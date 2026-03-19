America From 2027 To 2032 (46:35)

by Edgar Cayce

https://rumble.com/v77bmju-america-from-2027-to-2032-by-edgar-cayce.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Edgar Cayce

https://EdgarCayce.org



Quotes

Thousands Of Quotes Published And Archived



Confined To Conformity



Confined to conformity

Stuck in your ways

Living so uniformly

Trapped in your maze



by Mark R. Elsis



March 19, 1980



https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes



President Trump ‘Outs’ Israel’s Nuclear Arsenal

The commander-in-chief abandons the long-standing U.S. policy of ‘opacity’

by Chad Nagle

https://jfkfacts.substack.com/p/president-trump-outs-israels-nuclear



How Trump’s War Affects Russia And China (24:43)

Judge Napolitano Interviews Gilbert Doctorow

https://rumble.com/v77acu8-gilbert-doctorow-how-trumps-war-affects-russia-and-china.html



Things Go Haywire As Israeli Escalation Throws Iran Conflict Into Dangerous New Phase (Text and Videos)

Things really hit the fan earlier today after Iran’s largest natural gas field, the South Pars, was struck by Israel. This field reportedly accounts for 75% of Iran’s natural gas production and 80-85% of its electric grid.

by Simplicius

https://simplicius76.substack.com/p/things-go-haywire-as-israeli-escalation



Mohammad Marandi: “No Truce, No Talks”: Iran SLAMS US Claims As War Drags On (49:13)

Analysis of the ongoing regional conflict highlights Iran’s sophisticated state structures that function independently of individual leaders, ensuring strategic continuity despite targeted strikes.

by Dialogue Works

https://www.bitchute.com/video/qs3cwuz2pJue



Narratives Seeking To Smear China By Exploiting The US-Israel-Iran Conflict Should Stop

The military conflict involving the US, Israel, and Iran has entered its third week, with the situation remaining complex and tense. Without authorization from the UN Security Council, the US and Israel launched attacks and killed Iran’s supreme leader, deliberately provoking a war against Iran.

Editorial by Global Times

https://www.globaltimes.cn/page/202603/1357143.shtml



Do No Harm (Terms And Conditions May Apply) (Video 23:45 and Transcript)

“Whatever I see or hear in the lives of my patients, whether in connection with my professional practice or not, which ought not to be spoken of outside, I will keep secret, as considering all such things to be private.” ~ The Hippocratic Oath, approximately 400 BC

The Drey Dossier

https://thedreydossier.substack.com/p/do-no-harm-terms-and-conditions-may



Time To Pull The Plug On Trump And Netanyahu

No US interest is served in allowing political domination by Israel

by Philip Giraldi

https://cnionline.org/time-to-pull-the-plug-on-trump-and-netanyahu



Memes

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Love Is The Answer

Mark R. Elsis