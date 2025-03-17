EarthNewspaper.com

Germany Did Not Start WWII. There Can Be No Peace Without Truth. (59:55)

by Father James Mawdsley

https://rumble.com/v6qrdpe-germany-did-not-start-wwii.-there-can-be-no-peace-without-truth.-by-father-.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Ireland’s Landlords During The Holocaust. Who Were They?

This is a follow-up to my “Ireland 1845-1850: the Perfect Holocaust, and Who Kept it ‘Perfect’.”

That book wrought some changes in the official narrative of 1845-1850 Ireland. The Exhibits B in my book was/is of records of ships’ manifests of Irish food landing in English ports while Ireland starved. Exhibits C names all of Britain’s armed forces that robbed the Irish of their production of those foods. Included are names and English provenances of each of the sixty-seven British army regiments, the thirty-seven English landlords’ militias, the carbine-toting constabulary, Coast Guard facilities, etc.

by Christopher Fogarty

http://www.irishholocaust.org/landlords.html



The Golden Age Of Deception, Syrian Slaughter And Future Bioweapons (1:10:16)

Welcome to the Golden Age! Where Trump is “saving” America by deporting fewer illegals than Biden and ramping up war in Gaza and Iran. But don’t worry, folks, the real enemy isn’t the Epstein list… it’s antisemitism, and if you ask the wrong questions, you might just end up in Gitmo. Syria is burning, Christians are being slaughtered, and the same people who armed the terrorists are now flooding the West with them but let’s talk tariffs and pretend western economies aren’t about to collapse. And in case you forgot what’s really going on, Thomas Massie is being purged for not kissing the ring, while Trudeau’s replacement is already planning zero-carbon lockdowns. The West steady crumbles, Israel’s fertility rates are mysteriously rising while the rest of the world collapses. Almost like bioweapons have evolved beyond just killing now they’re engineering the future.

by EyesIsWatchin #175

https://www.bitchute.com/video/JR4mfgku3Qns



Rachel Corrie And The Enduring Fight For Freedom

“Corrie, wearing an orange fluorescent vest and speaking through a bullhorn, was determined to stop them. Standing alone on a mound of earth in the path of the armored vehicle, she expected the Israeli bulldozer approaching her to come to a halt, as other bulldozers had done when faced with international protesters.

by W.M. Peterson

https://truthblitzkrieg.com/2025/03/09/rachel-corrie-and-the-enduring-fight-for-freedom



WWIII – A Netanyahu And Trump Collaboration

Two Trump Administrative picks have now been blocked by Trump for one reason – their less than required adherence to Jewish ideology. Dave Weldon was chosen by Kennedy to head the CDC, and Daniel Davis a Tulsi Gabbard pick for a top intel post was just blocked by Trump.

by Helena Glass

https://helenaglass.substack.com/p/wwiii-a-netanyahu-and-trump-collaboration



Why Is “Christ Is King” Suddenly Antisemitic? (1:24:06)

by Nicholas J. Fuentes

https://rumble.com/v6qpk2o-why-is-christ-is-king-suddenly-antisemitic-by-nicholas-j.-fuentes.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



The End Of Medicine

My new book, The End of Medicine’ will change the way you see the world. It will change the way you think of health care. It will more than anything else you’ve ever seen, heard or read, change the way you see the future – and change your life.

by Dr. Vernon Coleman

https://www.vernoncoleman.com/endofmedicine1.htm



“May the road rise up to meet you.

May the wind be always at your back.

May the sun shine warm upon your face;

the rains fall soft upon your fields and until we meet again,

may God hold you in the palm of His hand.”

Irish Blessing

Separation And Its Discontents

Toward An Evolutionary Theory Of Anti-Semitism

This important work focuses on the phenomenon of anti-Semitism, and explains why hostility toward Jews has persisted over the centuries in a wide range of cultures and societies. This scholar book – with source notes, bibliography, and index – is the second in an important trilogy by Kevin MacDonald, a professor of psychology at California State University at Long Beach, that was originally issued by Praeger, a leading US academic publisher. In a review that appeared in the IHR’s Journal of Historical Review, Peter Harrison wrote that Separation and Its Discontents “tackles head-on what may be the most diligently suppressed question of our time: Why do people hate Jews? In contrast to the generally available treatments of this issue, MacDonald has produced a study of rare, even shocking forthrightness and scope. One would have to go back at least 50 years to find anything comparable to this extraordinary work. It is serious, exhaustively researched, and relentlessly factual.”

by Kevin MacDonald

On March 17, 2010, Big Star co-founder Alex Chilton passed away at the age of 59. The Memphis-born singer, songwriter, and guitarist was just 16 when he recorded “The Letter” with the Box Tops. The song topped the Billboard Hot 100 in 1967 and brought the group international fame but in 1970, Chilton quit to form Big Star, alongside Chris Bell, Andy Hummel, and Jody Stephens. While the band (who were some of the earliest purveyors of power pop) were largely ignored by the public during their heyday, Big Star eventually garnered a cult following and became a significant influence on the alt-rock scene of the 80s and 90s. In addition to his work with Big Star, Chilton also recorded several solo albums, including 1979’s highly regarded Like Flies On Sherbert.

Alex Chilton Wiki

The Box Tops Wiki

Big Star Wiki

The Box Tops Website

The Letter by The Box Tops (1:52) (1967) (28,458,371 views)

Cry Like A Baby by The Box Tops (2:32) (1968) (427,446 views)

Kevin MacDonald

Kevin MacDonald is Professor Emeritus of Psychology at California State University–Long Beach. After receiving a Masters degree in evolutionary biology, he received a Ph. D. in Biobehavioral Sciences, both at the University of Connecticut. Since assuming his position at California State University–Long Beach, his research has focused on developing evolutionary perspectives on culture, developmental psychology and personality theory, the origins and maintenance of monogamous marriage in Western Europe, and ethnic relations (group evolutionary strategies). He is the author of more than 100 scholarly papers and reviews, and several books, most recently Individualism and the Western Liberal Tradition: Evolutionary Origins, History, and Prospects for the Future (2019). Other books: The Culture of Critique: An Evolutionary Analysis of Jewish Involvement in Twentieth-Century Intellectual and Political Movements (1998); Separation and Its Discontents: Toward an Evolutionary Theory of Anti-Semitism (1998); A People That Shall Dwell Alone: Judaism as a Group Evolutionary Strategy (1994); Social and Personality Development: An Evolutionary Synthesis (1988). Cultural Insurrections, a collection of es says, appeared in 2008.He has also edited three books, Sociobiological Perspectives on Human Development (1988), Parent-Child Play: Descriptions and Implications (1994), and Evolutionary Perspectives on Human Development (2004).

http://www.KevinMacDonald.net



