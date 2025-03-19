EarthNewspaper.com

All The Honest News Fit To Publish

38,424 Posts Published And Archived Since June 21, 2020

https://EarthNewspaper.com



Video Of The Day

SAR Scan Of Khafre Pyramid Shows Huge Underground Structures (4:47)

by Greg Reese

https://rumble.com/v6qv4qq-sar-scan-of-khafre-pyramid-shows-huge-underground-structures-by-greg-reese.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Featured News

The Big Picture, Distractions, And Reality

I often discuss the phenomenon of the blindness of most, and the lack of effort and intellect evident in order for the sheep to accept and understand the big picture, instead of concentrating on all the minutia, and all the purposeful distractions being used by those who seek to gain massive power and control over them. Globalization as seen by the maddening crowd, is but a term used by those who expose literal conspiracy (mistakenly called 'conspiracy theorists') about the ruling cabal, and is usually at best, glossed over or completely ignored by the vast majority of the indoctrinated and uninformed populations. This is not unusual, but is certainly detrimental to any effort to stop the onslaught of State tyranny.

by Gary D. Barnett

https://EarthNewspaper.com/The-Big-Picture-Distractions-And-Reality-by-Gary-D-Barnett



Lead Post

Bankrolling Genocide: The Biggest Donors To AIPAC, America’s Leading Zionist Lobby Group

The most recently published list of donors to the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC), the notorious Zionist lobby group in the US, includes some well-known and some lesser-known figures from the American corporate community.

by Ivan Kesic

https://www.presstv.ir/Detail/2025/03/18/744658/bankrolling-genocide-biggest-donors-aipac-us-leading-zionist-lobby-group



They Are Trying To Eliminate The White Race (5:19)

by The Enemy Of Humanity

https://rumble.com/v6quoee-they-are-trying-to-eliminate-the-white-race-by-the-enemy-of-humanity.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z

Israel’s Recent Air Strikes Cause ‘Largest Single-Day’ Death Toll For Children In Past Year: UNICEF Chief

The UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) chief denounced Israel’s deadly airstrikes against the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, which resulted in “the largest single-day child death toll in the last year.”

by MEMO

https://www.middleeastmonitor.com/20250318-israels-recent-air-strikes-cause-largest-single-day-death-toll-for-children-in-past-year-unicef-chief



The Loss Of Intuition - Why Too Much Consciousness Is A Disease (Transcript and Video 4:43)

by Academy of Ideas

https://theacademyofideas.substack.com/p/the-loss-of-intuition-why-too-much



Ancient Egyptians Believed In Only Two Questions After Death: Did You Bring Joy? | Did You Find Joy?

“Life is like a mirror, we get the best results when we smile at it” ~ William P. Magee

A Golden Box Filled with Love by Unknown: Many many decades ago, a man rebuked his 3-year-old daughter for wasting their only roll of rare gold wrapping paper. Money was scarce during this time and he grew ill-tempered when the child was seen using it to decorate a box to put under the Christmas tree.

by TriTorch

https://tritorch.substack.com/p/ancient-egyptians-believed-in-only



Trump Hypes Up Tensions With Iran

On Saturday, US President Donald Trump ordered the Pentagon “to launch a decisive and powerful military operation” against the Houthis of Yemen with “overwhelming lethal force” in the most significant military action of his second term, to date.

by M. K. Bhadrakumar

https://www.indianpunchline.com/trump-hypes-up-tensions-with-iran



Quote Of The Day

"All larger organisms, including ourselves, are living testimonies

to the fact that destructive practices do not work in the long run.

In the end, the aggressors always destroy themselves,

making way for others who know how to cooperate and get along.

Life is much less a competitive struggle for survival

than a triumph of cooperation and creativity."

Fritjof Capra

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes



Book Of The Day

Merchants Of Sin

"This [book] documents the Jewish role in overturning obscenity laws and regulations in the United States, as well as their preeminent role in the sexualization of society and the promotion and spread of pornography."

Merchants of Sin takes a politically incorrect view of the history of obscenity laws and regulations, shedding light on one of the main driving forces that brought us from a once clean and moral society to one that is saturated in pornography, dysfunction, and degeneracy. Covering from the late 19th Century to our current day, it details the battles over obscenity that took place in and out of court in regard to books, comic-books, comedy, and film. Who were the people who pushed against, and eventually overturned, obscenity regulations? Who were the ones behind Second-Wave Feminism, the 1960s Counterculture, and the production and dissemination of hardcore pornography? What were their motivations? Why have the Jews been so hated throughout all of history? Why have they been kicked out of European countries well over a hundred times in the past?

by Benjamin Garland

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Books



Music Of The Day

On March 19, 1974, Jefferson Airplane re-named the group and became Jefferson Starship. The new line-up included Marty Balin, Grace Slick, Paul Kantner, Pete Sears, Johnny Barbata, David Freiberg, Peter Kaukonen, Cragi Chaquico and Papa John Creach.

Jefferson Starship (Wikileaks)

Jefferson Starship (Website)

Miracles by Jefferson Starship (6:54) (March 1975) (16,637,885 views)

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Music-Of-The-Day



Website Of The Day

Apartheid-Free

The Apartheid-Free network is a coalition of communities who pledge to work together to end Israeli apartheid. This coalition formed in 2022, following the emerging consensus among the international human rights community that Israel’s treatment of the Palestinian people amounts to the Crime of Apartheid. Originally created by faith groups in North America, the network currently includes congregations, faith communities, solidarity organizations, non-profits, campus groups, businesses, and more. Centered in North America, we encourage communities throughout the world to join the network.

https://Apartheid-Free.org



Links

Hundreds Of Independent Websites

And To All Website Of The Day

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Links



Meme Of The Day

Dozens Of Memes Are Published Monthly With Over 1,900 Archived.

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Memes



Subscribe

Subscribe To My Newsletter, Free Speech Social Media And Video Platforms.

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Subscribe



"For it is in giving that we receive."

Saint Francis of Assisi

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Donate



Meetings And Stories

The Wondrous Journey Of My Life

by Mark R. Elsis

https://MeetingsAndStories.com



Love Is The Answer

Mark R. Elsis