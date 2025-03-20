EarthNewspaper.com

Israel Assassinated President John F. Kennedy

Who had the means, motive, and opportunity to assassinate President John Fitzgerald Kennedy? Only one group had the power and therefore, the means, as they did on June 8, 1967, September 11, 2001, and still do today. Israel assassinated President John Fitzgerald Kennedy for stopping them from obtaining nuclear weapons. That was the number one motive. Yes, there were other motives, and these were; having the American Zionist Council (AIPAC today) register under the Foreign Agents Registration Act; Executive Order 11110; ending the Vietnam War and therefore the military-industrial complex; stopping the oil depletion allowance for big oil; and splintering the CIA into a thousand pieces. All went along with it for their own psychotic reasons, but Israel obtaining nuclear weapons was the true motive.

by Mark R. Elsis

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Israel-Assassinated-President-John-F-Kennedy-by-Mark-R-Elsis



Death Toll From Israel’s Renewed Offensive On Gaza Rises To 970

Gaza’s health ministry says Israel’s renewed savagery has led to the massacre of at least 970 people in 48 hours.

by PressTV

https://www.presstv.ir/Detail/2025/03/19/744725/Gaza-death-toll-Israel-airstrikes-kill-UN-staff



JFK Assassination Records – 2025 Documents Release

In accordance with President Donald Trump’s directive of March 17, 2025, all records previously withheld for classification that are part of the President John F. Kennedy Assassination Records Collection are released. The National Archives has partnered with agencies across the federal government to comply with the President’s directive in support of Executive Order 14176. As of March 18, 2025, the records are available to access either online at this page or in person, via hard copy or on analog media formats, at the National Archives at College Park, Maryland. As the records continue to be digitized, they will be posted to this page.

https://www.archives.gov/research/jfk/release-2025



Israeli Spy And American Traitor Jonathan Pollard Calls The October 7th “Attack” An Inside Job. (7:13)

He also claims he’s being threatened with arrest for speaking out.

https://rumble.com/v6qs9yo-israeli-spy-and-american-traitor-jonathan-pollard-calls-the-oct.-7th-attack.html



Columbia Pulitzer Board Member Explicitly Advocated Killing Palestinian Journalists. Does This “Threaten The Safety” Of Palestinian Students?

Why does the “safety” framework never apply to Arab students?

In 2002, Columbia University Pulitzer Prize board member, alleged “anti-authoritarian” expert, and Atlantic Magazine columnist Anne Applebaum explicitly advocated in Slate magazine that Israel kill Palestinian journalists for the crime of making Israelis and Americans look bad.

by Adam Johnson

https://www.columnblog.com/p/columbia-pulitzer-board-member-explicitly



"But you'll see.

All of them together will observe the law of silence ...

They don't want to know.

They don't want to find out.

They won't allow themselves to find out."

Charles DeGaulle said this privately upon his return from the funeral of President Kennedy.

