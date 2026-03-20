March 20, 2026, Monitoring The Situation (5:24) by I Can't Even Production, And 21 More Posts Published...
Ohhhh No That Would Fix Everything (0:22) by JakeGTV, War On Iran To Impose Trillion-Dollar ‘Israel First Tax’ On US Citizens: Araghchi by PressTV, and How To Identify A Jew (2:06)
Monitoring The Situation (5:24)
by I Can’t Even Production
https://rumble.com/v77dbim-monitoring-the-situation-by-i-cant-even-production.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
The Epstein Client List (2:40)
by I Can’t Even Production
https://rumble.com/v75d6su-the-epstein-client-list-by-i-cant-even-production.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
Ghislaine Maxwell Girls Just Want To Have Fun (2:46)
by I Can’t Even Production
https://rumble.com/v75qhxg-ghislaine-maxwell-girls-just-want-to-have-fun-by-i-cant-even-production.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
Quotes
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“Now you know,
the lying stratagem,
his art of the deal,
heads Israel wins,
tails America loses.”
Mark R. Elsis
https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes
Ohhhh No That Would Fix Everything (0:22)
by JakeGTV
https://x.com/JakeG_Official/status/2031632022557569286
War On Iran To Impose Trillion-Dollar ‘Israel First Tax’ On US Citizens: Araghchi
The Iranian foreign minister says ordinary Americans bear the brunt of the illegal US-Israeli aggression against Iran with the trillion-dollar “Israel First tax” that is expected to hit US economy.
by PressTV
https://www.presstv.ir/Detail/2026/03/19/765564/War-on-Iran-impose-trillion-dollar-Israel-First-Tax-on-US-citizens-Araghchi
Did You Guys See This? Fox Is Merging America’s Flag With Israel’s (0:15)
https://x.com/LePapillonBlu2/status/2034816639821066742
Jewish Influences On Legal Developments: Examinations Of Historical Intersections And “Contributions” Of The Jews
The historical intersections between Jewish communities and legal systems in various host societies provide a “rich” area for academic inquiry, particularly in understanding how religious and cultural traditions have shaped broader jurisprudential frameworks.
by Real Free News
https://realfreenews.substack.com/p/jewish-influences-on-legal-developments
How To Identify A Jew (2:06)
https://substack.com/@erikadrexler88/note/c-229057054
Why A Premature Baby Feels Like An Accusation (Text and Video)
A video of a baby born at 24 weeks can be a surprisingly divisive post. Instead of the collective urge to protect the vulnerable, a large cross-section of the populace calls for such videos to be taken down, or seeks justification for killing the child.
by Sarah Cain
https://writings.crusadergal.com/p/why-a-premature-baby-feels-like-an
Trump: “Nobody Knows More About Knowing More About Everything Than I Do!” (0:50)
Trump knows so much about so little...or was that so little about so much...that he may wind up knowing everything about nothing...or maybe nothing about everything.
by FFWN
https://rumble.com/v77c3d8-trump-nobody-knows-more-about-knowing-more-about-everything-than-i-do.html
South Pars, Genie Oil And The Rothschilds
The Israeli bombing of Iran’s South Pars gas field may well be seen by historians as the tactical mistake that turned Trump’s Zionist crusade against Iran into a much more dangerous regional or possibly world war, while also plunging the world into an energy crisis the likes we have never seen.
by Dean Henderson
https://deanhenderson.substack.com/p/south-pars-genie-oil-and-the-rothschilds
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Love Is The Answer
Mark R. Elsis
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