Why Is "Christ Is King" Suddenly Antisemitic? (1:24:06)

by Nicholas J. Fuentes

"We should be inspired by people, who show that human beings can be kind,

brave, generous, beautiful, strong-even in the most difficult circumstances."

Rachel Corrie

Lead Post

47 Days Of Murder By Israel

Rachel Corrie, March 16, 2003

Brian Avery, April 5, 2003

Tom Hurndall, April 11, 2003

James Miller, May 2, 2003

Between March 16, 2003, and May 2, 2003, the following four young peaceful people from the United States and Britain were all brutally attacked by Israel. Three of them died, and the fourth, Brian Avery, was shot in the face and lived. Were these premeditated attacks executed to send an explicit message to frighten other young people from helping the Palestinians, and for documenting and uncovering the atrocities that the Israelis do to them? It sure seems so to me. Shame on the cowardly United States and British governments for not standing up for their pacifistic people when they were murdered in cold blood by Israel. This lack of protecting their citizens from murderers proves beyond a shadow of a doubt that both the United States and the British are subservient to Israel. Bless you, Rachel Corrie, Brian Avery, Tom Hurndall and James Miller.

by Mark R. Elsis

https://EarthNewspaper.com/47DaysOfMurderByIsrael



‘This Isn’t War. It’s Genocide’: Why The World Is Silent About Massacres In Syria

Survivors of the violence against the Alawite, Christian, and Druze communities shares their stories with RT

Hay’at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), the dominant militant group in northwestern Syria, once presented itself as a local opposition force. Just over a month ago, the group was formally disbanded and became part of the Syrian Defense Ministry, yet its origins tell a far more sinister story.

by RT

https://www.rt.com/news/614269-to-them-we-werent-people



Is Trump Aiming To Replace The United Nations With The Organization Of 70 Nations?

Constitutionalists universally have had disdain for the United Nations (U.N.), as it has been the bane of American sovereignty from the beginning of its existence. I am on record as saying, and I still believe, that the U.N. was created primarily for the purpose of being the birth canal for the Zionist State of Israel.

by Chuck Baldwin

https://chuckbaldwinlive.com/Articles/tabid/109/ID/4722/Is-Trump-Aiming-To-Replace-The-United-Nations-With-The-Organization-Of-70-Nations.aspx



Trump Punishes “Antisemitic” Speech At Colleges, Turns Blind Eye To Antiwhite Violence And Discrimination (Text and Videos)

Is control of America by a foreign power fair?

President Trump is going after universities for supposed “antisemitism” but fails to mention harsh bias exhibited for years in American schools against non-[redacted] White people.

by James Hill, MD

https://hillmd.substack.com/p/trump-punishes-antisemitic-speech



Are LEDs Destroying Your Health? (15:34)

by Dr. Sam Bailey

https://rumble.com/v6qnuuo-are-leds-destroying-your-health-by-dr.-sam-bailey.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Evidence Suggests COVID-19 Was Seasonal Flu

Comparing COVID-19 Deaths to Flu Data

The COVID-19 pandemic, declared in early 2020, altered the global landscape in unimaginable ways. Many people died, economies crumbled and societal norms were upended. But what if the whole event, including the devastating death toll, wasn't as unique or unprecedented as the world was led to believe?

by Talknet

https://talknet.substack.com/p/was-covid-19-just-the-seasonal-flu



Harvard Law School Moves Closer To Divestment From Israel Following Referendum

In the latest move by pro-Palestinian students at US universities, the Harvard Law School (HLS) student body has successfully passed a referendum urging the university to divest from the occupying Tel Aviv regime.

by PressTV

https://www.presstv.ir/Detail/2025/03/15/744499/Harvard-Law-School-moves-closer-to-divestment-from-Israel-following-referendum



