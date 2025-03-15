EarthNewspaper.com

Video Of The Day

Are LEDs Destroying Your Health? (15:34)

by Dr. Sam Bailey

https://rumble.com/v6qnuuo-are-leds-destroying-your-health-by-dr.-sam-bailey.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z

Lead Post

How Jews Cheated On The SAT And Infiltrated The Ivy League Schools

Historically, very few Jews could get into Ivy League schools — not because of “antisemitism” as many Jews claim — but rather because they just weren’t smart enough, which was reflected in their poor performance on the SAT test.

by CFT Team

https://christiansfortruth.com/how-jews-cheated-on-the-sat-and-infiltrated-the-ivy-league-schools



Banks Are About To Go The Way Of The Video Store As Congress Pushes GENIUS Act Stablecoins (14:05)

Crypto traders pile into Tether as stablecoin schemes like the GENIUS Act prop up a crumbling dollar. The stable coins aren’t just a crony capitalist grift, they’re going to be used to prop up the dollar.

by The David Knight Show

https://rumble.com/v6qn71c-banks-are-about-to-go-the-way-of-the-video-store-as-congress-pushes-genius-.html



A Decade Of Dissent: Zionism And The Criminocracy

In the latest part of my retrospective essay on ten years of The Acorn, which I edit, I look back on its content in 2024. The online document covering the entire decade can be found here.

by Paul Cudenec

https://paulcudenec.substack.com/p/a-decade-of-dissent-zionism-and-the



The Eyes And Ears That Decapitated Hezbollah

As Hezbollah reels from a wave of assassinations deep within its strongholds, an unseen war rages – one fought not with bullets, but with hacked signals, infiltrated networks, and a digital battlefield where every movement is mapped before it happens.

by Anis Raiss

https://thecradle.co/articles/the-eyes-and-ears-that-decapitated-hezbollah



Massacre In The Katyn Forest (15:00)

by Dr. William Luther Pierce

https://rumble.com/v6qndiy-massacre-in-the-katyn-forest-by-dr.-william-luther-pierce.html?mref=wrdkl&mc=7vj9z



Is China The Bad Guy Or Is That A Construct Of The Deep State

Is China a bad guy? Or did they simply build their economy on cheaper goods that western countries could no longer compete with as American manufacturing died a slow painful death? China saw a gap and filled it.

by Helena Glass

https://helenaglass.substack.com/p/is-china-the-bad-guy-or-is-that-a



Quote Of The Day

"To see the world in a grain of sand,

and to see heaven in a wild flower;

hold infinity in the palm of your hands,

and eternity in an hour."

William Blake

https://EarthNewspaper.com/Quotes



