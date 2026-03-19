March 19, 2026, America From 2027 To 2032 (46:35) by Edgar Cayce, And 16 More Posts Published...
President Trump 'Outs' Israel's Nuclear Arsenal by Chad Nagle, How Trump's War Affects Russia And China (24:43) by Gilbert Doctorow, and Time To Pull The Plug On Trump And Netanyahu by Philip Giraldi
America From 2027 To 2032 (46:35)
by Edgar Cayce
https://rumble.com/v77bmju-america-from-2027-to-2032-by-edgar-cayce.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
Edgar Cayce
https://EdgarCayce.org
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Confined To Conformity
Confined to conformity
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by Mark R. Elsis
March 19, 1980
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President Trump ‘Outs’ Israel’s Nuclear Arsenal
The commander-in-chief abandons the long-standing U.S. policy of ‘opacity’
by Chad Nagle
https://jfkfacts.substack.com/p/president-trump-outs-israels-nuclear
How Trump’s War Affects Russia And China (24:43)
Judge Napolitano Interviews Gilbert Doctorow
https://rumble.com/v77acu8-gilbert-doctorow-how-trumps-war-affects-russia-and-china.html
Things Go Haywire As Israeli Escalation Throws Iran Conflict Into Dangerous New Phase (Text and Videos)
Things really hit the fan earlier today after Iran’s largest natural gas field, the South Pars, was struck by Israel. This field reportedly accounts for 75% of Iran’s natural gas production and 80-85% of its electric grid.
by Simplicius
https://simplicius76.substack.com/p/things-go-haywire-as-israeli-escalation
Mohammad Marandi: “No Truce, No Talks”: Iran SLAMS US Claims As War Drags On (49:13)
Analysis of the ongoing regional conflict highlights Iran’s sophisticated state structures that function independently of individual leaders, ensuring strategic continuity despite targeted strikes.
by Dialogue Works
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qs3cwuz2pJue
Narratives Seeking To Smear China By Exploiting The US-Israel-Iran Conflict Should Stop
The military conflict involving the US, Israel, and Iran has entered its third week, with the situation remaining complex and tense. Without authorization from the UN Security Council, the US and Israel launched attacks and killed Iran’s supreme leader, deliberately provoking a war against Iran.
Editorial by Global Times
https://www.globaltimes.cn/page/202603/1357143.shtml
Do No Harm (Terms And Conditions May Apply) (Video 23:45 and Transcript)
“Whatever I see or hear in the lives of my patients, whether in connection with my professional practice or not, which ought not to be spoken of outside, I will keep secret, as considering all such things to be private.” ~ The Hippocratic Oath, approximately 400 BC
The Drey Dossier
https://thedreydossier.substack.com/p/do-no-harm-terms-and-conditions-may
Time To Pull The Plug On Trump And Netanyahu
No US interest is served in allowing political domination by Israel
by Philip Giraldi
https://cnionline.org/time-to-pull-the-plug-on-trump-and-netanyahu
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Love Is The Answer
Mark R. Elsis
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