Clayton Morris Interviews USS Liberty Survivor Phil Tourney (41:46)

https://rumble.com/v6qtbry-clayton-morris-interviews-uss-liberty-survivor-phil-tourney.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



The Rarely Noticed Wire Running Through Our Nation’s Cities

The Eruv As A Symbol Of Jewish Settler Psychology, Invasion, And Social Control

Many readers may not appreciate that there is literally a Jewish religious metal wire, running overhead in many of our nation’s cities. It is strung up like a telephone line or electric wire and can run for miles in large cities like New York. Seen from overhead by drone cameras, for example, it looks like a wire used in a livestock fencing system.

by V.S. Solovyev

https://www.theoccidentalobserver.net/2021/06/05/the-rarely-noticed-wire-running-through-our-nations-cities-the-eruv-as-a-symbol-of-jewish-settler-psychology-invasion-and-social-control



SWAT Team Terror Unleashed: Conservative Influencers Targeted (14:23)

Will conservatives address the real problem of a militarized police state or will they use it to further the left-right divide?

by The David Knight Show

https://rumble.com/v6qsuaw-swat-team-terror-unleashed-conservative-influencers-targeted.html



When Dissent Becomes A Crime: The War On Political Speech Begins

“Once the principle is established that the government can arrest and jail protesters… officials will use it to silence opposition broadly.” ~ Heather Cox Richardson, historian

You can’t have it both ways. You can’t live in a constitutional republic if you allow the government to act like a police state. You can’t claim to value freedom if you allow the government to operate like a dictatorship. You can’t expect to have your rights respected if you allow the government to treat whomever it pleases with disrespect and an utter disregard for the rule of law. There’s always a boomerang effect.

by John and Nisha Whitehead

https://www.rutherford.org/publications_resources/john_whiteheads_commentary/when_dissent_becomes_a_crime_the_war_on_political_speech_begins



Back Wearily To The Precipice

Triggering War in West Asia

The Yemeni Houthis are the only force in the world that has, to date, put up anything that remotely approximates to effective resistance to the Israeli genocide of Palestinians in Gaza, a still unfolding and staggering tragedy of over a century’s gestation that has now been compounded by Israeli’s displacement of at least 40,000 Palestinians from the West Bank, and Israeli occupation of Southern Lebanon and Southern Syria.

by Oliver Boyd-Barrett

https://oliverboydbarrett.substack.com/p/back-wearily-to-the-precipice



The Hidden History Of The Incredibly Evil Khazarian Mafia (42:17)

by Preston James, Ph.D.

https://rumble.com/v6qsqy2-the-hidden-history-of-the-incredibly-evil-khazarian-mafia-by-preston-james-.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Why VOA, Known As A ‘Lie Factory,’ Has Halted Operations

On March 15 local time, Michael Abramowitz, director of Voice of America (VOA), an international broadcaster whose parent agency is the US Agency for Global Media (USAGM), confirmed on social media that he and “virtually the entire staff” of 1,300 had been placed on leave. A day earlier, the White House ordered budget cuts for multiple federal agencies.

Editorial by Global Times

https://www.globaltimes.cn/page/202503/1330246.shtml



Gaza: How To Survive A Genocidal Warzone (59:45)

by Censorious BBC

https://rumble.com/v6pzjnq-gaza-how-to-survive-a-genocidal-warzone-by-censorious-bbc.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



"But blessed are your eyes, for they see:

and your ears, for they hear."

Matthew 13:16

Fake Invisible Catastrophes And Threats Of Doom

Here is Dr. Patrick Moore's description of his unique thesis as presented in Fake Invisible Catastrophes and Threats of Doom. "It dawned on me one day that most of the scare stories in the media today are based on things that are invisible, like CO2 and radiation, or very remote, like polar bears and coral reefs. Thus, the average person cannot observe and verify the truth of these claims for themselves. They must rely on activists, the media, politicians, and scientists - all of whom have a huge financial and/or political interest in the subject - to tell them the truth. This is my effort, after 50 years as a scientist and environmental activist, to expose the misinformation and outright lies used to scare us and our children about the future of the Earth. Direct observation is the very basis of science. Without verified observation it is not possible to know the truth. That is the sharp focus of this book. "The book contains 98 color photographs, illustrations, and charts.

by Patrick Moore

On March 18, 2017, rock and roll pioneer Chuck Berry died at the age of 90. Born Charles Edward Anderson Berry in St. Louis, MO, Berry forged a distinctive style that married rhythm and blues with country music. Between 1955 and 1964, he racked up 22 hits on the US R&B chart including the No.1s “Maybellene,” “School Day,” and “Sweet Little Sixteen.” Berry’s best-selling single was 1972’s “My Ding-A-Ling,” which topped both the Hot 100 and the UK singles chart.

Chuck Berry (Wikipedia)

Maybelline by Chuck Berry (3:41) (Originally released in 1955 - This version is live from 1958) (3,001,482 views)

Johnny B. Goode by Chuck Berry (3:18) (Originally released in 1958 - This version is live from 1995) (92,583,518 views)

Leo Frank Case Archive

The Leo Frank Research Library is meant to be more than just the world’s foremost educational adult learning archive center about the infamous slaying that began as the “Mary Phagan Murder Mystery” and evolved into the case of Leo Frank. It also provides thoughtful analysis and contextualization of each event in the history of this celebrated double homicide, elucidates its sociological mysteries, ponders the possible permutations of every moment along the plethora of time lines, exploring the theories of both defense and prosecution attorneys and finally considering possible solutions to questions many still ask more than one hundred years later. So strap on your seat belt and get ready for the ride of your life. We will be traveling the honeycomb of time between 1913 and 1915, discovering its forks in the road, finding its avenues and lanes, seeking out blind alleys and twisting side streets all in the hopes of uncovering new truths of uncharted territory.

