11" (34:15)

Clayton Morris Interviews Captain Dan Hanley

https://rumble.com/v6qyxym-those-planes-were-not-hijacked-on-911-clayton-morris-interviews-captain-dan.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Trump Shows His True Colors

It didn’t take long for Donald Trump to show his true colors. Trump won a landslide election last November primarily on the promise to STOP America’s “stupid” wars. It is now obvious to everyone that, while Trump might be able to negotiate a deal to stop the war in Ukraine—a war that Russia has already won—he is decidedly intent on accelerating and expanding U.S. wars in the Middle East.

by Chuck Baldwin

https://chuckbaldwinlive.com/Articles/tabid/109/ID/4728/Trump-Shows-His-True-Colors.aspx



Is Israel Destroying Itself? (33:57)

Glenn Diesen Interviews Seyed Marandi

https://rumble.com/v6qyheo-is-israel-destroying-itself-glenn-diesen-interviews-seyed-marandi.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



From Potential Nobel Peace Prize To Warmongering Israeli Stooge

Donald Trump needs to cut spending and increase taxes by $2 trillion a year to save America from catastrophic collapse. Elon Musk says he is on track to saving a trillion dollars a year from fraud, waste and abuse.

by Video Rebel

https://vidrebel.wordpress.com/2025/03/20/from-potential-nobel-peace-prize-to-warmongering-israeli-stooge



The Battle Between ‘Greater Israel’ And “Neo-Ottomanism” In Syria

As Israel escalates its warnings about Turkiye’s hegemonic ambitions and military influence in Syria, a once-strategic partnership is unraveling into a deep rivalry that could reshape the region.

by Mohamad Hasan Sweidan

https://thecradle.co/articles/the-battle-between-greater-israel-and-neo-ottomanism-in-syria



Monopoly – Who Owns The World? A Documentary (1:03:19)

by Tim Gielen

https://www.bitchute.com/video/EHrd2p3HkTEj



Passing Observations 280

You’d have to be very stupid, ill-informed and bigoted not to at least suspect that the global epidemic of autism is related to the untrammelled enthusiasm for repeated mass vaccination of children.

by Dr. Vernon Coleman

https://www.vernoncoleman.com/observations280.htm



"It is well enough that people of the nation

do not understand our banking and monetary system,

for if they did,

I believe there would be a revolution before tomorrow morning."

Henry Ford

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes



Stalin’s War: A New History Of World War II

This sweeping look at World War II is a magnificent work of scholarly synthesis, packed with eye-opening facts, keen observations and shrewd insights. As American historian McMeekin explains in this overdue reassessment, it was Stalin, not Hitler, who was the central animating figure of World War II. McMeekin details the belligerent character of the Soviet regime, and especially Stalin’s aggressive policies of 1939-1941 and his ambitious plans for the future. The misguided wartime views and lavishly pro-Soviet policies of President Roosevelt and other high-ranking US officials, the author shows, were based on ignorance or delusional naiveté about the Stalinist regime, and driven by an utterly unrealistic vision of the postwar world.

by Sean McMeekin

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Books



On March 21, 1987, Irish rockers U2 climbed to the top of the UK charts with their fifth album, The Joshua Tree. Containing such enduring hits as “With Or Without You,” “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For,” and “Where The Streets Have No Name,” The Joshua Tree became the UK’s fastest-selling album ever at the time and was the first CD to move more than one million units. The album, which remained on the British chart for an astonishing 156 weeks, eventually became one of the world’s best-selling records, with over 25 million copies sold. Elsewhere, The Joshua Tree hit No.1 in the US, Canada, and several European countries.

The Joshua Tree (Wikipedia)

U2 (Wikipedia)

U2 (Website)

With Or Without You by U2 (4:52) (1987) (185,696,890 views)

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Music-Of-The-Day



Dennis Kucinich|

For the better part of the last two years, since completing my book, The Division of Light and Power, I have refrained from entering the national political fray, partisan fights and social media circuses, so you have not heard much from me. Today, a sense of urgency requires me to speak out for the common good, with common sense, to illuminate the truth, to show a better way as a response to those who would lead America, and the world, further down a path towards destruction. Our government’s disastrous trade policies, dangerous rhetoric and military overreach have undermined America’s position in the world, driving China and Russia into a powerful alliance. Our leaders’ ideological unwillingness to engage in diplomatic resolution of conflict has brought us closer than ever to nuclear war. I offer a different vision for America and the world, one that embraces not just surviving but thriving. One that foresees and works to achieve cooperation and harmony among people. We can create the beloved country through the meeting of intelligence and insights with a collective celebration of empathy and compassion. Fear and positionality have no place in leadership. It is time to venture courageously into each day with wisdom, beauty and soul.

https://DennisKucinich.Substack.com



The Wondrous Journey Of My Life

by Mark R. Elsis

https://MeetingsAndStories.com



