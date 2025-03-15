March 15, 2025, 25 Posts Published And Archived. Are LEDs Destroying Your Health? by Dr. Sam Bailey (15:34)
How Jews Cheated On The SAT And Infiltrated The Ivy League Schools by CFT Team, Banks Are About To Go The Way Of The Video Store As Congress Pushes GENIUS Act Stablecoins by David Knight Show (14:05)
Are LEDs Destroying Your Health? (15:34)
by Dr. Sam Bailey
https://rumble.com/v6qnuuo-are-leds-destroying-your-health-by-dr.-sam-bailey.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
How Jews Cheated On The SAT And Infiltrated The Ivy League Schools
Historically, very few Jews could get into Ivy League schools — not because of “antisemitism” as many Jews claim — but rather because they just weren’t smart enough, which was reflected in their poor performance on the SAT test.
by CFT Team
https://christiansfortruth.com/how-jews-cheated-on-the-sat-and-infiltrated-the-ivy-league-schools
Banks Are About To Go The Way Of The Video Store As Congress Pushes GENIUS Act Stablecoins (14:05)
Crypto traders pile into Tether as stablecoin schemes like the GENIUS Act prop up a crumbling dollar. The stable coins aren’t just a crony capitalist grift, they’re going to be used to prop up the dollar.
by The David Knight Show
https://rumble.com/v6qn71c-banks-are-about-to-go-the-way-of-the-video-store-as-congress-pushes-genius-.html
A Decade Of Dissent: Zionism And The Criminocracy
In the latest part of my retrospective essay on ten years of The Acorn, which I edit, I look back on its content in 2024. The online document covering the entire decade can be found here.
by Paul Cudenec
https://paulcudenec.substack.com/p/a-decade-of-dissent-zionism-and-the
The Eyes And Ears That Decapitated Hezbollah
As Hezbollah reels from a wave of assassinations deep within its strongholds, an unseen war rages – one fought not with bullets, but with hacked signals, infiltrated networks, and a digital battlefield where every movement is mapped before it happens.
by Anis Raiss
https://thecradle.co/articles/the-eyes-and-ears-that-decapitated-hezbollah
Massacre In The Katyn Forest (15:00)
by Dr. William Luther Pierce
https://rumble.com/v6qndiy-massacre-in-the-katyn-forest-by-dr.-william-luther-pierce.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z
Is China The Bad Guy Or Is That A Construct Of The Deep State
Is China a bad guy? Or did they simply build their economy on cheaper goods that western countries could no longer compete with as American manufacturing died a slow painful death? China saw a gap and filled it.
by Helena Glass
https://helenaglass.substack.com/p/is-china-the-bad-guy-or-is-that-a
"To see the world in a grain of sand,
and to see heaven in a wild flower;
hold infinity in the palm of your hands,
and eternity in an hour."
William Blake
