Monitoring The Situation (5:24)

by I Can’t Even Production

https://rumble.com/v77dbim-monitoring-the-situation-by-i-cant-even-production.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



The Epstein Client List (2:40)

by I Can’t Even Production

https://rumble.com/v75d6su-the-epstein-client-list-by-i-cant-even-production.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Ghislaine Maxwell Girls Just Want To Have Fun (2:46)

by I Can’t Even Production

https://rumble.com/v75qhxg-ghislaine-maxwell-girls-just-want-to-have-fun-by-i-cant-even-production.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Quotes

Thousands Of Quotes Published And Archived

“Now you know,

the lying stratagem,

his art of the deal,

heads Israel wins,

tails America loses.”

Mark R. Elsis

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes



Ohhhh No That Would Fix Everything (0:22)

by JakeGTV

https://x.com/JakeG_Official/status/2031632022557569286



War On Iran To Impose Trillion-Dollar ‘Israel First Tax’ On US Citizens: Araghchi

The Iranian foreign minister says ordinary Americans bear the brunt of the illegal US-Israeli aggression against Iran with the trillion-dollar “Israel First tax” that is expected to hit US economy.

by PressTV

https://www.presstv.ir/Detail/2026/03/19/765564/War-on-Iran-impose-trillion-dollar-Israel-First-Tax-on-US-citizens-Araghchi



Did You Guys See This? Fox Is Merging America’s Flag With Israel’s (0:15)

https://x.com/LePapillonBlu2/status/2034816639821066742



Jewish Influences On Legal Developments: Examinations Of Historical Intersections And “Contributions” Of The Jews

The historical intersections between Jewish communities and legal systems in various host societies provide a “rich” area for academic inquiry, particularly in understanding how religious and cultural traditions have shaped broader jurisprudential frameworks.

by Real Free News

https://realfreenews.substack.com/p/jewish-influences-on-legal-developments



How To Identify A Jew (2:06)

https://substack.com/@erikadrexler88/note/c-229057054



Why A Premature Baby Feels Like An Accusation (Text and Video)

A video of a baby born at 24 weeks can be a surprisingly divisive post. Instead of the collective urge to protect the vulnerable, a large cross-section of the populace calls for such videos to be taken down, or seeks justification for killing the child.

by Sarah Cain

https://writings.crusadergal.com/p/why-a-premature-baby-feels-like-an



Trump: “Nobody Knows More About Knowing More About Everything Than I Do!” (0:50)

Trump knows so much about so little...or was that so little about so much...that he may wind up knowing everything about nothing...or maybe nothing about everything.

by FFWN

https://rumble.com/v77c3d8-trump-nobody-knows-more-about-knowing-more-about-everything-than-i-do.html



South Pars, Genie Oil And The Rothschilds

The Israeli bombing of Iran’s South Pars gas field may well be seen by historians as the tactical mistake that turned Trump’s Zionist crusade against Iran into a much more dangerous regional or possibly world war, while also plunging the world into an energy crisis the likes we have never seen.

by Dean Henderson

https://deanhenderson.substack.com/p/south-pars-genie-oil-and-the-rothschilds



Memes

Thousands Of Memes Published And Archived

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EarthNewspaper.com

All The Honest News Fit To Publish

43,892 Posts Published And Archived Since June 21, 2020

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Love Is The Answer

Mark R. Elsis