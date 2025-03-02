EarthNewspaper.com

Video Of The Day

Gaza: How To Survive A Genocidal Warzone (59:45)

by Censorious BBC

https://rumble.com/v6pzjnq-gaza-how-to-survive-a-genocidal-warzone-by-censorious-bbc.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Lead Post

James Edwards And Pat Buchanan Discuss Churchill, Hitler, And The Unnecessary War

What follows is an edited transcript of an interview conducted by talk radio host James Edwards with Patrick J. Buchanan several years ago about Pat’s book Churchill, Hitler, and the Unnecessary War: How Britain Lost Its Empire and the West Lost the World. This transcript has never before appeared online and is being published now due to the recent interest generated by a Tucker Carlson podcast with historian Darryl Cooper in which similar, politically incorrect opinions about history were discussed.

by James Edwards

https://www.theoccidentalobserver.net/2024/12/23/james-edwards-and-pat-buchanan-discuss-churchill-hitler-and-the-unnecessary-war



I’m As Mad As Hell And I’m Not Going To Take This Anymore (3:49)

https://rumble.com/v6pyylq-im-as-mad-as-hell-and-im-not-going-to-take-this-anymore.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



30 Studies Prove Unvaxxed Kids Healthier Than Vaxxed Kids

Summary of 30 Studies listed below: Vaxxed children have higher rates of neurodevelopmental disorders and learning disabilities. Studies show vaccines cause immune system dysregulation, by triggering autoimmune/inflammatory conditions, attributed to adjuvants/vaxx ingredients.

by Talknet

https://talknet.substack.com/p/30-studies-prove-unvaxxed-kids-healthier



ACH (2539) I’m Talking To You #198 – The Crystal Methodist (46:03)

by Andrew Carrington Hitchcock

https://andrewcarringtonhitchcock.com/2025/03/01/ach-2539-im-talking-to-you-198-saturday-march-1st-2025-the-crystal-methodist



Nurturing The Sacred Bond: Building Strong Marriages In A Pro Abundant Life

Therefore a man shall leave his father and his mother and hold fast to his wife, and they shall become one flesh. ~ Genesis 2:24

Pro Abundant Life believes in building marriages. In the busyness of life, the foundation of a strong marriage can get lost. Yet, the wisdom of Genesis 2:24 reminds us of the sacred bond of marriage. It speaks to the profound unity when two individuals commit themselves to each other.

by Ryan Sander

https://care-net.org/abundant-life-blog/nurturing-the-sacred-bond-building-strong-marriages-in-a-pro-abundant-life



Doctors Killed My Daughter: In-Studio Exclusive Interview With Scott Schara (1:06:45)

Scott Schara, Whistleblower and Father of young Grace who was murdered by the hospital blows the whistle on the sinister medical murder agenda in America!

by Stew Peters

https://rumble.com/v6pv3hq-doctors-killed-my-daughter-in-studio-exclusive-interview-with-scott-schara.html



Quote Of The Day

"Ye have not chosen me,

but I have chosen you, and ordained you,

that ye should go and bring forth fruit,

and that your fruit should remain:

that whatsoever ye shall ask of the Father in my name,

he may give it you.

These things I command you,

that ye love one another."

John 15:16-17, King James Version

Meme Of The Day

Dozens Of Memes Are Published Monthly With Over 1,900 Archived.

