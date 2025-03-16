March 16, 2025, 10 Posts Published And Archived. Why Is "Christ Is King" Suddenly Antisemitic? by Nicholas J. Fuentes (1:24:06)
47 Days Of Murder By Israel by Mark R. Elsis, and ‘This Isn’t War. It’s Genocide’: Why The World Is Silent About Massacres In Syria by RT
Why Is "Christ Is King" Suddenly Antisemitic? (1:24:06)
by Nicholas J. Fuentes
https://rumble.com/v6qpk2o-why-is-christ-is-king-suddenly-antisemitic-by-nicholas-j.-fuentes.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
"We should be inspired by people, who show that human beings can be kind,
brave, generous, beautiful, strong-even in the most difficult circumstances."
Rachel Corrie
The Rachel Corrie Foundation for Peace and Justice
https://RachelCorrieFoundation.org
Lead Post
47 Days Of Murder By Israel
Rachel Corrie, March 16, 2003
Brian Avery, April 5, 2003
Tom Hurndall, April 11, 2003
James Miller, May 2, 2003
Between March 16, 2003, and May 2, 2003, the following four young peaceful people from the United States and Britain were all brutally attacked by Israel. Three of them died, and the fourth, Brian Avery, was shot in the face and lived. Were these premeditated attacks executed to send an explicit message to frighten other young people from helping the Palestinians, and for documenting and uncovering the atrocities that the Israelis do to them? It sure seems so to me. Shame on the cowardly United States and British governments for not standing up for their pacifistic people when they were murdered in cold blood by Israel. This lack of protecting their citizens from murderers proves beyond a shadow of a doubt that both the United States and the British are subservient to Israel. Bless you, Rachel Corrie, Brian Avery, Tom Hurndall and James Miller.
by Mark R. Elsis
https://EarthNewspaper.com/47DaysOfMurderByIsrael
‘This Isn’t War. It’s Genocide’: Why The World Is Silent About Massacres In Syria
Survivors of the violence against the Alawite, Christian, and Druze communities shares their stories with RT
Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), the dominant militant group in northwestern Syria, once presented itself as a local opposition force. Just over a month ago, the group was formally disbanded and became part of the Syrian Defense Ministry, yet its origins tell a far more sinister story.
by RT
https://www.rt.com/news/614269-to-them-we-werent-people
Is Trump Aiming To Replace The United Nations With The Organization Of 70 Nations?
Constitutionalists universally have had disdain for the United Nations (U.N.), as it has been the bane of American sovereignty from the beginning of its existence. I am on record as saying, and I still believe, that the U.N. was created primarily for the purpose of being the birth canal for the Zionist State of Israel.
by Chuck Baldwin
https://chuckbaldwinlive.com/Articles/tabid/109/ID/4722/Is-Trump-Aiming-To-Replace-The-United-Nations-With-The-Organization-Of-70-Nations.aspx
Trump Punishes “Antisemitic” Speech At Colleges, Turns Blind Eye To Antiwhite Violence And Discrimination (Text and Videos)
Is control of America by a foreign power fair?
President Trump is going after universities for supposed “antisemitism” but fails to mention harsh bias exhibited for years in American schools against non-[redacted] White people.
by James Hill, MD
https://hillmd.substack.com/p/trump-punishes-antisemitic-speech
Are LEDs Destroying Your Health? (15:34)
by Dr. Sam Bailey
https://rumble.com/v6qnuuo-are-leds-destroying-your-health-by-dr.-sam-bailey.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
Evidence Suggests COVID-19 Was Seasonal Flu
Comparing COVID-19 Deaths to Flu Data
The COVID-19 pandemic, declared in early 2020, altered the global landscape in unimaginable ways. Many people died, economies crumbled and societal norms were upended. But what if the whole event, including the devastating death toll, wasn't as unique or unprecedented as the world was led to believe?
by Talknet
https://talknet.substack.com/p/was-covid-19-just-the-seasonal-flu
Harvard Law School Moves Closer To Divestment From Israel Following Referendum
In the latest move by pro-Palestinian students at US universities, the Harvard Law School (HLS) student body has successfully passed a referendum urging the university to divest from the occupying Tel Aviv regime.
by PressTV
https://www.presstv.ir/Detail/2025/03/15/744499/Harvard-Law-School-moves-closer-to-divestment-from-Israel-following-referendum
